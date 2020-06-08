(AGENPARL) – lun 08 giugno 2020 PUBLIC NOTICE

08 June 2020

BBC extends free TV licences for over 75s until the end of 2020

The BBC recently confirmed that it will provide free TV licences to Isle of Man residents who are aged over 75 until the end of 2020.

Pensioners who are already aged 75 or over and have received a normal or short term licence up to the end of May 2020 are assured that this has been extended to July 2020. A short term licence running to the end of December 2020 will be automatically issued from the end of July.

Island residents who turn 75 from the end of July can also apply for a free TV licence that will run until the end of the year.

It is understood that the BBC will carry out a consultation process later this year on the future provision that will apply for Isle of Man residents from the start of 2021.

The BBC announced changes to its universal provision of TV licences for those over age 75 across the UK in June 2019.

From 1 June 2020, it was planned that only those who receive Pension Credit – a benefit very similar to the Isle of Man Government’s income support for pensioners – will be entitled to a free TV licence paid for by the BBC.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this has been delayed until 1 August and the BBC Board will continue to keep this matter under review.

The BBC’s decision for the UK did not apply to the Isle of Man or Channel Islands.

