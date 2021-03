(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 08 marzo 2021 The Bay Model Visitor Center (BMVC) plans to reopen to the public this Friday. The facility, which is owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District, has been closed since March 17, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





