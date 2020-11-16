BATTISTA: 1,900 HP IN THE INTERNET OF THINGS

(AGENPARL) – BONN (GERMANY), lun 16 novembre 2020

Deutsche Telekom is digitalizing one of the world’s most exclusive super sports cars

From 0 to 100 km/h in less than two seconds – faster than in Formula 1

“Battista” by Automobili Pininfarina is raising the digital bar





Pininfarina’s 1,900 HP sports car surfs in Deutsche Telekom’s Internet of Things.

Deutsche Telekom is bringing the first luxury super sports car from Automobili Pininfarina into the Internet of Things (IoT). The “Battista” model can access the internet via cellular in more than 50 countries. It is the most powerful car ever built in Italy. “Battista” is fully electric and seeks to set a new bar in terms of digital experience as well. The model is strictly limited: no more than 150 will be built.

With its acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than two seconds, it leaves even current Formula 1 cars in its dust. With 1,900 HP and 2,300 Nm of torque, the “Battista” combines extraordinary performance and top technology with zero emissions. Four electric motors make this possible, taking the two-seater up to 350 km/h. The electric car has a range of over 500 kilometers. Automobili Pininfarina also wants to set new standards in this segment when it comes to the digital experience. “The Battista takes our customers to a new level of connectivity in the world of hypercars,” says Paolo Dellacha, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Automobili Pininfarina. “We aim to give customers maximum convenience and a world-class user digital experience in our luxurious hypercar, with a driver-oriented user experience and comfort features like global roaming.”

These features range from the analysis of extensive vehicle and telemetry data in real time and remote fault diagnosis to over-the-air software updates. The infotainment system also boasts features such as real-time route planning and locating available charging stations. All services and the cellular connection are included in the car price.

The “Battista” uses an integrated SIM card (eSIM) for communications. Automobili Pininfarina manages connectivity for all cars in all countries through a central Deutsche Telekom portal. This platform is run under maximum data security and privacy standards at a data center in Frankfurt. “We provide cellular connectivity in more than 50 countries around the world, says Rami Avidan, CEO of Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH. “Connectivity is the foundation for the Internet of Things. Deutsche Telekom has an excellent international position here.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/battista-1-900-hp-in-the-internet-of-things-612874