(AGENPARL) – West Yorkshire (England), ven 07 febbraio 2020

Friday February 7, 2020

A Batley man and woman have been jailed after admitting offences in which vulnerable victims were exploited and stolen from.

Amanat Tariq (37) and Alliah Bradshaw (40) who are from the Staincliffe area, were both jailed at Leeds Crown Court on February 3, after pleading guilty to offences including burglary, in which victims were targeted on the town’s Manor Way Estate.

Tariq was sentenced to six years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to four burglary and four fraud offences. The court also imposed a 10- year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on him at the hearing.

Bradshaw meanwhile was jailed for 36 months after pleading guilty to one offence of harassment and one offence of burglary and was also made subject of a 10 year CBO.

The pair were convicted following a series of offences on the estate between February 2019 and July 2019 in which four vulnerable victims were targeted, befriended and then exploited for money.

The offences came to light after the Yorkshire Building Society noticed a number of suspicious money withdrawals made by one of the victims, and contacted Kirklees Police who began an investigation and linked in with partner agencies.

As part of their Criminal Behaviour order conditions, neither Tariq or Bradshaw must enter a designated part of the Kirklees District unless pre conditions are met.

They have also been banned from taking money or property from any person that is not a family member within a designated part of the District unless they have written permission.

The convictions and CBO orders were awarded following close partnership working between Kirklees Police, Safer Kirklees, Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing and the CPS.

Inspector Dorian James of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “We welcome the sentences given to Tariq and Bradshaw for what were awful and insidious offences in which they preyed on vulnerable residents in the local community in Staincliffe.

“The CBO orders attached to their sentences mean that if they re-offend on release and they can be immediately arrested and potentially find themselves straight back in prison providing an extra deterrent.

“I want to thank partner agencies at Safer Kirklees, KNH Housing and the CPS as well as the diligence of staff at the Yorkshire Building Society for spotting the suspicious behaviour on a victim’s account.

“Their strong support has allowed us to take action against these pair and work to safeguard vulnerable victims.”

He added: “We suspect that there are other victims who have not come forward, and would ask anyone on the estate who has been a victim of this kind of offending who has not contacted police to do so and report what took place. All reports will be thoroughly investigated and can be made to the Batley and Spen NPT via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Councillor Carole Pattison, Cabinet Member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities, said:

“The exploitation of vulnerable individuals is an extremely cowardly offence and one that warrants a significant punishment. In this case I’m pleased to see that the sentence reflects the severity of the offences which took place over a number of months.

“This case reflects the importance of our partnership work with local organisations as it was the Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing Officers who first alerted the Kirklees Council Community Environmental Supports Officers (CESO’s) of the pairs suspicious behaviour. The CESO’s then gathered intelligence from residents about the pairs movements and criminal activity which was then relayed to West Yorkshire Police who conducted an investigation and subsequently carried out the arrests.

“While we are satisfied with the outcome of this case we must reflect and continue to work extremely hard to continue to keep residents of Kirklees safe. A huge well done to everyone who was involved in seeing the offenders brought to justice, your commitment to the local communities of Kirklees is inspiring.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/batley-man-and-woman-jailed-expoliting-and-stealing-vulnerable-victims