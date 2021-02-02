martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
BASKETBALL STANDOUTS AWARDED FIRST 2021 PEPSI HONORS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mar 02 febbraio 2021

women basketball players
Bree Olson

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo basketball student-athletes Bree Olson and Darren Williams are winners of the UH Hilo Pepsi Athletes of the Week awards for February 1.

Olson helped the Vulcans to their first two wins of the season at Chaminade. Olson totaled 16 points and 20 rebounds as the Vulcans swept the Silverswords. The Tucson, Ariz. native had a career-high 12 rebounds in Sunday’s game to go with 10 points for her first double-double in a Vulcan uniform.

Vulcan junior guard Williams was clutch down the stretch of UH Hilo’s 69-68 upset win over Chaminade. Williams totaled 24 points in two games, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. The most important were his four free throws in the final two minutes of Sunday’s win, and his dish to Steven Hubbell for a three-pointer with 1:19 on the clock.

For more go to the UH Hilo athletics website.

men basketball players
Darren Williams

The post Basketball standouts awarded first 2021 Pepsi honors first appeared on University of Hawaiʻi System News.

Fonte/Source: https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2021/02/01/basketball-standouts-awarded-first-2021-pepsi-honors/

