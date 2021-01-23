BASKETBALL COACH CHARGED WITH CHILD SEX OFFENCES

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 23 gennaio 2021

We have charged a former basketball coach with several sex-related offences after a victim came forward to police.

In November 2020, police began an investigation into a complaint from a male victim who alleged that he had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by his basketball coach.

The victim was 14 years old when he began participating in the Genesis Basketball league during the summer of 2016. The coach befriended the victim, often driving him to basketball games and practices, school and other locations. The victim also spent time at the coach’s residence, where some of the assaults took place.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, police charged Sean MAHEU, 38, with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation. He will next appear in court on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

For more information about how to recognize signs of child abuse, please visit the Calgary & Area Child Advocacy Centre website at www.calgarycac.ca.

Anyone who is a victim of crime, or who believes they know someone who is, should contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

