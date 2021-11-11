(AGENPARL) – gio 11 novembre 2021 SALONDA VE ÇEVRMÇ GÖSTERMLER
PROIEZIONI IN SALA E ONLINE
12-16 KASIM
ÇANKAYA BELEDYES
DOAN TADELEN
ÇADA SANATLAR MERKEZ
John F. Kennedy Caddesi No: 4
Kavakldere Ankara
Filmler Türkçe ve ngilizce altyazldr
Film con sottotitoli in turco e in inglese
Films will be screened with Turkish and English subtitles
Filmler yetikin izleyiciler için tavsiye edilir.
I film sono consigliati ad un pubblico adulto.
Films are recommended for mature audiences.
SALON GÖSTERMLER
PROIEZIONI IN SALA
THEATRE SCREENINGS
Çankaya Belediyesi Doan Tadelen Çada Sanatlar Merkezi
Centro delle Arti Contemporanee “Doan Tadelen” della Municipalità di Çankaya
Çankaya Municipality Doan Tadelen Contemporary Arts Center
John F. Kennedy Caddesi No: 4 Kavakldere Ankara
zleyici kapasitesi
Posti disponibili
Available seats:
216
Etkinlikler ücretsizdir, salonda yerler numarasz ve mevcut koltuk saysyla snrldr.
Ingresso libero, posti non numerati, disponibili fino ad esaurimento.
Free entrance and unnumbered seats. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.
ÇEVRMÇ GÖSTERMLER
PROIEZIONI ONLINE
ONLINE SCREENINGS
Çevrimiçi gösterimler için filmlerin izleme linkleri etkinlik srasnda talya Büyükelçilii web sayfasnda
yaynlanacaktr: www.ambankara.esteri.it
Filmler çevrimiçi gösterimlerde talya Büyükelçilii web sayfasnda ayn filmin ilan edilen balangç saatinden
itibaren 24 saat boyunca açk kalacaktr.
Gösterimler sadece belirtilen saatler arasnda gerçekleebilir.
Gösterimlerde corafi snrlama uygulanacak olup sadece Türkiye’den izlenebilecektir.
� Katlm ilk 300 kii ile snrldr.
Per le proiezioni online, i link dei film saranno pubblicati durante l’evento sul sito web dell’Ambasciata d’Italia:
www.ambankara.esteri.it
I film possono essere visualizzati online entro le 24 ore dall’orario di inizio del film.
L’inizio della visualizzazione deve avvenire necessariamente entro le ore specificate.
Le proiezioni sono soggette a restrizioni geografiche e i film sono visualizzabili solo dalla Turchia.
La partecipazione è limitata ai primi 300 visualizzazioni.
For online screenings, the links of the films will be published during the event on the website of the
Embassy of Italy: www.ambankara.esteri.it
Films can be viewed online within 24 hours by the film’s starting time.
Films must be viewed necessarily within the specified hours.
Screenings are subject to geographic restrictions and films are only viewable from Turkey.
Participation is limited to the first 300 views.
PROGRAM
PROGRAMMA
PROGRAMME
KAHKAHA KRALI
QUI RIDO IO
THE KING OF LAUGHTER
KASIM CUMA
NOVEMBER FRIDAY
19.00
16.00
DOAN
TADELEN
Ç.S.M.
ÇEVRMÇ 24 SAAT AÇIK
ONLINE DISPONIBILE 24 ORE
AVAILABLE 24 H
BABAMIZ
PADRENOSTRO
OUR FATHER
KASIM PAZAR
NOVEMBRE DOMENICA
NOVEMBER SUNDAY
19.00
19.00
DOAN
TADELEN
Ç.S.M.
ÇEVRMÇ 24 SAAT AÇIK
ONLINE DISPONIBILE 24 ORE
AVAILABLE 24 H
PARS’TE BR KTAPÇI
IL MATERIALE EMOTIVO
A BOOKSHOP IN PARIS
KASIM CUMARTES
NOVEMBRE SABATO
NOVEMBER SATURDAY
19.00
19.00
DOAN
TADELEN
Ç.S.M.
ÇEVRMÇ 24 SAAT AÇIK
ONLINE DISPONIBILE 24 ORE
AVAILABLE 24 H
ÜÇ ALE
TRE PIANI
THREE FLOORS
KASIM PAZARTES
NOVEMBRE LUNEDÌ
NOVEMBER MONDAY
19.00
19.00
DOAN
TADELEN
Ç.S.M.
ÇEVRMÇ 24 SAAT AÇIK
ONLINE DISPONIBILE 24 ORE
AVAILABLE 24 H
LUKA
LUCA
KASIM PAZAR
NOVEMBRE DOMENICA
NOVEMBER SUNDAY
14.00
14.00
DOAN
TADELEN
Ç.S.M.
ÇEVRMÇ 24 SAAT AÇIK
ONLINE DISPONIBILE 24 ORE
AVAILABLE 24 H
HOGELDN VENEDK
WELCOME VENICE
WELCOME VENICE
KASIM SALI
NOVEMBRE MARTEDÌ
NOVEMBER TUESDAY
19.00
19.00
DOAN
TADELEN
Ç.S.M.
ÇEVRMÇ 24 SAAT AÇIK
ONLINE DISPONIBILE 24 ORE
AVAILABLE 24 H
KASIM CUMA
NOVEMBER FRIDAY
16.00
DOAN
TADELEN
Ç.S.M.
19.00
ONLINE
KAHKAHA KRALI
QUI RIDO IO
THE KING OF LAUGHTER
Yirminci yüzyln banda, Napoli’nin “Belle Époque” döneminde tiyatrolar ve sinemalar yükselitedir. Büyük komed
yen Eduardo Scarpetta gie kraldr. Baar onu çok zengin bir adam yapmtr: Mütevazi kökenlerinden, komedileri
ve Felice Sciosciammocca karakteri sayesinde Napoliten izleyicilerin kalbindeki Pulcinella’nn yerini almay baarr.
Tiyatro onun hayatdr, karmak aile çekirdeini oluturan eleri, arkadalar, sevgilileri ile Titina, Eduardo ve Pep
pino de Filippo da dahil olmak üzere meru ve gayri meru çocuklar hep tiyatronun etrafnda ekillenir. Baarsnn
zirvesinde olan Scarpetta tehlikeli bir kumara dönüecek olan eyi kabul etmek zorunda kalr. Zamann en büyük
talyan airi Gabriele D’Annunzio’nun bir trajedisi olan “Iorio’nun Kz” oyununun parodisini yapmaya karar verir.
Açl gecesinde kyamet kopar: Oyun, skandal diye haykran yeni nesil air ve oyun yazarlarnn çlklar, slklar ve
hakaretleri ile kesintiye urar ve Scarpetta, D’Annunzio tarafndan intihal suçundan dava edilir. Böylece talya’da telif
hakkyla ilgili ilk tarihi dava balar. Duruma yllar kendisi ve ailesi için o kadar yorucu olacaktr ki, onu bir arada tu
tan hassas denge çözülmenin eiindedir. Scarpetta’nn hayatndaki her ey paramparça olmu gibi görünür ancak
harika bir aktörün performansyla, kaybetmesini isteyen kadere meydan okuyabilecek ve son maçn kazanacaktr.
Agli inizi del ‘900, nella Napoli della Belle Époque, splendono i teatri e il cinematografo. Il grande attore comico
Eduardo Scarpetta è il re del botteghino. Il successo lo ha reso un uomo ricchissimo: di umili origini si è aermato
grazie alle sue commedie e alla maschera di Felice Sciosciammocca che nel cuore del pubblico napoletano ha sop
piantato Pulcinella. Il teatro è la sua vita e attorno al teatro gravita anche tutto il suo complesso nucleo familiare,
composto da mogli, compagne, amanti, figli legittimi e illegittimi tra cui Titina, Eduardo e Peppino De Filippo. Al cul
mine del successo Scarpetta si concede quello che si rivelerà un pericoloso azzardo. Decide di realizzare la parodia
de La figlia di Iorio, tragedia del più grande poeta italiano del tempo, Gabriele D’Annunzio. La sera del debutto in
teatro si scatena un putiferio: la commedia viene interrotta tra urla, fischi e improperi sollevati dai poeti e dramma
turghi della nuova generazione che gridano allo scandalo e Scarpetta finisce con l’essere denunciato per plagio dallo
stesso D’Annunzio. Inizia, così, la prima storica causa sul diritto d’autore in Italia. Gli anni del processo saranno logo
ranti per lui e per tutta la famiglia tanto che il delicato equilibrio che la teneva insieme pare sul punto di dissolversi.
Tutto nella vita di Scarpetta sembra andare in frantumi, ma con un numero da grande attore saprà sfidare il destino
che lo voleva perduto e vincerà la sua ultima partita.
At the beginning of the twentieth century, in the Naples of the Belle Époque, theaters and cinemas are on the rise.
The great comedian Eduardo Scarpetta is the box-oice king. Success made him a very rich man: from his humble or
igins, he established himself on the scene with his comedies and the mask and character of Felice Sciosciammocca,
who managed to replace Pulcinella in the hearts of the Neapolitan audiences. The theater is his life, and his complex
family core gravitates around the theater, with wives, companions, lovers, legitimate and illegitimate children includ
ing Titina, Eduardo and Peppino De Filippo. At the height of his success, Scarpetta allows himself what will prove to
be a dangerous gamble. He decides to parody the play “The Daughter of Iorio”, a tragedy by the greatest Italian poet
of the time, Gabriele D’Annunzio. On opening night, all hell breaks loose: the play is interrupted by screams, whistles
and insults from the poets and playwrights of the new generation who cry out scandal, and Scarpetta ends up being
sued for plagiarism by D’Annunzio himself. And so the first historic copyright lawsuit in Italy begins. The years of the
trial will be exhausting for him and his whole family, so much so that the delicate balance that held it together seems
on the verge of dissolving. Everything in Scarpetta’s life seems to be going in pieces, but with a great actor’s perfor
mance he’ll manage to challenge a fate that wanted him a loser, and he’ll win his last game.
MARIO MARTONE
2021; 133’
talya, spanya
Italia, Spagna
Italy, Spain
Dram
Drammatico
Drama
Oyuncular
TONI SERVILLO, MARIA NAZIONALE, CRISTIANA DELL’ANNA, ANTONIA TRUPPO, EDUARDO SCARPETTA
Festivaller ve ödüller
Festival e premi
Festivals and awards
Cinema Italiano Oggi 2021, MittelCinemaFest 2021, Tuscia Film Fest a Berlino – Italian Film Festival Berlin 2021, Cinefestival Rondinella 2021, Cinema d’Autore 2021,
Festival du Film Italien de Villerupt 2021, Giovedi’ e Venerdi’ di Qualita’ 2021, Stagione Cinematografica Cineforum Legnano 2021, Venezia a Napoli: Il Cinema Esteso
2021, CinemAlCinema 2021, Essai – Rassegna di Cinema d’Autore all’UCI Cinemas 2021, Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia 2021,
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia: Premio “La Pellicola d’Oro”, Premio Fondazione Mimmo Rotella (Mario Martone), Premio
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella (Toni Servillo), Premio Francesco Pasinetti Migliore Attore (Toni Servillo)
BIF&ST – Bari International Film&TV Festival: Premio
Alberto Sordi per il miglior attore non protagonista (Gianfelice Imparato), Premio Franco Cristaldi per il miglior produttore, Premio Mario Monicelli per il miglior
regista (Mario Martone), Premio Vittorio Gassman per il miglior attore protagonista (Toni Servillo)
KASIM CUMARTES
NOVEMBRE SABATO
NOVEMBER SATURDAY
19.00
DOAN
TADELEN
Ç.S.M.
19.00
ONLINE
PARS’TE BR KTAPÇI
IL MATERIALE EMOTIVO
A BOOKSHOP IN PARIS
Vincenzo (Sergio Castellitto) hayatn Paris’te sahip olduu kitapç dükkanna ve birkaç yl önce bana gelen bir kaza
nedeniyle evde kalmak zorunda kalan kz Albertine’e (Matilda De Angelis) adamtr. Vincenzo’nun hayat, kzna
olan sevgisi ile kitap sevgisi arasnda sessizce akar fakat sakinlik, çok yüksek bir bedel ödeyerek kazanm olanlar
için bile, sonsuza kadar süremez. Bir gün cokulu, eksantrik, elenceli ve güzel bir kz olan Yolande (Bérénice Bejo)
Vincenzo’nun dükkanna girer. Kadnn yaam enerjisiyle büyülenen adam, uzun süredir basklad duygular yeni
den hissetmeye balar ve bu da onun melankolik ve bir ekilde askya alnm hayatla yüzleme eklini sorgulamas
na neden olur. talyan sinemasnn usta ismi Ettore Scola tarafndan yazlm samimi, iirsel ve dokunakl bir hikaye.
Vincenzo dedica l’esistenza alla sua antica libreria parigina, una piccola perla adagiata al centro di una piazzetta
di Parigi e alla figlia Albertine, costretta a casa per colpa di un incidente avvenuto qualche anno prima. La vita di
Vincenzo scorre tranquilla, tra l’amore per la figlia e quello per i libri, ma la calma non può durare per sempre, nean
che per chi se l’è guadagnata pagandola a carissimo prezzo. Un giorno Yolande, una ragazza scombinata ed esube
rante, fa irruzione nel negozio. Aascinato dalla forza vitale della donna, Vincenzo inizia a riscoprire emozioni ormai
dimenticate da tempo, che lo porteranno a interrogarsi sul suo modo malinconico e sospeso di arontare la vita. Una
storia intima, poetica e commovente, scritta dal maestro del cinema italiano Ettore Scola
Vincenzo (Sergio Castellitto) dedicates his life to the bookshop he owns in Paris and to his daughter Albertine
(Matilda De Angelis), forced to stay home because of an accident occurred to her a few years earlier. Vincenzo’s
life flows quietly, between love for his daughter and love for books, but calm cannot last forever, not even for those
who have earned it by paying a very high price. One day Yolande (Bérénice Bejo), an exuberant, eccentric, funny and
beautiful girl, bursts into Vincenzo’s shop. Charmed by her vital energy, the man starts feeling again emotions he’s
been chocking-o for too long, and which will make him question his melancholic and somehow suspended way of
facing life. An intimate, poetic and touching story, written by Italian Cinema maestro Ettore Scola.
SERGIO CASTELLITO
2021; 95’
talya, Fransa
Italia, Francia
Italy, France
Komedi
Commedia
Comedy
Oyuncular
SERGIO CASTELLITTO, BÉRÉNICE BEJO, MATILDA DE ANGELIS, NASSIM LYES, CLEMENTINO, SANDRA MILO, ALEX LUTZ
Festivaller ve ödüller
Festival e premi
Festivals and awards
MittelCinemaFest 2021, Cinefestival Rondinella 2021, Festival du Film Italien de Villerupt 2021,
8 e 1/2 Festa Do Cinema Italiano 2021, BIF&ST-Bari International Film&TV Festival 2021
KASIM PAZAR
NOVEMBRE DOMENICA
NOVEMBER SUNDAY
14.00
DOAN
TADELEN
Ç.S.M.
14.00
ONLINE
Luca © 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. / Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
talyan Rivieras’ndaki güzel bir sahil kasabasnda yer alan animasyon filmi, küçük bir çocuun dondurma, makarna
ve sonsuz scooter gezileriyle dolu unutulmaz bir yaz geçirmesini anlatan bir büyüme hikayesidir. Luca bu maceralar
yeni tant en iyi arkadayla paylar, ancak tüm bu elence derinden saklanan bir sr tarafndan tehdit edilir: O
ey, su yüzeyinin hemen altnda baka bir dünyadan gelen bir deniz canavardr.
Ambientato in una splendida cittadina di mare sulla Riviera italiana, il film d’animazione originale è una storia di
formazione su un ragazzino che vive un’estate indimenticabile piena di gelato, pasta e infiniti giri in scooter. Luca
condivide queste avventure con il suo nuovo migliore amico, ma tutto il divertimento è minacciato da un segreto
profondamente nascosto: è un mostro marino di un altro mondo appena sotto la superficie dell’acqua.
Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one
young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares
these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: he is a sea
monster from another world just below the water’s surface.
ENRICO CASAROSA
2021; 95’
talya, spanya
Italia, Spagna
Italy, Spain
Animasyon / Macera
Animazione / Avventura
Animation / Adventure
Oyuncular
LUCA ARGENTERO, GIACOMO GIANNIOTTI, MARINA MASSIRONI, SAVERIO RAIMONDO, FABIO FAZIO
Festivaller ve ödüller
Festival e premi
Festivals and awards
Hollywood Critics Association 2021
(Nomination for Best Picture)
Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA) 2021
(Nomination for Best Original Score – Animated Film)
BABAMIZ
PADRENOSTRO
OUR FATHER
KASIM PAZAR
NOVEMBRE DOMENICA
NOVEMBER SUNDAY
19.00
DOAN
TADELEN
Ç.S.M.
19.00
ONLINE
Claudio Noce’nin yönettii PadreNostro, 1976 Roma’snda geçen gerçek bir hikayeye dayanyor. Filmin barolleri
Valerio (Mattia Garaci) ve Christian (Francesco Gheghi) adl iki genç beraber geçirdikleri yaz döneminde, bir taraftan
yetikin dünyasnn iddetini dier taraftan ise dostluun anlamn kefedecektir. Valerio, dier tüm yatlar gibi çok
büyük hayal gücüne sahip, 10 yanda bir çocuktur. Ancak bir gün gözleri önünde bir grup teröristin babas Alfonso’ya
(Pierfrancesco Favino) saldrmasyla hayat altüst olur ve o andan itibaren tüm aileye korku duygusu hakim olur. Tam
da bu hassas dönemde Valerio, kendisinden birkaç ya büyük ve onun aksine asi ve kibirli bir karaktere sahip olan
Christian ile tanr ve aralarnda hayatlar boyunca iz brakacak bir dostluk doacaktr…
PadreNostro, il film diretto da Claudio Noce, è ambientato nel 1976 a Roma ed è tratto da una storia vera. Protagonisti
del film sono Valerio (Mattia Garaci) e Christian (Francesco Gheghi), due ragazzini che durante un’estate scopriran
no due realtà opposte: da una parte conosceranno la violenza del mondo adulto e dall’altra impareranno il significato
dell’amicizia. Il primo ha dieci anni e, come tutti i bimbi della sua età, è molto fantasioso. La purezza dell’infanzia,
però, viene spazzata via quando Valerio, in compagnia della madre (Barbara Ronchi), vede con i suoi occhi un gruppo
di terroristi tendere un attentato a suo padre Alfonso (Pierfrancesco Favino). L’intera famiglia si sente intimorita e
distrutta dall’accaduto. È in questo periodo così delicato che Valerio incontra Christian, che ha qualche anno in più a
lui e, a dierenza sua, ha un carattere ribelle e arrogante. Tra loro nascerà un’amicizia che li segnerà per tutta la vita…
PadreNostro, the film directed by Claudio Noce, is set in 1976 in Rome and is based on a true story. The protago
nists of the film are Valerio (Mattia Garaci) and Christian (Francesco Gheghi), two kids who during a summer will
discover two opposite realities: on the one hand they will know the violence of the adult world and on the other they
will learn the meaning of friendship. Valerio is ten years old and, like all children of his age, is very imaginative. The
purity of childhood, however, is wiped out when Valerio, in the company of his mother (Barbara Ronchi), sees with
his eyes a group of terrorists attempt his father Alfonso (Pierfrancesco Favino). The whole family feels intimidated
and destroyed by what happened. In this delicate period Valerio meets Christian, who is a few years older to him
and, unlike him, has a rebellious and arrogant character. Among them will be born a friendship that will mark them
all their lives…
CLAUDIO NOCE
2020; 122’
talya
Italia
Italy
Dram
Drammatico
Drama
Oyuncular
PIERFRANCESCO FAVINO, BARBARA RONCHI, MATTIA GARACI, FRANCESCO GHEGHI
Festivaller ve ödüller
Festival e premi
Festivals and awards
La Biennale di Venezia 2020: Venezia 77 –
Coppa Volpi for Best Actor (Pierfrancesco Favino)
, Ajaccio Italian Film Festival 2021, BUFF 2021, Cinema Made in Italy
– Athens 2021 – London 2021, De Rome à Paris 2021, Fajr International Film Festival 2021, Festa do Cinema Italiano 2021, Festival du Cinéma Italien de Montélimar –
Le Teil 2021,
Globi d’Oro 2021:
Best Soundtrac
, Motovun Film Festival 2021, Open Roads: New Italian Cinema 2021, Shanghai International Film Festival 2021,
ST. ALi Italian Film Festival – Australia 2021, Tokyo Italian Film Festival 2021, Villerupt Italian Film Festival 2021, Annecy Cinema Italien 2020, Busan International
Film Festival 2020, Chicago International Film Festival 2020, Cinema Made in Italy – Norway and Iceland 2020, Festival Cinema Mediterranéen Montpellier 2020,
Festival do Cinema Italiano do Brasil 2020, Haifa International Film Festival 2020, Italian Film Festival USA 2020, MittelCinemaFest 2020, Mostra de Cinema Italià de
Barcelona 2020, Villerupt Italian Film Festival 2020
ÜÇ ALE
TRE PIANI
THREE FLOORS
KASIM PAZARTES
NOVEMBRE LUNEDÌ
NOVEMBER MONDAY
19.00
DOAN
TADELEN
Ç.S.M.
19.00
ONLINE
Roma’da bir apartmann sakinlerinin hayatlar, bir dizi yaanan olay sonras bir daha asla ayn olmayacaktr. Bir aile
ebeveyn olmann zorluklaryla yüzleirken, dier aile de korkunun ve dargnlklarn ilikilerini yönlendirmesine izin
verir. Erkekler inatçlklarna hapsolurken, kadnlar da parçalanan hayatlarn uzun zaman önce kaybettikleri sevgi
duygusuyla onarmaya çalr.
Una serie di eventi cambierà radicalmente la vita degli abitanti di un condominio romano, rivelando le loro diicol
tà nell’essere genitori, fratelli o vicini, in un mondo in cui la convivenza sembra essere governata dalla paura e dal
risentimento. Mentre gli uomini sono imprigionati dalla loro ostinazione, le donne, ognuna a suo modo, tentano di
riparare queste vite frammentate per trasmettere finalmente e serenamente un amore che era stato pensato perduto
per sempre.
A series of events will radically change the lives of the inhabitants of a Roman apartment building, revealing their
diiculties in being parents, siblings or neighbours, in a world where coexistence seems to be ruled by fear and
resentment. While the men are imprisoned by their obstinacy, the women, each in their own way, attempt to mend
these fragmented lives to finally and serenely pass on a love that had been thought lost forever.
NANNI MORETTI
2021; 119’
talya, Fransa
Italia, Francia
Italy, France
Dram
Drammatico
Drama
Oyuncular
RICCARDO SCAMARCIO, ALBA ROHRWACHER, NANNI MORETTI
Festivaller ve ödüller
Festival e premi
Festivals and awards
Festival de Cannes 2021, Ajaccio Italian Film Festival 2021, Beijing International Film Festival 2021, Busan International Film Festival 2021, Cinéalma 2021,
Cinemed 2021, Festa do Cinema Italiano 2021, Festival de Cine Europeo de Sevilla 2021, Festival du Cinéma Italien de Montélimar 2021, Haifa International Film
Festival 2021, International Thessaloniki Film Festival 2021, Les Rencontres du Cinéma Italien à Grenoble et en Isère 2021, Melbourne International Film Festival 2021,
MittelCinemaFest 2021, Stockholm International Film Festival 2021, Toronto International Film Festival 2021, Villerupt Italian Film Festival 2021,
Zurich Film Festival 2021
HOGELDN VENEDK
WELCOME VENICE
WELCOME VENICE
KASIM SALI
NOVEMBRE MARTEDÌ
NOVEMBER TUESDAY
19.00
DOAN
TADELEN
Ç.S.M.
19.00
ONLINE
Pietro ve Alvise, Venedik’in en ünlü adas Giudecca’dan balkç bir ailenin iki varisidir. kili, Venedik’in ve halknn
yaamn ve kimliini deitiren durdurulamaz dönüümünün göbeinde çarprlar: Küresel turizmin giderek derin
leen etkisi, ehir ile sakinlerin, ev ile yaamn arasndaki ilikiyi deitirmi, pandemi de bu krizi daha belirginletir
mitir. Zorluklara ve yalnzla ramen Pietro, lagünün tipik yengeçleri olan “moeche” için avlanmaya devam etmek
isterken, dier taraftan Alvise ise ehri yöneten emlak seçkinlerine katlmaya çalr ve bu noktada Giudecca’daki
evlerini yeniden balamak için ideal bir araç olarak görür. Onlarn çatmas, tüm aileyi dünyamzn nasl deitiine
dair bir koro hikayesine dahil eder.
Pietro e Alvise sono i due eredi di una famiglia di pescatori della Giudecca, l’isola più popolare di Venezia. Si scon
trano nel cuore della trasformazione inarrestabile che sta cambiando la vita e l’identità di Venezia e della sua gente:
l’impatto sempre più profondo del turismo globale ha modificato il rapporto stesso tra città e cittadini, tra casa e vita
e la pandemia ha reso ancora più evidente questa crisi. Pietro nonostante fatiche e solitudini, vorrebbe continuare a
pescare moeche, i granchi tipici della laguna; Alvise vede invece nella loro casa di Giudecca lo strumento ideale per
ripartire tentando di entrare nell’élite del potere immobiliare che governa la città. Il loro scontro coinvolge tutta la
famiglia in un racconto corale di come sta cambiando il nostro mondo.
Pietro and Alvise are the two heirs to a fishermen’s family from the Giudecca, Venice’s most famous island. They
collide with the core of the unstoppable transformation that’s changing the life and identity of the city of Venice and
its people: the ever-deepening impact of global tourism has modified the very relationship between city and citizens,
between life and home, and the pandemic has shed a light onto this crisis. In spite of hardships and loneliness, Pietro
would like to keep fishing for “moeche”, the typical crabs of the lagoon; while Alvise sees their home in the Giudecca
as the ideal tool to start over, trying to join the real estate elite that governs the city. Their clash involves their whole
family, in a choral story about the ways in which our world is changing.
ANDREA SEGRE
2021; 100’
talya
Italia
Italy
Dram
Drammatico
Drama
Oyuncular
PAOLO PIEROBON, ANDREA PENNACCHI, OTTAVIA PICCOLO, ROBERTO CITRAN
Festivaller ve ödüller
Festival e premi
Festivals and awards
Venice International Film festival 2021
AYRINTILI BLG ÇN
PER ULTERIORI INFORMAZIONI
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
talya Büyükelçilii Kültür Ofisi
www.ambankara.esteri.it
@Italyi
urkey
/ambankara