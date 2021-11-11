(AGENPARL) – gio 11 novembre 2021 SALONDA VE ÇEVRMÇ GÖSTERMLER

PROIEZIONI IN SALA E ONLINE

12-16 KASIM

ÇANKAYA BELEDYES

DOAN TADELEN

ÇADA SANATLAR MERKEZ

John F. Kennedy Caddesi No: 4

Kavakldere Ankara

Filmler Türkçe ve ngilizce altyazldr

Film con sottotitoli in turco e in inglese

Films will be screened with Turkish and English subtitles

Filmler yetikin izleyiciler için tavsiye edilir.

I film sono consigliati ad un pubblico adulto.

Films are recommended for mature audiences.

SALON GÖSTERMLER

PROIEZIONI IN SALA

THEATRE SCREENINGS

Çankaya Belediyesi Doan Tadelen Çada Sanatlar Merkezi

Centro delle Arti Contemporanee “Doan Tadelen” della Municipalità di Çankaya

Çankaya Municipality Doan Tadelen Contemporary Arts Center

John F. Kennedy Caddesi No: 4 Kavakldere Ankara

zleyici kapasitesi

Posti disponibili

Available seats:

216

Etkinlikler ücretsizdir, salonda yerler numarasz ve mevcut koltuk saysyla snrldr.

Ingresso libero, posti non numerati, disponibili fino ad esaurimento.

Free entrance and unnumbered seats. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.

ÇEVRMÇ GÖSTERMLER

PROIEZIONI ONLINE

ONLINE SCREENINGS

Çevrimiçi gösterimler için filmlerin izleme linkleri etkinlik srasnda talya Büyükelçilii web sayfasnda

yaynlanacaktr: www.ambankara.esteri.it

Filmler çevrimiçi gösterimlerde talya Büyükelçilii web sayfasnda ayn filmin ilan edilen balangç saatinden

itibaren 24 saat boyunca açk kalacaktr.

Gösterimler sadece belirtilen saatler arasnda gerçekleebilir.

Gösterimlerde corafi snrlama uygulanacak olup sadece Türkiye’den izlenebilecektir.

� Katlm ilk 300 kii ile snrldr.

Per le proiezioni online, i link dei film saranno pubblicati durante l’evento sul sito web dell’Ambasciata d’Italia:

www.ambankara.esteri.it

I film possono essere visualizzati online entro le 24 ore dall’orario di inizio del film.

L’inizio della visualizzazione deve avvenire necessariamente entro le ore specificate.

Le proiezioni sono soggette a restrizioni geografiche e i film sono visualizzabili solo dalla Turchia.

La partecipazione è limitata ai primi 300 visualizzazioni.

For online screenings, the links of the films will be published during the event on the website of the

Embassy of Italy: www.ambankara.esteri.it

Films can be viewed online within 24 hours by the film’s starting time.

Films must be viewed necessarily within the specified hours.

Screenings are subject to geographic restrictions and films are only viewable from Turkey.

Participation is limited to the first 300 views.

PROGRAM

PROGRAMMA

PROGRAMME

KAHKAHA KRALI

QUI RIDO IO

THE KING OF LAUGHTER

KASIM CUMA

NOVEMBER FRIDAY

19.00

16.00

DOAN

TADELEN

Ç.S.M.

ÇEVRMÇ 24 SAAT AÇIK

ONLINE DISPONIBILE 24 ORE

AVAILABLE 24 H

BABAMIZ

PADRENOSTRO

OUR FATHER

KASIM PAZAR

NOVEMBRE DOMENICA

NOVEMBER SUNDAY

19.00

19.00

DOAN

TADELEN

Ç.S.M.

ÇEVRMÇ 24 SAAT AÇIK

ONLINE DISPONIBILE 24 ORE

AVAILABLE 24 H

PARS’TE BR KTAPÇI

IL MATERIALE EMOTIVO

A BOOKSHOP IN PARIS

KASIM CUMARTES

NOVEMBRE SABATO

NOVEMBER SATURDAY

19.00

19.00

DOAN

TADELEN

Ç.S.M.

ÇEVRMÇ 24 SAAT AÇIK

ONLINE DISPONIBILE 24 ORE

AVAILABLE 24 H

ÜÇ ALE

TRE PIANI

THREE FLOORS

KASIM PAZARTES

NOVEMBRE LUNEDÌ

NOVEMBER MONDAY

19.00

19.00

DOAN

TADELEN

Ç.S.M.

ÇEVRMÇ 24 SAAT AÇIK

ONLINE DISPONIBILE 24 ORE

AVAILABLE 24 H

LUKA

LUCA

KASIM PAZAR

NOVEMBRE DOMENICA

NOVEMBER SUNDAY

14.00

14.00

DOAN

TADELEN

Ç.S.M.

ÇEVRMÇ 24 SAAT AÇIK

ONLINE DISPONIBILE 24 ORE

AVAILABLE 24 H

HOGELDN VENEDK

WELCOME VENICE

WELCOME VENICE

KASIM SALI

NOVEMBRE MARTEDÌ

NOVEMBER TUESDAY

19.00

19.00

DOAN

TADELEN

Ç.S.M.

ÇEVRMÇ 24 SAAT AÇIK

ONLINE DISPONIBILE 24 ORE

AVAILABLE 24 H

KASIM CUMA

NOVEMBER FRIDAY

16.00

DOAN

TADELEN

Ç.S.M.

19.00

ONLINE

KAHKAHA KRALI

QUI RIDO IO

THE KING OF LAUGHTER

Yirminci yüzyln banda, Napoli’nin “Belle Époque” döneminde tiyatrolar ve sinemalar yükselitedir. Büyük komed

yen Eduardo Scarpetta gie kraldr. Baar onu çok zengin bir adam yapmtr: Mütevazi kökenlerinden, komedileri

ve Felice Sciosciammocca karakteri sayesinde Napoliten izleyicilerin kalbindeki Pulcinella’nn yerini almay baarr.

Tiyatro onun hayatdr, karmak aile çekirdeini oluturan eleri, arkadalar, sevgilileri ile Titina, Eduardo ve Pep

pino de Filippo da dahil olmak üzere meru ve gayri meru çocuklar hep tiyatronun etrafnda ekillenir. Baarsnn

zirvesinde olan Scarpetta tehlikeli bir kumara dönüecek olan eyi kabul etmek zorunda kalr. Zamann en büyük

talyan airi Gabriele D’Annunzio’nun bir trajedisi olan “Iorio’nun Kz” oyununun parodisini yapmaya karar verir.

Açl gecesinde kyamet kopar: Oyun, skandal diye haykran yeni nesil air ve oyun yazarlarnn çlklar, slklar ve

hakaretleri ile kesintiye urar ve Scarpetta, D’Annunzio tarafndan intihal suçundan dava edilir. Böylece talya’da telif

hakkyla ilgili ilk tarihi dava balar. Duruma yllar kendisi ve ailesi için o kadar yorucu olacaktr ki, onu bir arada tu

tan hassas denge çözülmenin eiindedir. Scarpetta’nn hayatndaki her ey paramparça olmu gibi görünür ancak

harika bir aktörün performansyla, kaybetmesini isteyen kadere meydan okuyabilecek ve son maçn kazanacaktr.

Agli inizi del ‘900, nella Napoli della Belle Époque, splendono i teatri e il cinematografo. Il grande attore comico

Eduardo Scarpetta è il re del botteghino. Il successo lo ha reso un uomo ricchissimo: di umili origini si è aermato

grazie alle sue commedie e alla maschera di Felice Sciosciammocca che nel cuore del pubblico napoletano ha sop

piantato Pulcinella. Il teatro è la sua vita e attorno al teatro gravita anche tutto il suo complesso nucleo familiare,

composto da mogli, compagne, amanti, figli legittimi e illegittimi tra cui Titina, Eduardo e Peppino De Filippo. Al cul

mine del successo Scarpetta si concede quello che si rivelerà un pericoloso azzardo. Decide di realizzare la parodia

de La figlia di Iorio, tragedia del più grande poeta italiano del tempo, Gabriele D’Annunzio. La sera del debutto in

teatro si scatena un putiferio: la commedia viene interrotta tra urla, fischi e improperi sollevati dai poeti e dramma

turghi della nuova generazione che gridano allo scandalo e Scarpetta finisce con l’essere denunciato per plagio dallo

stesso D’Annunzio. Inizia, così, la prima storica causa sul diritto d’autore in Italia. Gli anni del processo saranno logo

ranti per lui e per tutta la famiglia tanto che il delicato equilibrio che la teneva insieme pare sul punto di dissolversi.

Tutto nella vita di Scarpetta sembra andare in frantumi, ma con un numero da grande attore saprà sfidare il destino

che lo voleva perduto e vincerà la sua ultima partita.

At the beginning of the twentieth century, in the Naples of the Belle Époque, theaters and cinemas are on the rise.

The great comedian Eduardo Scarpetta is the box-oice king. Success made him a very rich man: from his humble or

igins, he established himself on the scene with his comedies and the mask and character of Felice Sciosciammocca,

who managed to replace Pulcinella in the hearts of the Neapolitan audiences. The theater is his life, and his complex

family core gravitates around the theater, with wives, companions, lovers, legitimate and illegitimate children includ

ing Titina, Eduardo and Peppino De Filippo. At the height of his success, Scarpetta allows himself what will prove to

be a dangerous gamble. He decides to parody the play “The Daughter of Iorio”, a tragedy by the greatest Italian poet

of the time, Gabriele D’Annunzio. On opening night, all hell breaks loose: the play is interrupted by screams, whistles

and insults from the poets and playwrights of the new generation who cry out scandal, and Scarpetta ends up being

sued for plagiarism by D’Annunzio himself. And so the first historic copyright lawsuit in Italy begins. The years of the

trial will be exhausting for him and his whole family, so much so that the delicate balance that held it together seems

on the verge of dissolving. Everything in Scarpetta’s life seems to be going in pieces, but with a great actor’s perfor

mance he’ll manage to challenge a fate that wanted him a loser, and he’ll win his last game.

MARIO MARTONE

2021; 133’

talya, spanya

Italia, Spagna

Italy, Spain

Dram

Drammatico

Drama

Oyuncular

TONI SERVILLO, MARIA NAZIONALE, CRISTIANA DELL’ANNA, ANTONIA TRUPPO, EDUARDO SCARPETTA

Festivaller ve ödüller

Festival e premi

Festivals and awards

Cinema Italiano Oggi 2021, MittelCinemaFest 2021, Tuscia Film Fest a Berlino – Italian Film Festival Berlin 2021, Cinefestival Rondinella 2021, Cinema d’Autore 2021,

Festival du Film Italien de Villerupt 2021, Giovedi’ e Venerdi’ di Qualita’ 2021, Stagione Cinematografica Cineforum Legnano 2021, Venezia a Napoli: Il Cinema Esteso

2021, CinemAlCinema 2021, Essai – Rassegna di Cinema d’Autore all’UCI Cinemas 2021, Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia 2021,

Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia: Premio “La Pellicola d’Oro”, Premio Fondazione Mimmo Rotella (Mario Martone), Premio

Fondazione Mimmo Rotella (Toni Servillo), Premio Francesco Pasinetti Migliore Attore (Toni Servillo)

BIF&ST – Bari International Film&TV Festival: Premio

Alberto Sordi per il miglior attore non protagonista (Gianfelice Imparato), Premio Franco Cristaldi per il miglior produttore, Premio Mario Monicelli per il miglior

regista (Mario Martone), Premio Vittorio Gassman per il miglior attore protagonista (Toni Servillo)

KASIM CUMARTES

NOVEMBRE SABATO

NOVEMBER SATURDAY

19.00

DOAN

TADELEN

Ç.S.M.

19.00

ONLINE

PARS’TE BR KTAPÇI

IL MATERIALE EMOTIVO

A BOOKSHOP IN PARIS

Vincenzo (Sergio Castellitto) hayatn Paris’te sahip olduu kitapç dükkanna ve birkaç yl önce bana gelen bir kaza

nedeniyle evde kalmak zorunda kalan kz Albertine’e (Matilda De Angelis) adamtr. Vincenzo’nun hayat, kzna

olan sevgisi ile kitap sevgisi arasnda sessizce akar fakat sakinlik, çok yüksek bir bedel ödeyerek kazanm olanlar

için bile, sonsuza kadar süremez. Bir gün cokulu, eksantrik, elenceli ve güzel bir kz olan Yolande (Bérénice Bejo)

Vincenzo’nun dükkanna girer. Kadnn yaam enerjisiyle büyülenen adam, uzun süredir basklad duygular yeni

den hissetmeye balar ve bu da onun melankolik ve bir ekilde askya alnm hayatla yüzleme eklini sorgulamas

na neden olur. talyan sinemasnn usta ismi Ettore Scola tarafndan yazlm samimi, iirsel ve dokunakl bir hikaye.

Vincenzo dedica l’esistenza alla sua antica libreria parigina, una piccola perla adagiata al centro di una piazzetta

di Parigi e alla figlia Albertine, costretta a casa per colpa di un incidente avvenuto qualche anno prima. La vita di

Vincenzo scorre tranquilla, tra l’amore per la figlia e quello per i libri, ma la calma non può durare per sempre, nean

che per chi se l’è guadagnata pagandola a carissimo prezzo. Un giorno Yolande, una ragazza scombinata ed esube

rante, fa irruzione nel negozio. Aascinato dalla forza vitale della donna, Vincenzo inizia a riscoprire emozioni ormai

dimenticate da tempo, che lo porteranno a interrogarsi sul suo modo malinconico e sospeso di arontare la vita. Una

storia intima, poetica e commovente, scritta dal maestro del cinema italiano Ettore Scola

Vincenzo (Sergio Castellitto) dedicates his life to the bookshop he owns in Paris and to his daughter Albertine

(Matilda De Angelis), forced to stay home because of an accident occurred to her a few years earlier. Vincenzo’s

life flows quietly, between love for his daughter and love for books, but calm cannot last forever, not even for those

who have earned it by paying a very high price. One day Yolande (Bérénice Bejo), an exuberant, eccentric, funny and

beautiful girl, bursts into Vincenzo’s shop. Charmed by her vital energy, the man starts feeling again emotions he’s

been chocking-o for too long, and which will make him question his melancholic and somehow suspended way of

facing life. An intimate, poetic and touching story, written by Italian Cinema maestro Ettore Scola.

SERGIO CASTELLITO

2021; 95’

talya, Fransa

Italia, Francia

Italy, France

Komedi

Commedia

Comedy

Oyuncular

SERGIO CASTELLITTO, BÉRÉNICE BEJO, MATILDA DE ANGELIS, NASSIM LYES, CLEMENTINO, SANDRA MILO, ALEX LUTZ

Festivaller ve ödüller

Festival e premi

Festivals and awards

MittelCinemaFest 2021, Cinefestival Rondinella 2021, Festival du Film Italien de Villerupt 2021,

8 e 1/2 Festa Do Cinema Italiano 2021, BIF&ST-Bari International Film&TV Festival 2021

KASIM PAZAR

NOVEMBRE DOMENICA

NOVEMBER SUNDAY

14.00

DOAN

TADELEN

Ç.S.M.

14.00

ONLINE

Luca © 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. / Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

talyan Rivieras’ndaki güzel bir sahil kasabasnda yer alan animasyon filmi, küçük bir çocuun dondurma, makarna

ve sonsuz scooter gezileriyle dolu unutulmaz bir yaz geçirmesini anlatan bir büyüme hikayesidir. Luca bu maceralar

yeni tant en iyi arkadayla paylar, ancak tüm bu elence derinden saklanan bir sr tarafndan tehdit edilir: O

ey, su yüzeyinin hemen altnda baka bir dünyadan gelen bir deniz canavardr.

Ambientato in una splendida cittadina di mare sulla Riviera italiana, il film d’animazione originale è una storia di

formazione su un ragazzino che vive un’estate indimenticabile piena di gelato, pasta e infiniti giri in scooter. Luca

condivide queste avventure con il suo nuovo migliore amico, ma tutto il divertimento è minacciato da un segreto

profondamente nascosto: è un mostro marino di un altro mondo appena sotto la superficie dell’acqua.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one

young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares

these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: he is a sea

monster from another world just below the water’s surface.

ENRICO CASAROSA

2021; 95’

talya, spanya

Italia, Spagna

Italy, Spain

Animasyon / Macera

Animazione / Avventura

Animation / Adventure

Oyuncular

LUCA ARGENTERO, GIACOMO GIANNIOTTI, MARINA MASSIRONI, SAVERIO RAIMONDO, FABIO FAZIO

Festivaller ve ödüller

Festival e premi

Festivals and awards

Hollywood Critics Association 2021

(Nomination for Best Picture)

Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA) 2021

(Nomination for Best Original Score – Animated Film)

BABAMIZ

PADRENOSTRO

OUR FATHER

KASIM PAZAR

NOVEMBRE DOMENICA

NOVEMBER SUNDAY

19.00

DOAN

TADELEN

Ç.S.M.

19.00

ONLINE

Claudio Noce’nin yönettii PadreNostro, 1976 Roma’snda geçen gerçek bir hikayeye dayanyor. Filmin barolleri

Valerio (Mattia Garaci) ve Christian (Francesco Gheghi) adl iki genç beraber geçirdikleri yaz döneminde, bir taraftan

yetikin dünyasnn iddetini dier taraftan ise dostluun anlamn kefedecektir. Valerio, dier tüm yatlar gibi çok

büyük hayal gücüne sahip, 10 yanda bir çocuktur. Ancak bir gün gözleri önünde bir grup teröristin babas Alfonso’ya

(Pierfrancesco Favino) saldrmasyla hayat altüst olur ve o andan itibaren tüm aileye korku duygusu hakim olur. Tam

da bu hassas dönemde Valerio, kendisinden birkaç ya büyük ve onun aksine asi ve kibirli bir karaktere sahip olan

Christian ile tanr ve aralarnda hayatlar boyunca iz brakacak bir dostluk doacaktr…

PadreNostro, il film diretto da Claudio Noce, è ambientato nel 1976 a Roma ed è tratto da una storia vera. Protagonisti

del film sono Valerio (Mattia Garaci) e Christian (Francesco Gheghi), due ragazzini che durante un’estate scopriran

no due realtà opposte: da una parte conosceranno la violenza del mondo adulto e dall’altra impareranno il significato

dell’amicizia. Il primo ha dieci anni e, come tutti i bimbi della sua età, è molto fantasioso. La purezza dell’infanzia,

però, viene spazzata via quando Valerio, in compagnia della madre (Barbara Ronchi), vede con i suoi occhi un gruppo

di terroristi tendere un attentato a suo padre Alfonso (Pierfrancesco Favino). L’intera famiglia si sente intimorita e

distrutta dall’accaduto. È in questo periodo così delicato che Valerio incontra Christian, che ha qualche anno in più a

lui e, a dierenza sua, ha un carattere ribelle e arrogante. Tra loro nascerà un’amicizia che li segnerà per tutta la vita…

PadreNostro, the film directed by Claudio Noce, is set in 1976 in Rome and is based on a true story. The protago

nists of the film are Valerio (Mattia Garaci) and Christian (Francesco Gheghi), two kids who during a summer will

discover two opposite realities: on the one hand they will know the violence of the adult world and on the other they

will learn the meaning of friendship. Valerio is ten years old and, like all children of his age, is very imaginative. The

purity of childhood, however, is wiped out when Valerio, in the company of his mother (Barbara Ronchi), sees with

his eyes a group of terrorists attempt his father Alfonso (Pierfrancesco Favino). The whole family feels intimidated

and destroyed by what happened. In this delicate period Valerio meets Christian, who is a few years older to him

and, unlike him, has a rebellious and arrogant character. Among them will be born a friendship that will mark them

all their lives…

CLAUDIO NOCE

2020; 122’

talya

Italia

Italy

Dram

Drammatico

Drama

Oyuncular

PIERFRANCESCO FAVINO, BARBARA RONCHI, MATTIA GARACI, FRANCESCO GHEGHI

Festivaller ve ödüller

Festival e premi

Festivals and awards

La Biennale di Venezia 2020: Venezia 77 –

Coppa Volpi for Best Actor (Pierfrancesco Favino)

, Ajaccio Italian Film Festival 2021, BUFF 2021, Cinema Made in Italy

– Athens 2021 – London 2021, De Rome à Paris 2021, Fajr International Film Festival 2021, Festa do Cinema Italiano 2021, Festival du Cinéma Italien de Montélimar –

Le Teil 2021,

Globi d’Oro 2021:

Best Soundtrac

, Motovun Film Festival 2021, Open Roads: New Italian Cinema 2021, Shanghai International Film Festival 2021,

ST. ALi Italian Film Festival – Australia 2021, Tokyo Italian Film Festival 2021, Villerupt Italian Film Festival 2021, Annecy Cinema Italien 2020, Busan International

Film Festival 2020, Chicago International Film Festival 2020, Cinema Made in Italy – Norway and Iceland 2020, Festival Cinema Mediterranéen Montpellier 2020,

Festival do Cinema Italiano do Brasil 2020, Haifa International Film Festival 2020, Italian Film Festival USA 2020, MittelCinemaFest 2020, Mostra de Cinema Italià de

Barcelona 2020, Villerupt Italian Film Festival 2020

ÜÇ ALE

TRE PIANI

THREE FLOORS

KASIM PAZARTES

NOVEMBRE LUNEDÌ

NOVEMBER MONDAY

19.00

DOAN

TADELEN

Ç.S.M.

19.00

ONLINE

Roma’da bir apartmann sakinlerinin hayatlar, bir dizi yaanan olay sonras bir daha asla ayn olmayacaktr. Bir aile

ebeveyn olmann zorluklaryla yüzleirken, dier aile de korkunun ve dargnlklarn ilikilerini yönlendirmesine izin

verir. Erkekler inatçlklarna hapsolurken, kadnlar da parçalanan hayatlarn uzun zaman önce kaybettikleri sevgi

duygusuyla onarmaya çalr.

Una serie di eventi cambierà radicalmente la vita degli abitanti di un condominio romano, rivelando le loro diicol

tà nell’essere genitori, fratelli o vicini, in un mondo in cui la convivenza sembra essere governata dalla paura e dal

risentimento. Mentre gli uomini sono imprigionati dalla loro ostinazione, le donne, ognuna a suo modo, tentano di

riparare queste vite frammentate per trasmettere finalmente e serenamente un amore che era stato pensato perduto

per sempre.

A series of events will radically change the lives of the inhabitants of a Roman apartment building, revealing their

diiculties in being parents, siblings or neighbours, in a world where coexistence seems to be ruled by fear and

resentment. While the men are imprisoned by their obstinacy, the women, each in their own way, attempt to mend

these fragmented lives to finally and serenely pass on a love that had been thought lost forever.

NANNI MORETTI

2021; 119’

talya, Fransa

Italia, Francia

Italy, France

Dram

Drammatico

Drama

Oyuncular

RICCARDO SCAMARCIO, ALBA ROHRWACHER, NANNI MORETTI

Festivaller ve ödüller

Festival e premi

Festivals and awards

Festival de Cannes 2021, Ajaccio Italian Film Festival 2021, Beijing International Film Festival 2021, Busan International Film Festival 2021, Cinéalma 2021,

Cinemed 2021, Festa do Cinema Italiano 2021, Festival de Cine Europeo de Sevilla 2021, Festival du Cinéma Italien de Montélimar 2021, Haifa International Film

Festival 2021, International Thessaloniki Film Festival 2021, Les Rencontres du Cinéma Italien à Grenoble et en Isère 2021, Melbourne International Film Festival 2021,

MittelCinemaFest 2021, Stockholm International Film Festival 2021, Toronto International Film Festival 2021, Villerupt Italian Film Festival 2021,

Zurich Film Festival 2021

HOGELDN VENEDK

WELCOME VENICE

WELCOME VENICE

KASIM SALI

NOVEMBRE MARTEDÌ

NOVEMBER TUESDAY

19.00

DOAN

TADELEN

Ç.S.M.

19.00

ONLINE

Pietro ve Alvise, Venedik’in en ünlü adas Giudecca’dan balkç bir ailenin iki varisidir. kili, Venedik’in ve halknn

yaamn ve kimliini deitiren durdurulamaz dönüümünün göbeinde çarprlar: Küresel turizmin giderek derin

leen etkisi, ehir ile sakinlerin, ev ile yaamn arasndaki ilikiyi deitirmi, pandemi de bu krizi daha belirginletir

mitir. Zorluklara ve yalnzla ramen Pietro, lagünün tipik yengeçleri olan “moeche” için avlanmaya devam etmek

isterken, dier taraftan Alvise ise ehri yöneten emlak seçkinlerine katlmaya çalr ve bu noktada Giudecca’daki

evlerini yeniden balamak için ideal bir araç olarak görür. Onlarn çatmas, tüm aileyi dünyamzn nasl deitiine

dair bir koro hikayesine dahil eder.

Pietro e Alvise sono i due eredi di una famiglia di pescatori della Giudecca, l’isola più popolare di Venezia. Si scon

trano nel cuore della trasformazione inarrestabile che sta cambiando la vita e l’identità di Venezia e della sua gente:

l’impatto sempre più profondo del turismo globale ha modificato il rapporto stesso tra città e cittadini, tra casa e vita

e la pandemia ha reso ancora più evidente questa crisi. Pietro nonostante fatiche e solitudini, vorrebbe continuare a

pescare moeche, i granchi tipici della laguna; Alvise vede invece nella loro casa di Giudecca lo strumento ideale per

ripartire tentando di entrare nell’élite del potere immobiliare che governa la città. Il loro scontro coinvolge tutta la

famiglia in un racconto corale di come sta cambiando il nostro mondo.

Pietro and Alvise are the two heirs to a fishermen’s family from the Giudecca, Venice’s most famous island. They

collide with the core of the unstoppable transformation that’s changing the life and identity of the city of Venice and

its people: the ever-deepening impact of global tourism has modified the very relationship between city and citizens,

between life and home, and the pandemic has shed a light onto this crisis. In spite of hardships and loneliness, Pietro

would like to keep fishing for “moeche”, the typical crabs of the lagoon; while Alvise sees their home in the Giudecca

as the ideal tool to start over, trying to join the real estate elite that governs the city. Their clash involves their whole

family, in a choral story about the ways in which our world is changing.

ANDREA SEGRE

2021; 100’

talya

Italia

Italy

Dram

Drammatico

Drama

Oyuncular

PAOLO PIEROBON, ANDREA PENNACCHI, OTTAVIA PICCOLO, ROBERTO CITRAN

Festivaller ve ödüller

Festival e premi

Festivals and awards

Venice International Film festival 2021

AYRINTILI BLG ÇN

PER ULTERIORI INFORMAZIONI

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

talya Büyükelçilii Kültür Ofisi

www.ambankara.esteri.it

@Italyi

urkey

/ambankara

🔊 Listen to this