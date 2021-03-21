domenica, Marzo 21, 2021
HALF OF ALL ADULTS IN UK RECEIVE FIRST DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE

COLOMBIA: LA CHIESA CONDANNA L’ASSASSINIO DELLA LEADER INDIGENA MARíA BERNARDA JUAJIBIOY

PREGHIERA E CORAGGIO PER UNA VITA PIù FELICE

PROMUOVERE IL DISARMO DURANTE LA PANDEMIA IN UN WEBINAR DELLA SANTA SEDE

UK, I VESCOVI SUL CASO PIPPA KNIGHT: OGNI VITA HA VALORE, ANCHE…

USA. RIFORMA SULL’ IMMIGRAZIONE, IL Sì DELLA CAMERA

IL PAPA NOMINA DON AMBARUS VESCOVO AUSILIARE ROMA

VACCINI, ZINGARETTI: SPERIMENTAZIONE IN FORMA SCIENTIFICA SPUTNIK ALLO SPALLANZANI

OPEN ARMS, SALVINI: NON SONO PREOCCUPATO, ORGOGLIOSO DI AVER DIFESO L’ITALIA

LA BASILICA DI SANTA PUDENZIANA AL VIMINALE, LUOGO DELLA PROMESSA DI DIO

[BASEBALL] THOMAS FANS 15 IN NIGHTCAP; PRIDE TAKE TWO

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), dom 21 marzo 2021

Clarke University opened a four-game weekend series by taking both ends of a Heart of America Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader from Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa on Saturday.  Coach Dan Spain‘s squad won the opener 11-3, then completed the sweep behind the strong pitching of Alec Thomas (SR/Champaign, Ill.).  Thomas fanned 15 in six innings of mound duty in Clarke’s 7-0 win.  The Pride improved to 16-6 overall and 6-0 in league play.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3399.php

