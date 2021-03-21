[BASEBALL] THOMAS FANS 15 IN NIGHTCAP; PRIDE TAKE TWO

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), dom 21 marzo 2021

Clarke University opened a four-game weekend series by taking both ends of a Heart of America Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader from Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa on Saturday. Coach Dan Spain‘s squad won the opener 11-3, then completed the sweep behind the strong pitching of Alec Thomas (SR/Champaign, Ill.). Thomas fanned 15 in six innings of mound duty in Clarke’s 7-0 win. The Pride improved to 16-6 overall and 6-0 in league play.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3399.php