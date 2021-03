(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 07 marzo 2021

BELLEVUE, Ky. (March 7, 2021) – After splitting Friday’s doubleheader, the Point University baseball team had back-to-back six-run innings on Saturday to win its Appalachian Athletic Conference series against Kentucky Christian. Point won games one and three of the series, 9-4 and 22-12, and fell in game two 11-8.

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3847