[BASEBALL] SKYHAWKS DROP LAST TWO GAMES AT MOBILE

MOBILE, Ala. (Feb. 7, 2021) – The Point University baseball team closed out its season-opening series at the University of Mobile on Sunday and fell to the Rams 7-0 in game one and 6-4 in game two at Jacobs Field.

Game one

After getting 13 hits in Saturday night’s game, Point only had two hits in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader. Ryan Leno and Bo McClintock accounted for Point’s two hits. Point came close to avoiding the shut out with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth but could not get a run across.

Game two

In game two, Point got on the board first in the top of the second. Leno doubled down the left field line then advanced to third on a Francisco Garcia fly out to deep right field. Zebediah Baird then scored Leno off a single to left field. The Rams answered back in the bottom of the inning, getting one run across to tie the game. Mobile added two more runs in the bottom of the third to go up 3-1.

McClintock started the top of the fourth off with a double down the left field line and Jakobe Smith followed with a single to right field. With McClintock on third and Jeff Rice (pinch running for Smith) on first, Leno singled to right field and scored McClintock to bring the Skyhawks within one.

In the top of the fifth, a double off the wall in left-center field by McClintock scored Dillon Brown and evened the score at three. The Rams answered back in the bottom of the inning and retook the lead 4-3 and added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to go up 6-3.

The Skyhawks attempted a ninth inning rally, with Garcia starting the inning off with a double down the left field line. Pinch running for Garcia, Brett Campbell advanced to third off a wild pitch and then scored on Brown’s line-drive single to left field. That was all the runs the Skyhawks were able to get across, as the Rams were able to get the final out they needed before Point could do any more damage.

Leno led the Skyhawks in game two, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. McClintock followed, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and Brown and Baird accounted for the other two RBIs, with Baird going 1-for-3 and Brown going 1-for-2. Keagan Spradlin got the start and suffered the loss in game two, going four and two-thirds of an inning, giving up seven hits, four runs (all earned) and striking out three. Auston Wilson, Harrison Osborn and Adam Castillo all came in for relief. Wilson went one and one-third of an inning, giving up two hits and no runs. Osborn gave up two runs off three hits and Castillo went two innings, giving up only one hit.

Up next, Point will travel to Columbus State for a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 13. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.