dom 14 marzo 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (March 13, 2021) – The Point University baseball team closed out its Appalachian Athletic Conference road series against Columbia International University Saturday afternoon and defeated the Rams 13-11 in game one and 4-3 in game two to earn the series sweep.

Point extends its winning streak out to 11 and advances to 13-6 (7-2 AAC) on the season with Saturday’s wins.

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3863