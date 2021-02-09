[BASEBALL] PRIDE DOWN WILLIAM CAREY FOR FIRST WIN

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), mar 09 febbraio 2021

Baseball –

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Clarke (Iowa) (1-2 ) 0 1 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 5 8 3 William Carey (Miss.) (2-1) 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 4 10 1 Hattiesburg, MS Milton Wheeler Field Clarke (Iowa) Pitching William Carey (Miss.) Oriold, Bryce Winner – – Loser Lee, Patrick Crabill, Connor Save – Clarke (Iowa) Indv. Stats William Carey (Miss.) #24 Simon, Bryce Doubles 2 Players (#6,#29) None Triples None #14 McFarland, Travis Home Runs None

Clarke University’s baseball game picked up its first win of the 2021 campaign Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg, Miss, closing out a three-game series with a 5-4 win over William Carey University.

Travis McFarland (SR/Corona, Calif.)’s solo shot in the second inning put the Pride up 1-0. Bryce Simon (JR/Cascade, Iowa)’s RBI double in the fifth made it 2-0 Clarke. William Carey evened things up with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, but Clarke pushed three runs across the plate in the top of the sixth in the scheduled nine-inning game. Clarke scored its first two runs of the inning on RBI singles by Tavan Shahidi (JR/Ames, Iowa) and Darius Bradley (SO/Naples, Fla.). Jevin Williams (JR/Columbus, Ohio) scored the third run of the inning on McKlane Elgin (JR/Richland, Wash.)’s groundout. The host Crusaders drew within one with two runs in the home half of the seventh inning, but neither team scored over the final two innings.

McFarland and Donovyn each had two hits in the win.

Bryce Oriold (SO/Lethbridge, Alberta) picked up the win for Clarke, now 1-2. Connor Crabill (SO/Asbury, Iowa) was credited with the save.

Clarke will open a three-game series on Friday at Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi.