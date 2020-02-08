(AGENPARL) – Houston (Texas), sab 08 febbraio 2020

Baseball –

Final – Game 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Howard Payne (1-0) 4 0 0 0 8 0 0 12 16 3 St. Thomas (0-4) 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 5 9 2 Houston, Texas Baseball USA Howard Payne Pitching St. Thomas Xavier Haines Winner – – Loser Josh Middleton – Save – Howard Payne Indv. Stats St. Thomas #9 Sam Bosher Doubles 2 Players (#55,#23) #16 Cade Varrichio Triples None None Home Runs None Final – Game 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Howard Payne (2-0) 0 2 2 3 0 2 3 12 11 0 St. Thomas (0-5) 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 5 3 Houston, Texas Baseball USA Howard Payne Pitching St. Thomas Bryant Chambers Winner – – Loser Gavin Rhoads – Save – Howard Payne Indv. Stats St. Thomas #10 Jonathan McKay Doubles None None Triples #5 Kyle Bearden None Home Runs None

HOUSTON – The Celts of the University of St. Thomas made strides Friday but are still in search of their first victory after dropping a doubleheader to Howard Payne.

Played at Baseball USA, the visiting Yellow Jackets swept the doubleheader with 12-5 and 12-2 wins Friday.

In game one, UST’s Caleb Edmonds (JR/Anahuac, Texas) went with three RBIs to lead the Celts. Starting pitcher Josh Middleton (JR/Katy, Texas) pitched four of the game’s seven innings.

After ceding four runs to the Yellow Jackets in the first inning, the Celts fought their way back and pulled to within one run. Edmonds knocked a two-RBI single in the second that Nick Asaro (JR/Houston, Texas) and Leo Galvan (SO/Baytown, Texas).

In the third inning, the Celts loaded the bases and scored a run when Edmonds was hit by a pitch. Josh Brown knocked an RBI single to score Noah Martinez (JR/New Braunfels, Texas) in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In game two, Edmonds and Hunter Pachal (FR/Conroe, Texas) knocked RBIs to account for UST’s runs. Galvan and Kyle Bearden (FR/Spring, Texas) scored runs for the Celts.

The Celts and Yellow Jackets will play another doubleheader Saturday at Baseball USA. First pitch is scheduled for noon. Admission to the games is free, but with a tournament also going on at the facility, parking fees will be assessed.