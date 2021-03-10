[BASEBALL] BASEBALL SWEEPS NO. 20 MOBILE

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) mer 10 marzo 2021

WEST POINT, Ga. (March 9, 2021) – A late-game surge in game one and a fourth-inning rally in game two helped the Point University baseball team sweep No. 20 University of Mobile in a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon and West Point Park Baseball Field. Jakobe Smith was perfect at the plate in game one, going 4-for-4 to help the Skyhawks to an 11-6 win, and a two-run RBI by Kevin Howard helped the Skyhawks win game two 8-6.

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3854