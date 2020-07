BASAGLIA’S INTERNATIONAL LEGACY: FROM ASYLUM TO COMMUNITY

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 28 luglio 2020

José Almeida, Lisbon Institute of Global Mental Health, Lisbon, Portugal

Paulo Amarante, The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FIOCRUZ), Brazilian Ministry of Health, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Victor Aparicio Basauri, Central University Hospital of Asturias, Principality of Asturias, Spain

Alejandra B. Barcala, National University of Lanús, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Thomas Becker, Department of Psychiatry II, Ulm University, Günzburg, Germany

Gemma Blok, Open University of the Netherlands, Heerlen, The Netherlands

Maria Brandão Goulart, Federal University of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Tom Burns, Department of Psychiatry, University of Oxford, Warneford Hospital, Oxford, UK

Natasa Cvetkovic Jovic, International Aid Network (IAN), Belgrade, Serbia

Brendan D. Kelly, Department of Psychiatry, Trinity College Dublin, Trinity Centre for Health Sciences, Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

Heiner Fangerau, Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany

Angelo Fioritti, Department of Mental Health, AUSL Bologna, Bologna, Italy

Vito Flaker, School of Social Work, University of Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia

John Foot, Department of Italian, School of Modern Languages, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK

Nicolas Henckes, Center for Research Medicine, Sciences, Health, Mental Health and Society, Paris, France

Grazyna Herczynska, Institute of Psychiatry and Neurology, Warsaw, Poland

Vladimir Jovic, University of Priština, Mitrovica, Kosovo

Anne M. Lovell, Center for Research Medicine, Sciences, Health, Mental Health and Society, Paris, France

Chantal Marazia, Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany

Diana Mauri, University of Milan-Bicocca, Milan, Italy

Theodoros Megaloeconomou, Former Director of the 9th Department of Psychiatry, Psychiatric Hospital, Athens, Greece

Roberto Mezzina, WHO Collaborating Centre for Research and Training in Mental Health, Trieste, Italy

Jacek Moskalewicz, Department of Studies on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Institute of Psychiatry and Neurology, Warsaw, Poland

Robert Okin

Sashi P. Sashidharan, Institute of Health and Wellbeing, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

Katarzyna Prot-Klinger, Maria Grzegorzewska Academy of Special Education, Warsaw, Poland

Andreja Rafaelic, University of Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Benedetto Saraceno, Institute of Global Mental Health, Lisbon, Portugal

Felicitas Söhner, Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany

Helen Spandler, School of Social Work, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK

Alain Topor, Department of Social Work, Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden

Ernesto Venturini, University of the Republic of San Marino, San Marino

Oisín Wall, School of History, University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/basaglias-international-legacy-from-asylum-to-community-9780198841012?cc=us&lang=en