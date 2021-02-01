lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
BARRIER REEF BIG BASH GAME 1

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Fri 05 Feb 2021

Time: 6:30pm – 9:30pm

Location: Griffiths Park
Entrance on the corner of Warner and Monk sts, Manunda

Cost: Free

The Barrier Reef Big Bash is a BBL style Twenty20 Cairns Cricket Competition. The Inaugural Barrier Reef Big Bash kicks off with the Piccones Badgers v Halpin Hurricanes. Entry if FREE and there’ll be food and drinks available, as well as music and entertainment.

Last updated: 01 February 2021

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/barrier-reef-big-bash-game-1

