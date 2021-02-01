BARRIER REEF BIG BASH GAME 1

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 01 febbraio 2021
Fri 05 Feb 2021 06:30 pm
Fri 05 Feb 2021
Fri 05 Feb 2021
Time: 6:30pm – 9:30pm
Location: Griffiths Park
Entrance on the corner of Warner and Monk sts, Manunda
Website: https://www.facebook.com/BarrierReefBigBash
Contact person: Kellie Lock
Cost: Free
Category: Sport & fitness
Companion card: no
The Barrier Reef Big Bash is a BBL style Twenty20 Cairns Cricket Competition. The Inaugural Barrier Reef Big Bash kicks off with the Piccones Badgers v Halpin Hurricanes. Entry if FREE and there’ll be food and drinks available, as well as music and entertainment.
