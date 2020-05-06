mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
Breaking News

FASE2, DE MICHELI: BONUS 500 EURO PER BICI E MONOPATTINI

IVAN KORčOK: SLOVAKIA WILL CONTRIBUTE TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF A VACCINE AGAINST…

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): LETTER TO COUNCILS ON THE RE-OPENING OF HOUSEHOLD WASTE AND…

NEWS STORY: EASTBOURNE DOCTOR WINS PM AWARD

FASE2, CONTE: DA GOVERNO NON C’E’ ALCUNA VOLONTà DI PROTRARRE QUESTO LOCKDOWN…

#PALERMOCHIAMAITALIA- IL CORAGGIO DI OGNI GIORNO. IL 23 MAGGIO MIGLIAIA DI STUDENTI…

PROROGA INTERCETTAZIONI E SOSPENSIONI PROCESSUALI: AVVIO ESAME IN 2A COMMISSIONE

SUPPORTING THE WELLBEING OF PRIMARY PUPILS WITH SPECIAL EDUCATIONAL NEEDS AND DISABILITIES…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 5 MAY…

AUDIZIONE IN COPASIR

Agenparl

BARBER SHOPS, PRIMARY SOURCES, AND OUR NEED TO CONNECT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mer 06 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to Teaching with the Library of Congress Blog from the Library of Congress.
Barber Shops, Primary Sources, and Our Need to Connect [ https://blogs.loc.gov/teachers/2020/05/barber-shops-primary-sources-and-our-need-to-connect/?loclr=eatlcb ] 05/06/2020 11:00 AM EDT
See how a discussion about life during the Covid-19 pandemic led to a discussion of primary sources related to the history of barbering and hair cutting. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More