You are subscribed to Teaching with the Library of Congress Blog from the Library of Congress.

Barber Shops, Primary Sources, and Our Need to Connect [ https://blogs.loc.gov/teachers/2020/05/barber-shops-primary-sources-and-our-need-to-connect/?loclr=eatlcb ] 05/06/2020 11:00 AM EDT

See how a discussion about life during the Covid-19 pandemic led to a discussion of primary sources related to the history of barbering and hair cutting.

