(AGENPARL) – ven 19 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Copyright: Creativity at Work for U.S. Copyright Office. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/19/2021 02:23 PM EST

Forty-eight years ago, Barbara Ringer was appointed Register of Copyrights. Amanda Levendowski, associate professor of law at Georgetown Law, discusses how she inspires current and future intellectual property professionals.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this