BANK OF RUSSIA LAUNCHES STATISTICAL BULLETIN ON SME LENDING

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW (RUSSIA), mer 26 agosto 2020

The first release of the new Bulletin Small and Medium-Sized Business Lending presents indicators such as the volume of SME loans, weighted average interest rates, average loan size as well as loan structure and issuance dynamics.

The Bulletin contains a brief commentary on recent reporting data and provides an additional opportunity to analyse this most essential segment of the lending market.

The material will be posted on the Bank of Russia website on a monthly basis.

Fonte/Source: http://www.cbr.ru/eng/press/event/?id=8049

