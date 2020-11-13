BANK OF HAWAII STEPS UP WITH $5M ATHLETICS SPONSORSHIP, MORE

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, ven 13 novembre 2020

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department and Bank of Hawaii ( BOH ) announced an unprecedented sponsorship and scholarship on November 12. The deal grants BOH the naming rights of the Stan Sheriff Center, which will now be referred to as SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The 10-year, $5-million sponsorship runs through 2030. The new name of the more than 25-year-old facility retains the legacy of former UH Mānoa Athletics Director Bruce “Stan” Sheriff. BOH chose the name “SimpliFi” after its digital banking experience, which launched in 2018. The funds will be used for equipment, academic tutors, trainers, medical staff, PPE , cleaning supplies and rapid testing.

In addition, BOH Foundation established a $100,000 endowment scholarship fund in the name of Stan Sheriff. Beginning with the 2021–22 school year, the scholarship will help meet the financial needs of UH Mānoa student-athletes and underscore the spirit and commitment to UH Mānoa Athletics exhibited by Sheriff during his tenure.

“Bank of Hawaii has been a loyal and long-time partner of University of Hawaiʻi Athletics and we are extremely grateful to Peter Ho and his team for this impactful gift. The gift helps assure the future success of our Rainbow Warrior and Rainbow Wahine student-athletes,” said UH Mānoa Athletics Director David Matlin. “I know [Sheriff] is looking down and enjoying the cherished memories that have been made over the years and we look forward to countless more at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.”

BOH , a supporter of UH athletics for more than two decades, will assist more than 500 UH student-athletes and preserve and honor its storied history.

“Supporting UH in this way solidifies our financial support of UH athletics and its student-athletes during [the COVID-19] crisis and beyond, while paying homage to a beloved local sports icon by keeping Stan Sheriff’s legendary legacy alive,” said Peter Ho, chairman, president and CEO of BOH .

The partnership embodies UH athletics’ ‘Bows Together theme through the rebuilding and unifying of the athletics department with the community, and reinforces BOH as an advocate of UH sports and steward of the arena.

