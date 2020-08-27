BANGLADESH: RAILWAY SECTOR INVESTMENT PROGRAM (TRANCHES 1, 2, AND 4)

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), gio 27 agosto 2020 To support its Railway Sector Program and Investment Plan for 2007–2013, the government asked Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a $430 million multitranche financing facility (MFF) over 5 years. Comprised of five loans, the MFF would fund the Railway Sector Investment Program to improve railway sector performance. The program’s reform project would implement sector policy, organizational, and legal reforms to transform Bangladesh Railways to a commercially focused organization and would improve governance and accountability in the railway sector.



