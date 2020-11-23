lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
BANGLADESH: EXPORTER GUIDE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 23 novembre 2020

From calendar year (CY) 2012 to 2015, U.S. agricultural export sales to Bangladesh rose by approximately 174 percent to $498 million, now higher than Pakistan. Although rice is the major staple, demand for more expensive animal and plant proteins have grown for both rural and urban households. In CY 2015, Bangladesh imported $15.8 million of processed foods from the United States. Opportunities for high value product and food ingredient imports may be found in Bangladesh’s food manufacturing, modern retail, and HRI sectors.

Bangladesh: Exporter Guide

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/bangladesh-exporter-guide

