BAND PERFORMANCE INSPIRES GENEROUS DONATION TO KEEPING WATCH

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, dom 05 luglio 2020

Following the experience of a lively monthly ‘Soundwaves’ concert at HMAS Cerberus last year, Mr Patrick Morel was most impressed.

Soon after, he connected with Lieutenant David Coit – the Officer in Charge of the Royal Australian Navy Band’s Melbourne Jazz Group – to request a concert at the Cumberland View Retirement Village for himself and his fellow residents.

The village is located in Wheelers Hill, Victoria, which is about 30 minutes southeast of Melbourne City.

“The Royal Australian Navy Band’s Melbourne Jazz Group gets a buzz out of performing regularly for the local community,” Petty Officer Lucas Kennedy, the Band’s Divisional Petty Officer, said.

Prior to social distancing rules restricting access to retirement villages, the seven-piece jazz ensemble performed a one-hour fun-filled afternoon concert for approximately 150 eager residents.

“The Jazz Group’s performance was a huge success and was thoroughly enjoyed by the residents,” Petty Officer Kennedy said.

To the band’s surprise – upon completion of the concert the Retirement Living Manager, Ms Angela Burgess, presented the Navy Band with a $500 cheque made out to the Navy’s charity Keeping Watch.

The residents provided the cheque as their way of thanking the Jazz Band for taking the time to come and perform for them.

The event was an “afternoon with a difference”, that was treasured by many.

The residents of the village liked the idea that they were contributing to support the welfare of Navy members and their families when they need help following unforeseen circumstances.

The Keeping Watch charity was established by the Trustees of the Royal Australian Navy Relief Trust Fund as an additional mechanism to provide much-needed funds to a member in need.

A Keeping Watch grant may be accessed by a member of the Permanent Navy or Reserve members in service categories 2-5 with a continuous full-time service arrangement.

Donations to Navy’s official charity are always welcomed. More information about Keeping Watch can be found at www.keepingwatch.org.au.

The Navy wishes to thank the residents and staff of the Cumberland View Retirement Village for their support of Navy families in need.

RAN Band Melbourne’s Jazz Group musician Leading Seaman Stephanie McCorkelle performs at HMAS Cerberus, Victoria.

Fonte/Source: https://news.navy.gov.au/en/Jul2020/Community/5928