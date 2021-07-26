(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 July 2021

by Emanuele Urbinati, Alessia Belsito, Daniele Cani, Angela Caporrini,

Number 10 – July 2021

by Emanuele Urbinati,* Alessia Belsito,* Daniele Cani,* Angela Caporrini,** Marco Capotosto,***

How a D€ could support the objectives of the Eurosystem

Central Bank Digital Currency: relevant dimensions

Two complementary approaches: a centralized account-based model

The TIPS+ platform

The itCoin platform

Technical functioning

Relevant policy choices

eCash – an alternative token-based platform

ESULTS

Overview

Ledger benchmarking

Work stream scope

Prototype architecture and technological choices

Point of Interaction Interface

SEPA Interface

Experimental results

TURES

Substance of ownership: knowledge and identity

Distribution degrees of systems and infrastructures

Intermediation types and implications for central bank liabilities

TOPICS

About on-ledger transactional capacity

About the off-ledger digital euro as a central bank liability

Digital innovation has totally reshaped the banking and financial ecosystem:

Figure 1 – “Money ower” graph

central bank money has already been available for some time in reserve

CBDC’s exploratory and experimental phase worldwide is already well under

Central banks have engaged in work streams related to CBDCs with different

The rst CBDC to go live ever was the so-called “sand dollar”, ofcially

launched in the Bahamas on 20 October 2020, gradually reaching nationwide

coverage. The CBDC represents for the Bahamas a great opportunity to

overcome the challenges in circulating and exchanging physical cash and to

bring nancial inclusion to communities that live in the most remote areas of

the archipelago. Issued by the Central Bank of the Bahamas, it is distributed

to end users through authorized nancial institutions, which are in charge

of Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks

technical-solution-for-the-e-krona/

Scenario-specic requirements depend on the Eurosystem’s objectives and the potential users’ needs

SUPPORT

view on how a digital euro could

in higher interest rates on bank loans, potentially reducing the volume of bank

In the context of the Eurosystem, Banca d’Italia, jointly with the other central

banks, promotes the security and efciency of payment systems by carrying

out payment system oversight, directly provisioning payment clearing and

See the HLTF Report on a digital Euro, European Central Bank (2020b) and Study on the payment attitudes of consumers

in the euro area (SPACE), European Central Bank (2020a). According to the SPACE report, in 2019 adult consumers in

a full range of services by European intermediaries for their customers and, as

such, benet not only the nancial system as a whole but, ultimately, all citizens.

the other hand, from a strategic perspective, this would also support the

endence of the EU from private and public entities that propose themselves

as providers of payments solutions capable of extensive adoption. The digital

currency issued by the Eurosystem should be designed in such a way as to limit

its ecological footprint; rst evidence on how a TIPS-based D€ could mark

an initial step towards a more general reduction of the environmental costs of

Financial inclusion should also be taken into consideration in dening the

features of the D€: similarly to banknotes, which do not require a high degree

of digital or nancial literacy, it is important that the D€ is designed to involve

the widest possible “audience”, guaranteeing ease of use even to people that are

not accustomed to digital technologies. Moreover, a D€ would also be essential

to include citizens temporarily excluded from central bank money; for instance,

in the case of natural disasters, access to standard payment channels or to cash

withdrawals from automated teller machines (ATMs) could be temporarily or even

persistently not guaranteed. The D€ could offer, both in ordinary and emergency

This section summarizes the most signicant operational and technological

This is the approach currently followed by the vast majority of digital

payment solutions (e.g. electronic money and credit cards),

since there are

simple and convenient ways to verify the user’s identity. A second option to

attest ownership of D€ is based on the concept of knowledge possession, in

analogy with physical cash:

in this case, no identity verication is required

system owners that have a part or a copy of the resources. With systems

of this kind, the users do not have to trust a single organization or entity.

Lastly, in decentralized systems control is spread over many unidentiable

entities, possibly unknown to each other.

Distribution degrees of infrastructures: centralized vs distributed. From a

technological viewpoint, two different infrastructure types come into play:

centralized and distributed. Centralized infrastructures are designed with

a single node in charge of executing the system goal (one classic example

being the so-called client/server architecture), where one or more client

nodes are logically connected to a central server. A distributed infrastructure,

instead, is a collection of different and separated autonomous computing

should be based on state-of-the-art technology with high-end performance and

The introduction of a limit on individual holdings could mitigate the risks

of undesirable fallouts for the banking system and serve AML/CFT purposes.

The implications of a tiered remuneration and/or limits to individual holdings

are still being investigated by the HLTF-CBDC and the relevant Eurosystem

Committees. Regardless of the conclusions of this investigation and the

Eurosystem’s nal decision, it is clear that the design of the D€ should allow

While the intrinsic characteristics of the D€ should

per se

a national and a European level, regarding privacy, it must

Scoring a record participation for

8,200 responses, the consultation

on a digital euro cast light on

the main characteristics of the

digital euro according to citizens

and professionals: privacy (43%),

followed by security (18%), pan-

European usability (11%), the

Hence, based on the results of the public consultation and the requirements

allows the identication of the account owners so that specic remuneration or holding limits could be applied to

Figure 2 – Graphical representation of the integrated model

gatekepers

citizens

Cash liquidity management

token-based

-platform

payment

intra

-platform

payment

token-based

intra

-platform

payment

citizens

Central liquidity management

token-based

contracts

be eventually reconciled with the online ledger.

A smart contract is a computer

program that is intended to

according to the terms of a contract

dened in digital form, using a

specic programming language.

Executing such instructions

makes it possible to simplify the

increases in the volume of transactions, while preserving the average latency

Figure 3 – TIPS+ high level design model

Programs Interfaces (APIs) to grant interoperability

modern communication protocols.

disposal. The residual amount of D€ stored on the card may be converted back

A public key identies each position and users own a private key that makes it

possible to sign operations and to prove the ownership of a position in the system.

the central system is the only information that TIPS+ needs to work properly.

All the pseudonyms would be stored in a directory at Eurosystem level, while personal data would remain under the

responsibility of the gatekeepers that are in charge of the onboarding and identication of the users (KYC).

of cash and therefore a risk-free form of central bank money, regardless of the technical solution chosen.

only the portion of information it owns. From a technical point of view, this database could be implemented with a

blockchain technology, considering that the main requirements for such a service are resilience and security.

to a new active gatekeeper.

This database would provide a service at the platform level and would make

would sustain the data portability of customers from one gatekeeper to another

This section describes the authors’ vision of a possible token-based D€, which

provided by the itCoin DLT platform, whose objective is to broaden the

requires heavy computation involving enormous power consumption, but is necessary to the functioning of the

and the scripting capabilities are the same; (iii) ownership of the funds is

In principle, other modications to the protocol may be implemented, e.g. remuneration on a UTXO ledger

to the merging of new and innovative features that will be developed in the future with the original protocol.

As long as itCoin maintains a high compatibility with the Bitcoin protocol, any technological innovation that is

developed in open-source for the Bitcoin protocol may be easily ported to the itCoin solution, also thanks to the

strong commitment to long-term backward-compatibility of the Bitcoin project. This would allow the itCoin D€

of append-only records that

contain transaction data. The

Ledger Technology, which is operated by one or more central banks of the

Eurosystem. The itCoin DLT provides an open, trusted, append-only and

moderately programmable ledger, which could be technically accessible by

it is not possible to hold in the channel more off-ledger liquidity than the

amount initially agreed upon, i.e., the payment channel capacity;

each payment exchanged in a channel is mutually signed by both the payer

and the payee, and is always non-disputable before the ledger;

not immediately nal; this notwithstanding, the off-ledger liquidity may

credit/counterparty risk for the end-users, thanks to the availability of a

direct technical access to the itCoin ledger, combined with the previously

described pre-funding mechanism, which would allow each user (who is

This has to be conrmed subject to further investigation and in light of the legal framework that would support the

Distributed Ledger

Central banks

Payment

Distributed Ledger

Central banks

Payment

payment

TIPS

Under the integrated approach, the centralized TIPS+-based D€ and the

itCoin solution interact with each other through a bridge component.

Even though this model encompasses the TIPS+ and itCoin platforms, this

is not the only viable solution. Thanks to the openness of this model, the

account-based platform can interact with other systems, which can be

TIPS+ and itCoin will be linked with each other by means of the bridge

component as to create a seamless integrated model, in which there is

advantage in doing so.

Figure 6 – Process of issuance of digital euro

citizens

Central liquidity management

token-based

The payer initiates a payment from its TIPS+ account to the payee’s itCoin

LTERN

TOKEN

This section discusses the integration of TIPS+ with a non-DLT token-based

merchant

published by David Chaum in 1983; its possible usage in a CDBC system

Figure 7 – The XP-CB process

payer

payee

token-based

a person-to-merchant use case, though it can be adapted to a person-to-person

Anonymity on the payer’s side reects the common need to preserve privacy

in case of some sensitive purchases by fully protecting payer’s identity vis-à-vis

the rst type, developed for people, allows the user to request the issuance

of tokens (i.e. issuance phase) and to perform transactions (i.e. payment

Figure 8 – The eCash model integrated with TIPS+

Ledger system – TIPS+

Token system – eCash

D-€ Platform

Token database

merchant/payee

anonymous

(ofﬂine)

payment

Bank accounts

in their positions into tokens that will be stored locally on the user’s device

In September 2020, the HLTF on CBDC, after the approval of the ‘Report

on a digital euro’ by the Governing Council, established a new technical

group of NCB and ECB experts with the mandate to gain further insights

into possible technical solutions for a digital euro. The work was organized

Work Stream 1 – “Scale the existing”: experimental activities concerning

an account-based solution built on TIPS (and called TIPS+). Besides the

stream focused on ofine payment solutions (i.e. hardware-based bearer

Experimenting on a solution for the issuing, redemption and distribution

within Work Stream 1:

Stream 1 and Work Stream 2 (for the “Flat approach” experiment); De Nederlandsche Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank,

TIPS+, the account-based ledger, relies on a TIPS-like architecture, i.e. a

centrally managed, technically distributed infrastructure.

the use of pseudonyms to identify digital euro accounts and

The role of the Request Handler is to regulate access to (and from) the core

ledger and interact with the interfaces. The Request Handler and the PSD2, POI

The Point of Interaction (POI) implements a business scenario wherein a

Figure 9 – Prototype’s technical architecture

The PSD2 interface provides third party access to the D€ system via

digital euro holders can be both the originator and the beneciary as dened

throughput (number of transactions per second), with a KPI of 10,000

transactions per second with an account cardinality (total number of

europeanpaymentscouncil

payment

schemes

instant

credit

transfer

instant

Figure 10 – Average and 95% Pctl Latency (ms) vs Incoming Trafc (payments/sec)

For each conguration (number of accounts and incoming trafc, i.e.

transaction throughput), measurements were taken over a period of one (1)

Within Work Stream 2 – “Combined feasibility”, the “Flat approach”

explored how the TIPS+ account-based platform (described in Section

2.3) could be complemented by another platform, based on a Distributed

Ledger Technology (DLT), which would provide some of the features that

may be missing in the former. In particular, in order to show different

combinations of systems aiming to solve different kinds of problems and

to address different requirements, two versions of the combined feasibility

model were explored:

the rst version combines TIPS+ with itCoin, the token-based DLT described

in Section 2.4, which enables the creation of an online bearer digital euro;

TIPS+ in terms of cash-like features. This scheme has not been part of the experiments for two reasons: (i) The focus of

Work Stream 2 was explicitly on the combination of centralized platforms with distributed ledger technologies, while

the eCash scheme is not based on DLT; (ii) Banca d’Italia had already developed a rst itCoin prototype at the end of

2019, while no previous experience was available for the eCash payment scheme.

Table 4: Carbon footprint estimations

Total Electrical Power

consumption per year

170.687 kWh/year

This includes all Development,

Test and Production servers needed

Total Emitted CO

e /year

current Banca d’Italia Datacenter, i.e.

value.

single payment

e / payment

Assuming a sustained rate of 10k

payments per seconds for 1 year.

1) Information technology service management(ITSM) are the activities that are performed by an organization to design, build, deliver,

operate and controlinformation technology(IT) services offered to customers. – 2) Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) is a measure of

which, for experimentation purposes, has been operated by Eurosystem central

In the second version of the integrated model, the DLT-based leg of the

DLT would allow supervised intermediaries to develop a software code to

It is important to note that programmability comes with high risks relating to the

controllability of the smart contracts, which could contain bugs in their code

that may lead to failures in the execution of the intended contract logic. In order

to mitigate these risks, one may rely on a governance framework that mandates a

The fundamental result of the experimentation is that both of these

solutions are technically feasible. In other words, this model leaves all

Figure 11 – TIPS+ and a programmable DLT integration – corporate action use case

Programmable DLT

bridge

Supervised

Intermediary

smart contract

Table 6 below describes how the integrated solution addresses each of the

general and scenario-specic requirements dened in the HLTF Report on a

digital euro. In the authors’ view, by building upon the seamless integration

of TIPS+ with other components (such as itCoin), a combined solution could

Table 6: How an integrated model could satisfy the requirements of HLTF report

Requirements of the HLTF Report on a digital euro vs. Integrated solution

Requirement

Integrated solution

()enhanced digital efciency]

The integrated solution relies on state-of-the-art technologies in

compliance with IT best practices, also offering different levels of

programmability on the basis of the technical solution adopted.

It relies on the use of both a distributed architecture (TIPS+) and a

DLT (itCoin) that permits a reliable and resilient system to be built.

The programmability feature is achieved on three fronts:

money replacing euro

[Requirement 3 (R3):

()conditional use by non-

It would be possible to apply limits and thresholds in TIPS+,

depending on additional information collected by the platform

As said in the previous chapters, combining TIPS+ with itCoin would not

In fact, a further advantage of the model is

that it guarantees openness to other solutions. In this way, the solution

would leave room for the private sector to structure its offer by building

upon the blocks that best suit the service and technology that each actor

plans to offer to the end users, in compliance with the broadest concept of

technological neutrality.

🔊 Listen to this