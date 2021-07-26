(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 July 2021
on technical design choices
by Emanuele Urbinati, Alessia Belsito, Daniele Cani, Angela Caporrini,
Number 10 – July 2021
by Emanuele Urbinati,* Alessia Belsito,* Daniele Cani,* Angela Caporrini,** Marco Capotosto,***
risultati di queste sperimentazioni, l’integrazione di una piattaforma account-based con una DLT
based
How a D€ could support the objectives of the Eurosystem
Central Bank Digital Currency: relevant dimensions
Two complementary approaches: a centralized account-based model
The TIPS+ platform
The itCoin platform
Technical functioning
Relevant policy choices
eCash – an alternative token-based platform
Overview
Ledger benchmarking
Work stream scope
Prototype architecture and technological choices
Point of Interaction Interface
SEPA Interface
Experimental results
Substance of ownership: knowledge and identity
Distribution degrees of systems and infrastructures
Intermediation types and implications for central bank liabilities
About on-ledger transactional capacity
About the off-ledger digital euro as a central bank liability
Digital innovation has totally reshaped the banking and nancial ecosystem:
Figure 1 – “Money ower” graph
central bank money has already been available for some time in reserve
CBDC’s exploratory and experimental phase worldwide is already well under
Central banks have engaged in work streams related to CBDCs with different
The rst CBDC to go live ever was the so-called “sand dollar”, ofcially
launched in the Bahamas on 20 October 2020, gradually reaching nationwide
coverage. The CBDC represents for the Bahamas a great opportunity to
overcome the challenges in circulating and exchanging physical cash and to
bring nancial inclusion to communities that live in the most remote areas of
the archipelago. Issued by the Central Bank of the Bahamas, it is distributed
to end users through authorized nancial institutions, which are in charge
of Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks
Scenario-specic requirements depend on the Eurosystem’s objectives and the potential users’ needs
SUPPORT
view on how a digital euro could
in higher interest rates on bank loans, potentially reducing the volume of bank
In the context of the Eurosystem, Banca d’Italia, jointly with the other central
banks, promotes the security and efciency of payment systems by carrying
out payment system oversight, directly provisioning payment clearing and
See the HLTF Report on a digital Euro, European Central Bank (2020b) and Study on the payment attitudes of consumers
in the euro area (SPACE), European Central Bank (2020a). According to the SPACE report, in 2019 adult consumers in
a full range of services by European intermediaries for their customers and, as
such, benet not only the nancial system as a whole but, ultimately, all citizens.
the other hand, from a strategic perspective, this would also support the
endence of the EU from private and public entities that propose themselves
as providers of payments solutions capable of extensive adoption. The digital
currency issued by the Eurosystem should be designed in such a way as to limit
its ecological footprint; rst evidence on how a TIPS-based D€ could mark
an initial step towards a more general reduction of the environmental costs of
Financial inclusion should also be taken into consideration in dening the
features of the D€: similarly to banknotes, which do not require a high degree
of digital or nancial literacy, it is important that the D€ is designed to involve
the widest possible “audience”, guaranteeing ease of use even to people that are
not accustomed to digital technologies. Moreover, a D€ would also be essential
to include citizens temporarily excluded from central bank money; for instance,
in the case of natural disasters, access to standard payment channels or to cash
withdrawals from automated teller machines (ATMs) could be temporarily or even
persistently not guaranteed. The D€ could offer, both in ordinary and emergency
This section summarizes the most signicant operational and technological
This is the approach currently followed by the vast majority of digital
payment solutions (e.g. electronic money and credit cards),
since there are
simple and convenient ways to verify the user’s identity. A second option to
attest ownership of D€ is based on the concept of knowledge possession, in
analogy with physical cash:
in this case, no identity verication is required
system owners that have a part or a copy of the resources. With systems
of this kind, the users do not have to trust a single organization or entity.
Lastly, in decentralized systems control is spread over many unidentiable
entities, possibly unknown to each other.
Distribution degrees of infrastructures: centralized vs distributed. From a
technological viewpoint, two different infrastructure types come into play:
centralized and distributed. Centralized infrastructures are designed with
a single node in charge of executing the system goal (one classic example
being the so-called client/server architecture), where one or more client
nodes are logically connected to a central server. A distributed infrastructure,
instead, is a collection of different and separated autonomous computing
should be based on state-of-the-art technology with high-end performance and
The introduction of a limit on individual holdings could mitigate the risks
of undesirable fallouts for the banking system and serve AML/CFT purposes.
The implications of a tiered remuneration and/or limits to individual holdings
are still being investigated by the HLTF-CBDC and the relevant Eurosystem
Committees. Regardless of the conclusions of this investigation and the
Eurosystem’s nal decision, it is clear that the design of the D€ should allow
While the intrinsic characteristics of the D€ should
per se
a national and a European level, regarding privacy, it must
Scoring a record participation for
8,200 responses, the consultation
on a digital euro cast light on
the main characteristics of the
digital euro according to citizens
and professionals: privacy (43%),
followed by security (18%), pan-
European usability (11%), the
Hence, based on the results of the public consultation and the requirements
allows the identication of the account owners so that specic remuneration or holding limits could be applied to
Figure 2 – Graphical representation of the integrated model
gatekepers
citizens
Cash liquidity management
token-based
-platform
payment
intra
-platform
payment
token-based
intra
-platform
payment
citizens
Central liquidity management
token-based
contracts
be eventually reconciled with the online ledger.
A smart contract is a computer
program that is intended to
according to the terms of a contract
dened in digital form, using a
specic programming language.
Executing such instructions
makes it possible to simplify the
increases in the volume of transactions, while preserving the average latency
Figure 3 – TIPS+ high level design model
Programs Interfaces (APIs) to grant interoperability
modern communication protocols.
disposal. The residual amount of D€ stored on the card may be converted back
A public key identies each position and users own a private key that makes it
possible to sign operations and to prove the ownership of a position in the system.
the central system is the only information that TIPS+ needs to work properly.
All the pseudonyms would be stored in a directory at Eurosystem level, while personal data would remain under the
responsibility of the gatekeepers that are in charge of the onboarding and identication of the users (KYC).
of cash and therefore a risk-free form of central bank money, regardless of the technical solution chosen.
only the portion of information it owns. From a technical point of view, this database could be implemented with a
blockchain technology, considering that the main requirements for such a service are resilience and security.
to a new active gatekeeper.
This database would provide a service at the platform level and would make
would sustain the data portability of customers from one gatekeeper to another
This section describes the authors’ vision of a possible token-based D€, which
provided by the itCoin DLT platform, whose objective is to broaden the
requires heavy computation involving enormous power consumption, but is necessary to the functioning of the
and the scripting capabilities are the same; (iii) ownership of the funds is
In principle, other modications to the protocol may be implemented, e.g. remuneration on a UTXO ledger
to the merging of new and innovative features that will be developed in the future with the original protocol.
As long as itCoin maintains a high compatibility with the Bitcoin protocol, any technological innovation that is
developed in open-source for the Bitcoin protocol may be easily ported to the itCoin solution, also thanks to the
strong commitment to long-term backward-compatibility of the Bitcoin project. This would allow the itCoin D€
of append-only records that
contain transaction data. The
Ledger Technology, which is operated by one or more central banks of the
Eurosystem. The itCoin DLT provides an open, trusted, append-only and
moderately programmable ledger, which could be technically accessible by
it is not possible to hold in the channel more off-ledger liquidity than the
amount initially agreed upon, i.e., the payment channel capacity;
each payment exchanged in a channel is mutually signed by both the payer
and the payee, and is always non-disputable before the ledger;
not immediately nal; this notwithstanding, the off-ledger liquidity may
credit/counterparty risk for the end-users, thanks to the availability of a
direct technical access to the itCoin ledger, combined with the previously
described pre-funding mechanism, which would allow each user (who is
This has to be conrmed subject to further investigation and in light of the legal framework that would support the
Distributed Ledger
Central banks
Payment
Distributed Ledger
Central banks
Payment
payment
TIPS
Under the integrated approach, the centralized TIPS+-based D€ and the
itCoin solution interact with each other through a bridge component.
Even though this model encompasses the TIPS+ and itCoin platforms, this
is not the only viable solution. Thanks to the openness of this model, the
account-based platform can interact with other systems, which can be
TIPS+ and itCoin will be linked with each other by means of the bridge
component as to create a seamless integrated model, in which there is
advantage in doing so.
Figure 6 – Process of issuance of digital euro
citizens
Central liquidity management
token-based
The payer initiates a payment from its TIPS+ account to the payee’s itCoin
This section discusses the integration of TIPS+ with a non-DLT token-based
merchant
published by David Chaum in 1983; its possible usage in a CDBC system
Figure 7 – The XP-CB process
payer
payee
token-based
a person-to-merchant use case, though it can be adapted to a person-to-person
Anonymity on the payer’s side reects the common need to preserve privacy
in case of some sensitive purchases by fully protecting payer’s identity vis-à-vis
the rst type, developed for people, allows the user to request the issuance
of tokens (i.e. issuance phase) and to perform transactions (i.e. payment
Figure 8 – The eCash model integrated with TIPS+
Ledger system – TIPS+
Token system – eCash
D-€ Platform
Token database
merchant/payee
anonymous
(ofﬂine)
payment
Bank accounts
in their positions into tokens that will be stored locally on the user’s device
In September 2020, the HLTF on CBDC, after the approval of the ‘Report
on a digital euro’ by the Governing Council, established a new technical
group of NCB and ECB experts with the mandate to gain further insights
into possible technical solutions for a digital euro. The work was organized
Work Stream 1 – “Scale the existing”: experimental activities concerning
an account-based solution built on TIPS (and called TIPS+). Besides the
stream focused on ofine payment solutions (i.e. hardware-based bearer
Experimenting on a solution for the issuing, redemption and distribution
within Work Stream 1:
Stream 1 and Work Stream 2 (for the “Flat approach” experiment); De Nederlandsche Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank,
TIPS+, the account-based ledger, relies on a TIPS-like architecture, i.e. a
centrally managed, technically distributed infrastructure.
the use of pseudonyms to identify digital euro accounts and
The role of the Request Handler is to regulate access to (and from) the core
ledger and interact with the interfaces. The Request Handler and the PSD2, POI
The Point of Interaction (POI) implements a business scenario wherein a
Figure 9 – Prototype’s technical architecture
The PSD2 interface provides third party access to the D€ system via
digital euro holders can be both the originator and the beneciary as dened
throughput (number of transactions per second), with a KPI of 10,000
transactions per second with an account cardinality (total number of
Figure 10 – Average and 95% Pctl Latency (ms) vs Incoming Trafc (payments/sec)
For each conguration (number of accounts and incoming trafc, i.e.
transaction throughput), measurements were taken over a period of one (1)
Within Work Stream 2 – “Combined feasibility”, the “Flat approach”
explored how the TIPS+ account-based platform (described in Section
2.3) could be complemented by another platform, based on a Distributed
Ledger Technology (DLT), which would provide some of the features that
may be missing in the former. In particular, in order to show different
combinations of systems aiming to solve different kinds of problems and
to address different requirements, two versions of the combined feasibility
model were explored:
the rst version combines TIPS+ with itCoin, the token-based DLT described
in Section 2.4, which enables the creation of an online bearer digital euro;
TIPS+ in terms of cash-like features. This scheme has not been part of the experiments for two reasons: (i) The focus of
Work Stream 2 was explicitly on the combination of centralized platforms with distributed ledger technologies, while
the eCash scheme is not based on DLT; (ii) Banca d’Italia had already developed a rst itCoin prototype at the end of
2019, while no previous experience was available for the eCash payment scheme.
Table 4: Carbon footprint estimations
Total Electrical Power
consumption per year
170.687 kWh/year
This includes all Development,
Test and Production servers needed
Total Emitted CO
e /year
current Banca d’Italia Datacenter, i.e.
value.
single payment
e / payment
Assuming a sustained rate of 10k
payments per seconds for 1 year.
which, for experimentation purposes, has been operated by Eurosystem central
In the second version of the integrated model, the DLT-based leg of the
DLT would allow supervised intermediaries to develop a software code to
It is important to note that programmability comes with high risks relating to the
controllability of the smart contracts, which could contain bugs in their code
that may lead to failures in the execution of the intended contract logic. In order
to mitigate these risks, one may rely on a governance framework that mandates a
The fundamental result of the experimentation is that both of these
solutions are technically feasible. In other words, this model leaves all
Figure 11 – TIPS+ and a programmable DLT integration – corporate action use case
Programmable DLT
bridge
Supervised
Intermediary
smart contract
Table 6 below describes how the integrated solution addresses each of the
general and scenario-specic requirements dened in the HLTF Report on a
digital euro. In the authors’ view, by building upon the seamless integration
of TIPS+ with other components (such as itCoin), a combined solution could
Table 6: How an integrated model could satisfy the requirements of HLTF report
Requirements of the HLTF Report on a digital euro vs. Integrated solution
Requirement
Integrated solution
()enhanced digital efciency]
The integrated solution relies on state-of-the-art technologies in
compliance with IT best practices, also offering different levels of
programmability on the basis of the technical solution adopted.
It relies on the use of both a distributed architecture (TIPS+) and a
DLT (itCoin) that permits a reliable and resilient system to be built.
The programmability feature is achieved on three fronts:
money replacing euro
[Requirement 3 (R3):
()conditional use by non-
It would be possible to apply limits and thresholds in TIPS+,
depending on additional information collected by the platform
As said in the previous chapters, combining TIPS+ with itCoin would not
In fact, a further advantage of the model is
that it guarantees openness to other solutions. In this way, the solution
would leave room for the private sector to structure its offer by building
upon the blocks that best suit the service and technology that each actor
plans to offer to the end users, in compliance with the broadest concept of
technological neutrality.