(AGENPARL) – mer 01 dicembre 2021 Note Covid

dicembre

AN OVERVIEW OF

ITALY’S EXTERNAL TRA

DE IN

COVID

RELATED GOO

LORIA

ALLIONE,

SIMONA

GIGLIOLI

LAIRE

GIORDANO

This note investigates

the dynamics and composition of Italy’s external trade flows in

COVID goods, i.e. goods

are employed, among their other uses, for the diagnosis,

prevention and treatment of COVID

based on a novel 8

digit product

level dataset

published by Eurostat

. In 2020

imports of COVID

goods grew strongly

mostly

owing

purchases of protective face masks from China,

while exports

declined

shaving off

0.3 percentage points

Italy’s current account balance

as a ratio to

, in line with the other main

area countries

. In the first semester of 2021,

Italy’s

COVID

exports

moderately rebounded. I

mports continued to

increase,

stimulated by vaccine transactions,

albeit a

significantly

lower rate

than in 2020

thanks to the drop in

purchases

of face

masks from abroad

Eurostat recently compiled a new classification and

a monthly

dataset for EU countries of

external

trade in

“COVID

related

(from hereon COVID)

goods”,

namely 8

digit

level products that

employed

amongst their other uses,

for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of COVID

merchandise include

test kits, protective garments, disinfectants, oxygen therapy

equipment,

more

general medical equipment, medical consumables

e.g.

medicines, soap

, bandages, sterile tubes

medical vehicles and furniture

As discussed in

Annex, we employ seasonally unadjusted Eurostat

international merchandise trade statistics (IMTS) at current prices to

further

refine

this

new dataset

and to

conduct

analysis

presented herein

Given their multiple purposes,

the vast majority of

products defined as “

COVID goods

were already

traded

, at significant levels, also

prior to the outbreak of the pandemic

, such as hand sanitizers,

thermometers or im

munological medicines, just to name a few;

notable exception is COVID

vaccines

hence

possible

to assess

variation in

COVID

trade flows in 2020 and for the

available months in 2021 relative to

pandemic

year (

, as well as their impact

on Italy’s

current account (CA) balance

in the most recent period

. COVID vaccines, whose international

recordings are available only since January 2021

object of a specific focus

in this note

nk of Italy, DG

Economics, Statistics and Research

, Balance of Payments Analysis Division

The views expressed

herein represent those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of It

aly.

This note is based on data

download

September 2021

We are grateful to M.

as well as

A. Brandolini,

Fabiani,

drafts.

This list, which has no legal status, is based on Commission Decision C(2020)2146, the EU’s COVID

19 indicative list

products to be imported duty

VAT free and the Joint WCO/WHO classification reference for Covid

19 medical

supplies, edition 3.

Note Covid

1 dicembre

A general overview

COVID

related trade

2020 world trade

in COVID goods

at current prices

measured as an average of imports and

exports

amounted to

EUR billion, up from

in 2019 and hence marking

an approximate 1

per cent increase

, in the context of declining total merchandise world tr

The countries with the

highest contribution to

this increase

were, on the import side, the United States, followed by Germany

and France (Fig. 1, left hand

side panel)

. On the export side,

China

was the

largest

global player

far, followed by

Ireland, Germany and Belgium

(Fig. 1, right

side panel

Figure 1

contribution of

global players

to world

COVID

related external trade

in 2020

(contribution

to the growth in world imports/exports of COVID

percentage points

Imports

Exports

Source: authors’ calculations on UN Comtrade international merchandise trade statistics

based on the World Trade

Organization classification of COVI

related goods

Notes:

World COVID

19 goods imports (exports) increased by 15.5 (14.6) per cent in 2020 relative to 2019.

international

trade

statistics

he four largest euro

area economies recorded

a significant rise in imports

COVID

merchandise

in 2020 relative to the previous year

(Table 1)

suggesting dependence from abroad

in satisfying

heightened demand

for these goods

; this development

contribut

to the

general

deterioration of the

trade balance in

COVID

products

Corresponding exports also increased, albeit at a lower rate, with

the exception of Italy, where COVID forei

gn sales

instead

declined.

In 2020 COVID goods reached

around 9 per cent of total merchandise imports in the four countries; the share in total goods exports

was generally smaller with the exception of Germany, where it stood at nearly 11 per cent.

measure

world COVID goods trade,

have to

employ a less refined (i.e. 6

digit) classification of COVID products,

put forward by the World Trade Organization (WTO

and applied to UN Comtrade IMTS

. As well as being

less

disaggregated

this list is

, on the whole, quite different from Eurostat’s

and hence not strictly comparable

. For example,

WTO’s classification includes many more pharmaceutical products, whereas Eurostat’s list encompasses many more

protective garment items. The WTO classification’

s lower level of disaggregation

, however,

makes it feasible for an

appraisal of non

EU countries’ trade flows, as

in Figure 1.

Italy, and more markedly, Germany are net exporters of COVID goods. Relative to 2019, in 2020 both countries’ COVID

e surplus narrowed down, whereas France and Spain’s corresponding deficit

widened.

Note Covid

1 dicembre

Table 1

The change in

COVID

related

external trade

of the four main euro

area countries

between 2019 and 2020

Source: authors’

calculations

on Eurostat international merchandise

trade

statistics.

In 2020

Italy recorded an approximate 0.2 percent

point rise in imports and

0.1 point decline in

exports of COVID goods, as a share of GDP, amounting to an overall approximate drag of 0.3

percentage points of GDP on the country’s trade and current account (CA) balances.

The negative

effect of COVID t

rade flows on the other euro

area countries’ CA balance was of the same magnitude,

despite boosts stemming from their COVID exports.

On average in the first

semester

of 2021

the latest

period currently available)

COVID imports

Italy

continued to rise

relative to the previous year’s average

, yet only

moderately

whereas they grew

more

significantly

Germany

and Spain

in particular

albeit at lower rates than in

Over

January

June 2021

Italy

’s COVID exports increased after the previous

year’s decline

, yet at a

slower pace than the other

area countries.

Germany and, especially,

Spain’s COVID

foreign sales

accelera

significantly

in 2021

also thanks

to their vaccine exports

Figure

COVID

related

external trade of the four main euro

area countries

=100)

Imports

Exports

Source: authors’

calculations

on Eurostat international

merchandise

trade statistics.

Notes: The squares represent the average figure for each count

year; in

the base year

the average

is 100

for all

countries

By applying the WTO classification to UN Comtrade data, the resulting drag on Italy’s CA balance in 2020 is found to

be very similar. In general, however, r

ecall that

IMTS and balance of payments goods statistics are not fully comparable,

so these estimates are only indicative of the impact on Italy’s trade and CA balances.

substantial

increase

German and, in particular,

Spanish

COVID

goods

exports

in the first

semester

of 2021

driven by

around one third

sales

of COVID vaccines

Note Covid

1 dicembre

Based on the data thus far available for the current year

and assuming

COVID trade flow

through December 2021

remain

the average level recorded

first semester

of the year,

overall effect of COVID trade on Italy’s CA balance

, relative to the 2019 pre

pandemic scenario,

would be

again of

percentage points of GDP

this time entirely due to import dynamics

drag

relative to 2020

would

hence

actual

2021

outcome will, however,

naturally

depend

on the evolution of the public health emergency in the second part of the year

, both in Italy and in its

trading partners

related

trade in Italy by

product

category

Examining Italy’s trade

flows more in detail

, purchases of protective garments

from abroad

, which

include face masks,

soared in 2020

(by 119 per cent

relative to 2019

Fig.

, left hand

side panel

explaining most of the surge in Italy’s COVID imports that year (Fig.

, left

side panel)

contributing the most to the

afore

mentioned

drag on the CA balance (Table

. Imports of oxygen

therapy equipment and of disinfectants

(whose weight, however, is much smaller; Table

also rose

significantly

by 36 and 29 per cent, r

espectively, followed at a large distance by all

other items.

On average in the first semester of 2021 imports of protective garments and of disinfectants

decreased, albeit remaining above their 2019 average levels. All other product categories

recorded

broadly stable or increased imports, with medical consumables and, to a lower extent, medical devices

and test kits exerting the largest boost to overall COVID goods import growth (1.9 per cent y

On the export side, the main stimulus in 2020

stemmed from medical consumables (Fig. 4, right hand

side panel), which represent about half of overall COVID exports (Table 2); foreign sales of this item,

of which around 85 per cent is accounted for by medicines, rose by 6.0 per cent (Fig. 3, right han

side panel). Disinfectants and oxygen therapy equipment’s positive contribution was negligible

(Table 3), given that they weigh very little in the country’s COVID export mix. Exports of test kits,

protective garments and medical devices contributed most

to the overall decline, plausibly due to

some degree to a re

direction of sales to the domestic market.

Figure 3

Italy’s COVID

related external trade dynamics by product category

(indices 2019=100)

Imports

Exports

Source: authors’

calculations on Eurostat international merchandise trade statistics.

Notes: The squares represent the average figure for each product

year; in 2019, the base year, the average necessarily

is 100 for all countries.

In particular, exports of protective garments

and of medical devices

reached their minimum value in April 2020, to then

gradually pick up

again. Data on sold industrial production, sourced from Istat, are available at a highly disaggregate

sectoral level that does not coincide with the CN 8

digit product

level classification employed in this note; hence, these

strictly comparable.

Note Covid

1 dicembre

Figure 4

Contributions to Italy’s COVID

related external trade y

y growth rates

by product category

(percentage points)

Imports

Exports

Source: authors’ calculations on Eurostat international merchandise trade statistics.

Notes:

The 2021 contributions refer to the first semester and are computed with respect to the average of the entire

2020.

Table 2

The change in Italy’s COVID

related external trade by product grouping

between 2019 and 2020

(percentage points of GDP)

Source: authors’ calculations on Eurostat international merchandise trade statistics.

Table

Italy’s COVID

related external trade composition by product grouping

(percentage shares)

Source: authors’ calculations on Eurostat international

merchandise trade statistics.

Note Covid

1 dicembre

In the first semester of 2021 the exports of all product categories rose relative to the average of the

previous year, with the exception of test kits, explaining the overall increase in COVID goods foreign

sales (2.2 per cen

y). The main boosts stemmed from protective garments and medical devices.

A focus on Italy’s trade in face masks and

in COVID

vaccines

As seen in Fig

he main driver of the

2020

rise in Italy’s COVID imports was protective

garments

igging deeper within this product category, face masks account

percentage

points of the 1

point

contribution

to import growth by the

overall category.

Indeed,

face mask

imports

increased

from a monthly

average of 15 EUR million in 2019 to a first

local

peak of 480

million in April 2020 and then to

a maximum

of 767 million in June 2020 (Fig

; left

hand side

panel

; overall, in 2020 purchases

from abroad

of these products amounted to around 3.1 EUR

billion.

This outcome was due both to an increase in the

volumes

imported and

a larger extent, to

the rise

in the unit value of these products (Fig.

5; right

hand side panel

Most of the

masks were

sourced from

China.

In the

first

semester

of 2021

purchases from abroad of th

item

dramatically,

linked to a decline

in unit values

indeed,

face mask imports

cumulatively

amounted to

EUR million

million on

average per month,

below one tenth

of the maximum

in 2020

, and

continue to

show a decreasing

trend.

Figure

Italy’s imports of face masks

during the pandemic

Value of face mask imports

(EUR millions)

Value, quantity and unit value

of total face mask imports

index 2019=100

Source: authors’

calculations

on Eurostat international

merchandise

trade statistics.

Whereas face masks were a predominant item of Italy’s COVID trade in 2020, it is also interesting

to analyze trade flows of COVID vaccines,

detectable

as of

January 2021

whose

imports

accounted

half of

the total positive contribution of medical consumables to COVID import

growth

in the

first half of

current year, seen in Figure

The vaccine manufacturing process is made up of manifold stages

which are

often

carried out in

several

countries.

According to a

mapping by the European Commission,

in Italy there are

COVID vaccine

sites,

operating

at various stages of the supply chain

(Fig.

Unit values, computed as the ratio of current

price values and quantities, may however

conceal

an underlying

composition effect with

in the

face mask

category (e.g. an increase in the share of FFP2 masks, which are more expensive

than surgical masks).

Available at:

https://ec.europ

a.eu/info/live

travel

eu/coronavirus

response/public

health/eu

vaccines

strategy_en

Note Covid

1 dicembre

Figure

Italy’s COVID

19 vaccine supply chain sites

Source:

European Commission.

Notes:

upply

includes the

production

supply of raw materials, consumables, disposables

equipment

“Production” refers to manufacturing and formulation, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

, where the latter are firms that serve other firms in the pharmaceutical industry

on a contract basis to provide comprehensive services from

medicine

development through

medicine

manufacturing or

only

medicine

facturing

, respective

Other

includes the development process of vaccines,

Contract Research

Organizations

(i.e. firms that offer their research to other pharmaceutical firms on a contract basis)

research and

development,

nical trial management

services

Since the start of this year, Italy has cumulatively imported 836 EUR millions

worth of COVID

vaccines, of which 487 million, i.e. more than half, concentrated in the sole months of May and June,

which are the last ones for which data are curre

ntly available (Fig.

). 70 per cent of the first semester

purchases came from Germany, 27 from Belgium and 3 from the Netherlands.

Over the same period, Italy also exported COVID vaccines, for a total amount of 269 EUR milli

This figure compares with

588 millio

n for Spain and 3,

555 for Germany, while flows from France

were negligible. The main destination of Italy’s exports by far was Belgium (76 per cent) and the

remainder of exported vaccines was directed to the Netherlands (24 per cent).

It is useful to recall that IMTS data employed in this note capture all goods that physically cross the

border to enter or leave a given country at their gross value. Therefore, Italy’s COVID vaccine exports

based on such data also refer to goods that were

previously imported for subsequent transformation

(“processing”). The value of re

exported vaccines is not quantifiable but it is likely to be sizeable, as

suggested by Figure

and by the high percentage of foreign

owned subsidiaries and of stand

alone

These two countries are clearly logistic hubs for these pharmaceutical goods, such that plausibly a substantial share of

their imports from Italy is then re

export

ed elsewhere.

Italy’s exports of overall pharmaceutical goods to Belgium account

for around 15 per cent of the country’s total sales of these items

(see G. Allione, R. Bronzini and C. Giordano, ‘

Recent

export developments in the pharmaceutical sector in Italy and in the Lazio region

’, Banca d’Italia, Questioni di Economia

e Finanza (Occasional Papers

), 566, 2020)

, i.e. a much lower share t

han that for COVID vaccines.

Note Covid

1 dicembre

party contractors in the Italian pharmaceutical industry (e.g. Allione, Bronzini and Giordano,

Figure

Italy’s trade in COVID

19 vaccines

(EUR millions)

Source: authors’

calculations

on Eurostat international

merchandise

trade

statistics.

significant

example is that of Catalent, a firm in Italy’s Lazio region

imports Astra Zeneca and Johnson &

Johnson vaccine components in solid form from China, South Korea and Belgium and re

exports vaccine doses in liquid

https://www.corriere.it/cronache/21_luglio_20/impianto

miliardo

vaccini

moderna

vuole

produrre

italia

8a1a4568

3e2e13e36d00.shtml

Note Covid

1 dicembre

Annex

Our COVID

related goods external trade database

Our data are

sourced

from the Eurostat

database

“EU trade since 2015 of COVID

medical supplies”

, integrated when necessary with the Eurostat

645593

digit

product

level

international merchandise

trade

statistics

The series of the first dataset

are monthly

and available

since

January 2015

appraised

at current prices

seasonally

adjusted

for all EU economies

, based on a classification of COVID

related

(from hereon COVID) goods

compiled

by Eurostat

reported in the first

three

columns of Table A1

As of data referring to January 2021, Eurostat introduced some changes to

classification

relative

to a pr

evious version

, in order to measure trade flows of new COVID products, such as COVID

vaccines

, or to tease out from more general or residual product categories specific items that, although

trade

also prior to the pandemic, gained significant relevance

a result of COVID (e.g.

FFP2 face

masks or face shields

change

, however, led to the appearance of discontinuities in some

series and of s

me cases of double

counting.

For th

reason

, we employed the second

Eurostat

digit product level

datas

et in order to tackle

changes in product

aggregate

definitions,

construct consistent

” (i.e. since 2015)

time series

correct any

double

counting.

This amounted to substituting the broad product aggregates

(labelled A1, A2 …) built by Eurostat from CN 8

digit products with

ad hoc

lists of CN 8

digit

products, as detailed in the

fourth and fifth

column

of Table A1

, as well as

in Table A2

Figure A1 shows the

overall

impact of such adjustments on the value of total imports and exports of

COVID products for Italy.

Eurostat’s original database generally overestimates COVID trade flows

due to various episodes of double

counting, with one except

ion, namely imports in the second quarter

of 2020. Our higher values for this quarter are due to the fact that Eurostat’s original dataset

only

includes

face mask trade flows

as of January 2021. W

instead

construc

ted this series back until 2015

Eurostat’s list

February 2021)

is also available at

Note Covid

1 dicembre

ble A1

Eurostat and our classification of

COVID

related

goods

Note Covid

1 dicembre

Note Covid

1 dicembre

Notes: codes in red indicate products cancelled out by us relative to Eurostat’s classification; codes in blue indicate

products we added relative to Eurostat’s classification. ”

” indicates that the products in our classification are the same as

those in

Eurostat’s classifications.

denotes products for which data are available only since January 2021.

product names

reported in this table

are those employed by Eurostat in the HS/CN8 classification reference list for

EU trade since

2015 of COVID

19 medical supplies

and which do

not necessarily coincide with 8

digit CN

product names, often for the sake of brevity.

vaccines) did not exist before 2021

; Eurostat sums up both human vaccines and COVID

19 vaccines (a case of double

counting), whereas we choose to include only the sub

product COVID

19 vaccines (hence no other vaccines prior to

December 2020, as the latter

were not employed against COVID

Note Covid

1 dicembre

Table A2

A focus on

historical reconstructions

of COVID

related products

This table

generally

covers those historical reconstructions, highlighted in Table A1, that are due to new product

codes introduced in January 2021.

Two exceptions are A1 and G

whose product codes changed as of January 2017.

Note Covid

1 dicembre

Figure

Italy’s trade in COVID

related

products

(EUR millions)

Imports

Exports

Source: Eurostat

and authors’ calculations on Eurostat international trade merchandise statistics.