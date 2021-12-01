(AGENPARL) – mer 01 dicembre 2021 Note Covid
A general overview
COVID
related trade
2020 world trade
in COVID goods
at current prices
measured as an average of imports and
exports
amounted to
EUR billion, up from
in 2019 and hence marking
an approximate 1
per cent increase
, in the context of declining total merchandise world tr
The countries with the
highest contribution to
this increase
were, on the import side, the United States, followed by Germany
and France (Fig. 1, left hand
side panel)
. On the export side,
China
was the
largest
global player
far, followed by
Ireland, Germany and Belgium
(Fig. 1, right
side panel
Figure 1
contribution of
global players
to world
COVID
related external trade
in 2020
(contribution
to the growth in world imports/exports of COVID
percentage points
Imports
Exports
Source: authors’ calculations on UN Comtrade international merchandise trade statistics
based on the World Trade
Organization classification of COVI
related goods
Notes:
World COVID
19 goods imports (exports) increased by 15.5 (14.6) per cent in 2020 relative to 2019.
international
trade
statistics
he four largest euro
area economies recorded
a significant rise in imports
COVID
merchandise
in 2020 relative to the previous year
(Table 1)
suggesting dependence from abroad
in satisfying
heightened demand
for these goods
; this development
contribut
to the
general
deterioration of the
trade balance in
COVID
products
Corresponding exports also increased, albeit at a lower rate, with
the exception of Italy, where COVID forei
gn sales
instead
declined.
In 2020 COVID goods reached
around 9 per cent of total merchandise imports in the four countries; the share in total goods exports
was generally smaller with the exception of Germany, where it stood at nearly 11 per cent.
measure
world COVID goods trade,
have to
employ a less refined (i.e. 6
digit) classification of COVID products,
put forward by the World Trade Organization (WTO
and applied to UN Comtrade IMTS
. As well as being
less
disaggregated
this list is
, on the whole, quite different from Eurostat’s
and hence not strictly comparable
. For example,
WTO’s classification includes many more pharmaceutical products, whereas Eurostat’s list encompasses many more
protective garment items. The WTO classification’
s lower level of disaggregation
, however,
makes it feasible for an
appraisal of non
EU countries’ trade flows, as
in Figure 1.
Italy, and more markedly, Germany are net exporters of COVID goods. Relative to 2019, in 2020 both countries’ COVID
e surplus narrowed down, whereas France and Spain’s corresponding deficit
widened.
Table 1
The change in
COVID
related
external trade
of the four main euro
area countries
between 2019 and 2020
Source: authors’
calculations
on Eurostat international merchandise
trade
statistics.
In 2020
Italy recorded an approximate 0.2 percent
point rise in imports and
0.1 point decline in
exports of COVID goods, as a share of GDP, amounting to an overall approximate drag of 0.3
percentage points of GDP on the country’s trade and current account (CA) balances.
The negative
effect of COVID t
rade flows on the other euro
area countries’ CA balance was of the same magnitude,
despite boosts stemming from their COVID exports.
On average in the first
semester
of 2021
the latest
period currently available)
COVID imports
Italy
continued to rise
relative to the previous year’s average
, yet only
moderately
whereas they grew
more
significantly
Germany
and Spain
in particular
albeit at lower rates than in
Over
January
June 2021
Italy
’s COVID exports increased after the previous
year’s decline
, yet at a
slower pace than the other
area countries.
Germany and, especially,
Spain’s COVID
foreign sales
accelera
significantly
in 2021
also thanks
to their vaccine exports
Figure
COVID
related
external trade of the four main euro
area countries
=100)
Imports
Exports
Source: authors’
calculations
on Eurostat international
merchandise
trade statistics.
Notes: The squares represent the average figure for each count
year; in
the base year
the average
is 100
for all
countries
By applying the WTO classification to UN Comtrade data, the resulting drag on Italy’s CA balance in 2020 is found to
be very similar. In general, however, r
ecall that
IMTS and balance of payments goods statistics are not fully comparable,
so these estimates are only indicative of the impact on Italy’s trade and CA balances.
substantial
increase
German and, in particular,
Spanish
COVID
goods
exports
in the first
semester
of 2021
driven by
around one third
sales
of COVID vaccines
Based on the data thus far available for the current year
and assuming
COVID trade flow
through December 2021
remain
the average level recorded
first semester
of the year,
overall effect of COVID trade on Italy’s CA balance
, relative to the 2019 pre
pandemic scenario,
would be
again of
percentage points of GDP
this time entirely due to import dynamics
drag
relative to 2020
would
hence
actual
2021
outcome will, however,
naturally
depend
on the evolution of the public health emergency in the second part of the year
, both in Italy and in its
trading partners
related
trade in Italy by
product
category
Examining Italy’s trade
flows more in detail
, purchases of protective garments
from abroad
, which
include face masks,
soared in 2020
(by 119 per cent
relative to 2019
Fig.
, left hand
side panel
explaining most of the surge in Italy’s COVID imports that year (Fig.
, left
side panel)
contributing the most to the
afore
mentioned
drag on the CA balance (Table
. Imports of oxygen
therapy equipment and of disinfectants
(whose weight, however, is much smaller; Table
also rose
significantly
by 36 and 29 per cent, r
espectively, followed at a large distance by all
other items.
On average in the first semester of 2021 imports of protective garments and of disinfectants
decreased, albeit remaining above their 2019 average levels. All other product categories
recorded
broadly stable or increased imports, with medical consumables and, to a lower extent, medical devices
and test kits exerting the largest boost to overall COVID goods import growth (1.9 per cent y
On the export side, the main stimulus in 2020
stemmed from medical consumables (Fig. 4, right hand
side panel), which represent about half of overall COVID exports (Table 2); foreign sales of this item,
of which around 85 per cent is accounted for by medicines, rose by 6.0 per cent (Fig. 3, right han
side panel). Disinfectants and oxygen therapy equipment’s positive contribution was negligible
(Table 3), given that they weigh very little in the country’s COVID export mix. Exports of test kits,
protective garments and medical devices contributed most
to the overall decline, plausibly due to
some degree to a re
direction of sales to the domestic market.
Figure 3
Italy’s COVID
related external trade dynamics by product category
(indices 2019=100)
Imports
Exports
Source: authors’
calculations on Eurostat international merchandise trade statistics.
Notes: The squares represent the average figure for each product
year; in 2019, the base year, the average necessarily
is 100 for all countries.
In particular, exports of protective garments
and of medical devices
reached their minimum value in April 2020, to then
gradually pick up
again. Data on sold industrial production, sourced from Istat, are available at a highly disaggregate
sectoral level that does not coincide with the CN 8
digit product
level classification employed in this note; hence, these
strictly comparable.
Figure 4
Contributions to Italy’s COVID
related external trade y
y growth rates
by product category
(percentage points)
Imports
Exports
Source: authors’ calculations on Eurostat international merchandise trade statistics.
Notes:
The 2021 contributions refer to the first semester and are computed with respect to the average of the entire
2020.
Table 2
The change in Italy’s COVID
related external trade by product grouping
between 2019 and 2020
(percentage points of GDP)
Source: authors’ calculations on Eurostat international merchandise trade statistics.
Table
Italy’s COVID
related external trade composition by product grouping
(percentage shares)
Source: authors’ calculations on Eurostat international
merchandise trade statistics.
In the first semester of 2021 the exports of all product categories rose relative to the average of the
previous year, with the exception of test kits, explaining the overall increase in COVID goods foreign
sales (2.2 per cen
y). The main boosts stemmed from protective garments and medical devices.
A focus on Italy’s trade in face masks and
in COVID
vaccines
As seen in Fig
he main driver of the
2020
rise in Italy’s COVID imports was protective
garments
igging deeper within this product category, face masks account
percentage
points of the 1
point
contribution
to import growth by the
overall category.
Indeed,
face mask
imports
increased
from a monthly
average of 15 EUR million in 2019 to a first
local
peak of 480
million in April 2020 and then to
a maximum
of 767 million in June 2020 (Fig
; left
hand side
panel
; overall, in 2020 purchases
from abroad
of these products amounted to around 3.1 EUR
billion.
This outcome was due both to an increase in the
volumes
imported and
a larger extent, to
the rise
in the unit value of these products (Fig.
5; right
hand side panel
Most of the
masks were
sourced from
China.
In the
first
semester
of 2021
purchases from abroad of th
item
dramatically,
linked to a decline
in unit values
indeed,
face mask imports
cumulatively
amounted to
EUR million
million on
average per month,
below one tenth
of the maximum
in 2020
, and
continue to
show a decreasing
trend.
Figure
Italy’s imports of face masks
during the pandemic
Value of face mask imports
(EUR millions)
Value, quantity and unit value
of total face mask imports
index 2019=100
Source: authors’
calculations
on Eurostat international
merchandise
trade statistics.
Whereas face masks were a predominant item of Italy’s COVID trade in 2020, it is also interesting
to analyze trade flows of COVID vaccines,
detectable
as of
January 2021
whose
imports
accounted
half of
the total positive contribution of medical consumables to COVID import
growth
in the
first half of
current year, seen in Figure
The vaccine manufacturing process is made up of manifold stages
which are
often
carried out in
several
countries.
According to a
mapping by the European Commission,
in Italy there are
COVID vaccine
sites,
operating
at various stages of the supply chain
(Fig.
Unit values, computed as the ratio of current
price values and quantities, may however
conceal
an underlying
composition effect with
in the
face mask
category (e.g. an increase in the share of FFP2 masks, which are more expensive
than surgical masks).
Available at:
https://ec.europ
a.eu/info/live
travel
eu/coronavirus
response/public
health/eu
vaccines
strategy_en
Figure
Italy’s COVID
19 vaccine supply chain sites
Source:
European Commission.
Notes:
upply
includes the
production
supply of raw materials, consumables, disposables
equipment
“Production” refers to manufacturing and formulation, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations
Contract Manufacturing Organizations
, where the latter are firms that serve other firms in the pharmaceutical industry
on a contract basis to provide comprehensive services from
medicine
development through
medicine
manufacturing or
only
medicine
facturing
, respective
Other
includes the development process of vaccines,
Contract Research
Organizations
(i.e. firms that offer their research to other pharmaceutical firms on a contract basis)
research and
development,
nical trial management
services
Since the start of this year, Italy has cumulatively imported 836 EUR millions
worth of COVID
vaccines, of which 487 million, i.e. more than half, concentrated in the sole months of May and June,
which are the last ones for which data are curre
ntly available (Fig.
). 70 per cent of the first semester
purchases came from Germany, 27 from Belgium and 3 from the Netherlands.
Over the same period, Italy also exported COVID vaccines, for a total amount of 269 EUR milli
This figure compares with
588 millio
n for Spain and 3,
555 for Germany, while flows from France
were negligible. The main destination of Italy’s exports by far was Belgium (76 per cent) and the
remainder of exported vaccines was directed to the Netherlands (24 per cent).
It is useful to recall that IMTS data employed in this note capture all goods that physically cross the
border to enter or leave a given country at their gross value. Therefore, Italy’s COVID vaccine exports
based on such data also refer to goods that were
previously imported for subsequent transformation
(“processing”). The value of re
exported vaccines is not quantifiable but it is likely to be sizeable, as
suggested by Figure
and by the high percentage of foreign
owned subsidiaries and of stand
alone
These two countries are clearly logistic hubs for these pharmaceutical goods, such that plausibly a substantial share of
their imports from Italy is then re
export
ed elsewhere.
Italy’s exports of overall pharmaceutical goods to Belgium account
for around 15 per cent of the country’s total sales of these items
(see G. Allione, R. Bronzini and C. Giordano, ‘
Recent
export developments in the pharmaceutical sector in Italy and in the Lazio region
’, Banca d’Italia, Questioni di Economia
e Finanza (Occasional Papers
), 566, 2020)
, i.e. a much lower share t
han that for COVID vaccines.
party contractors in the Italian pharmaceutical industry (e.g. Allione, Bronzini and Giordano,
Figure
Italy’s trade in COVID
19 vaccines
(EUR millions)
Source: authors’
calculations
on Eurostat international
merchandise
trade
statistics.
significant
example is that of Catalent, a firm in Italy’s Lazio region
imports Astra Zeneca and Johnson &
Johnson vaccine components in solid form from China, South Korea and Belgium and re
exports vaccine doses in liquid
https://www.corriere.it/cronache/21_luglio_20/impianto
miliardo
vaccini
moderna
vuole
produrre
italia
8a1a4568
3e2e13e36d00.shtml
Annex
Our COVID
related goods external trade database
Our data are
sourced
from the Eurostat
database
“EU trade since 2015 of COVID
medical supplies”
, integrated when necessary with the Eurostat
645593
digit
product
level
international merchandise
trade
statistics
The series of the first dataset
are monthly
and available
since
January 2015
appraised
at current prices
seasonally
adjusted
for all EU economies
, based on a classification of COVID
related
(from hereon COVID) goods
compiled
by Eurostat
reported in the first
three
columns of Table A1
As of data referring to January 2021, Eurostat introduced some changes to
classification
relative
to a pr
evious version
, in order to measure trade flows of new COVID products, such as COVID
vaccines
, or to tease out from more general or residual product categories specific items that, although
trade
also prior to the pandemic, gained significant relevance
a result of COVID (e.g.
FFP2 face
masks or face shields
change
, however, led to the appearance of discontinuities in some
series and of s
me cases of double
counting.
For th
reason
, we employed the second
Eurostat
digit product level
datas
et in order to tackle
changes in product
aggregate
definitions,
construct consistent
” (i.e. since 2015)
time series
correct any
double
counting.
This amounted to substituting the broad product aggregates
(labelled A1, A2 …) built by Eurostat from CN 8
digit products with
ad hoc
lists of CN 8
digit
products, as detailed in the
fourth and fifth
column
of Table A1
, as well as
in Table A2
Figure A1 shows the
overall
impact of such adjustments on the value of total imports and exports of
COVID products for Italy.
Eurostat’s original database generally overestimates COVID trade flows
due to various episodes of double
counting, with one except
ion, namely imports in the second quarter
of 2020. Our higher values for this quarter are due to the fact that Eurostat’s original dataset
only
includes
face mask trade flows
as of January 2021. W
instead
construc
ted this series back until 2015
Eurostat’s list
February 2021)
is also available at
ble A1
Eurostat and our classification of
COVID
related
goods
Notes: codes in red indicate products cancelled out by us relative to Eurostat’s classification; codes in blue indicate
products we added relative to Eurostat’s classification. ”
” indicates that the products in our classification are the same as
those in
Eurostat’s classifications.
denotes products for which data are available only since January 2021.
product names
reported in this table
are those employed by Eurostat in the HS/CN8 classification reference list for
EU trade since
2015 of COVID
19 medical supplies
and which do
not necessarily coincide with 8
digit CN
product names, often for the sake of brevity.
vaccines) did not exist before 2021
; Eurostat sums up both human vaccines and COVID
19 vaccines (a case of double
counting), whereas we choose to include only the sub
product COVID
19 vaccines (hence no other vaccines prior to
December 2020, as the latter
were not employed against COVID
Table A2
A focus on
historical reconstructions
of COVID
related products
This table
generally
covers those historical reconstructions, highlighted in Table A1, that are due to new product
codes introduced in January 2021.
Two exceptions are A1 and G
whose product codes changed as of January 2017.
Figure
Italy’s trade in COVID
related
products
(EUR millions)
Imports
Exports
Source: Eurostat
and authors’ calculations on Eurostat international trade merchandise statistics.