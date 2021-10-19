(AGENPARL) – mar 19 ottobre 2021 Organising Committee
: Thomas Viegas, Theresa Lober
Faiella and Enrico Bernardini (Banca d’Italia).
further info
please contact Carmela Sorrenti or Lorenzo Pasciuto at
Joint Banca d’Italia
Bank of England research conference
The macro
financial impacts of climate change and
the net
zero transition
Milan
Italy
20 October 2021
(hybrid event)
rogramme
19 October (Day 1
, 14:00
18:00
~ All times are C
14:00
14:05
Introduction
Giorgio Gobbi
Milan Regional Branch, Banca d’Italia
Welcome address
Ignazio Visco
Governor, Banca d’Italia
Opening remarks
Andrew Bailey
Governor, Bank of England
Launch
of the NGFS
Scenarios in Action
report
Sarah Breeden
Executive Director,
Bank of England
Session 1: Climate change and the economy
Session 1A: Transition risks
Chair:
Sarah
Breeden
Bank of England
Overview and transmission channels
Geoffrey
, Columbia Business School
Geopolitical and sectoral impacts
Pablo Salas Bravo
University of Cambridge
Coffee break
Session 1B: Physical risks
Chair:
Glenn Rudebusch
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
Global impacts of climate change
Solomon Hsiang
University of California, Berkeley
Transmission channels, sectoral and local impacts
Tatyana Deryugina
University of Illinois
Urbana
Champaign
17:00
Coffee brea
ession 2: Climate change, asset prices and the financial
sector
Chair:
Sabine Mauderer
Deutsche Bundesbank
17:05
17:25
Stefano Giglio
Yale School of Management
17:25
17:45
Climate risks and institutional investors
Zacharias Sautner
Frankfurt School of Finance and
Management
17:45
18:00
October (Day
, 15:00
19:00
~ All times are CEST ~
15:00
15:10
Welcome address day 2
Filippo Natoli,
Banca d’Italia
Session 3: Climate policies
Chair:
Ivan Faiella
, Banca d’Italia
15:15
15:35
The economic impact of delays in climate policy and variation in policy tools
Elmar Kriegler
University of Potsdam
15:35
15:55
Climate policy instrument design
Carolyn Fischer
Vrije Universiteit
Amsterdam
15:55
16:10
16:10
16:30
Technology, growth and climate policy
Lint Barrage
, University of California, Santa Barbara
16:30
16:50
Monika Piazzesi
Stanford University
16:50
17:05
17:05
17:20
Coffee break
ssion 4: From Venice to
Glasgow
17:20
18:50
zero policies
finance
Moderator:
Ignazio Visco
, Governor, Banca d’Italia
Panellists
Michael Greenstone
University of Chicago
Nicholas Stern
London School of Economics and Political Science
Gita
Gopinath
Klaas Knot,
President, De Nederlandsche Bank
and Vice Chair of the
Financial Stability Board
Concluding remarks
18:50
19:00
Ignazio Visco
, Governor, Banca d’Italia