: Thomas Viegas, Theresa Lober

Faiella and Enrico Bernardini (Banca d’Italia).

Joint Banca d’Italia

Bank of England research conference

The macro

financial impacts of climate change and

the net

zero transition

Milan

Italy

20 October 2021

(hybrid event)

rogramme

19 October (Day 1

, 14:00

18:00

~ All times are C

14:00

14:05

Introduction

Giorgio Gobbi

Milan Regional Branch, Banca d’Italia

Welcome address

Ignazio Visco

Governor, Banca d’Italia

Opening remarks

Andrew Bailey

Governor, Bank of England

Launch

of the NGFS

Scenarios in Action

report

Sarah Breeden

Executive Director,

Bank of England

Session 1: Climate change and the economy

Session 1A: Transition risks

Chair:

Sarah

Breeden

Bank of England

Overview and transmission channels

Geoffrey

, Columbia Business School

Geopolitical and sectoral impacts

Pablo Salas Bravo

University of Cambridge

Session 1B: Physical risks

Chair:

Glenn Rudebusch

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

Global impacts of climate change

Solomon Hsiang

University of California, Berkeley

Transmission channels, sectoral and local impacts

Tatyana Deryugina

University of Illinois

Urbana

Champaign

17:00

ession 2: Climate change, asset prices and the financial

sector

Chair:

Sabine Mauderer

Deutsche Bundesbank

17:05

17:25

Stefano Giglio

Yale School of Management

17:25

17:45

Climate risks and institutional investors

Zacharias Sautner

Frankfurt School of Finance and

Management

17:45

18:00

October (Day

, 15:00

19:00

~ All times are CEST ~

15:00

15:10

Welcome address day 2

Filippo Natoli,

Banca d’Italia

Session 3: Climate policies

Chair:

Ivan Faiella

, Banca d’Italia

15:15

15:35

The economic impact of delays in climate policy and variation in policy tools

Elmar Kriegler

University of Potsdam

15:35

15:55

Climate policy instrument design

Carolyn Fischer

Vrije Universiteit

Amsterdam

15:55

16:10

16:10

16:30

Technology, growth and climate policy

Lint Barrage

, University of California, Santa Barbara

16:30

16:50

Monika Piazzesi

Stanford University

16:50

17:05

17:05

17:20

ssion 4: From Venice to

Glasgow

17:20

18:50

zero policies

finance

Moderator:

Ignazio Visco

, Governor, Banca d’Italia

Panellists

Michael Greenstone

University of Chicago

Nicholas Stern

London School of Economics and Political Science

Gita

Gopinath

Klaas Knot,

President, De Nederlandsche Bank

and Vice Chair of the

Financial Stability Board

Concluding remarks

18:50

19:00

Ignazio Visco

, Governor, Banca d’Italia

