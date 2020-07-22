BAMA BUG FEST: ON THE WEB – INSECTS AFTER DARK

mercoledì, Luglio 22, 2020
(AGENPARL) – TUSCALOOSA (ALABAMA), mer 22 luglio 2020

Black lighting is a technique for attracting insects at night. Learn how you can create your own black lighting set up in your backyard with this video by Dr. John and Kendra Abbott.

You’ll be able to watch the livestreams as well as pre-recorded video content from any of these locations:

Bama Bug Fest: On the Web is a virtual, all-things-bug event that has a little something for all ages and will take place every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from July 7 to July 25. Though we are social distancing this year, we’re not missing out on any of the bug fun! Take part in interactive video elements; watch interviews with experts; learn how to draw insect characters; join in bug-themed storytelling, and much, much more.

This year’s Bama Bug Fest will be livestreaming on Facebook and YouTube, four times a day (10 AM, 2 PM, 4 PM, and 7 PM), with segments for different age groups and interests, ending each day with a wrap-up and Q&A for the public. Additional pre-recorded videos will be posted and shared by the University of Alabama Museums and Tuscaloosa Public Library on their social media platforms.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ua.edu/events/event/13139016/

