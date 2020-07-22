mercoledì, Luglio 22, 2020
BAMA BUG FEST: ON THE WEB – BUGGY STAND-UP COMEDY

(AGENPARL) – TUSCALOOSA (ALABAMA), mer 22 luglio 2020

What do you call a fly with no wings? A walk! Join us for a night of family-friendly insect-themed stand-up comedy directly after the Daily Wrap Up.

You’ll be able to watch the livestreams as well as pre-recorded video content from any of these locations:

Bama Bug Fest: On the Web is a virtual, all-things-bug event that has a little something for all ages and will take place every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from July 7 to July 25. Though we are social distancing this year, we’re not missing out on any of the bug fun! Take part in interactive video elements; watch interviews with experts; learn how to draw insect characters; join in bug-themed storytelling, and much, much more.

This year’s Bama Bug Fest will be livestreaming on Facebook and YouTube, four times a day (10 AM, 2 PM, 4 PM, and 7 PM), with segments for different age groups and interests, ending each day with a wrap-up and Q&A for the public. Additional pre-recorded videos will be posted and shared by the University of Alabama Museums and Tuscaloosa Public Library on their social media platforms.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ua.edu/events/event/13139018/

