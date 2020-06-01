lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

CS – SCUOLA, SUBITO 331 MILIONI DI EURO ALLE ISTITUZIONI STATALI PER…

ATTORNEY GENERAL EXTENDS UNDERTAKING FOR GRENFELL TOWER INQUIRY

I VESCOVI AFRICANI: SI ANNULLINO I DEBITI DEI PAESI E SI ATTIVI…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2525 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

CRISIS FOLLOW-UP GROUP: FINLAND’S WAY OUT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS REQUIRES LONG-TERM…

CORONAVIRUS, LE AZIONI DI BLACKROCK AUMENTANO DEL 21% IN DUE SETTIMANE

SENZA TREGUA LA QUESTIONE MIGRANTI IN GRECIA

YEMEN: SERVONO OLTRE 2 MILIARDI DI AIUTI PER SALVARE IL PAESE DA…

TRASPORTI: PEZZOPANE (PD), INTERROGAZIONE PARLAMENTARE AL GOVERNO SU ESCLUSIONE ALTA VELOCITà PER…

DON TISATO: TORNARE ALLA SEMPLICITà E SOSTENERE CHI SI SENTE IMPAURITO

Agenparl

BALANOPHORA POLYANDRA PREVENTS DEXTRAN SULFATE SODIUM-INDUCED MURINE EXPERIMENTAL COLITIS VIA THE REGULATION OF NF-κB AND NLRP3 INFLAMMASOME

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 giugno 2020

Balanophora polyandra (B. polyandra) is a folk medicine used as a tonic and for the treatment of hemorrhoids, stomachache, and hemoptysis. This study was designed to investigate the effects of B. polyandra on dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-treated ulcerative colitis mice in vivo and lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced RAW 264.7 macrophages in vitro. Mice were induced by B. polyandra total extract（BPE,250 and 1000mg/kg）and B. polyandra polysaccharides (BPP,100 and 400mg/kg) for 22 days and treated with 3.5% DSS in their drinking water for the last 7 days and the LPS-induced RAW264.7 macrophages was treated with BPE (100ug/ml) and BPP(100ug/ml). Mice treated with DSS developed severe mucosal colitis, with a marked distortion and crypt loss of colonic surface epithelium and a colonic shortening. Balanophora polyandra significantly inhibited colon shortening and reduced the severity of colitis in colon and lowered colonic inflammation score (p < 0.05) and the expression of interleukin(IL)‐1β, tumor necrosis factor (TNF-α), inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS), anti-serum amyloid A3 (SAA3) as well as the pro-inflammatory chemokine C-X-C motif chemokine 10 (CXCL10). B.polyandra also significantly suppressed the activation of nucleotide‐binding domain like receptor protein 3(NLRP3) inflammasome and the nuclear factor kB(NF-κB). These results suggest that dietary intake of B. polyandra ameliorate colitis. Such activities of B.polyandra in humans remain to be investigated.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/FW4HZAspnPM/C9FO02494H

Post collegati

BALANOPHORA POLYANDRA PREVENTS DEXTRAN SULFATE SODIUM-INDUCED MURINE EXPERIMENTAL COLITIS VIA THE REGULATION OF NF-κB AND NLRP3 INFLAMMASOME

Redazione

SES-REG–05680 – WKLC, INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

CATALYTIC PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY OF FE-DOPED CEO2 IN PROPANE OXIDATIVE DEHYDROGENATION USING CARBON DIOXIDE AS OXIDANT

Redazione

DOT SET TO GRANT SEVERAL AIRLINES PERMISSION TO SUSPEND SERVICE TO SOME US AIRPORTS AMID PANDEMIC

Redazione

SPACEX STARSHIP SN4 PROTOTYPE EXPLODES DURING ENGINE TEST

Redazione

HNIB EXPANDS AIR FORCE NETWORK CAPACITY TO 200,000 TELEWORKERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More