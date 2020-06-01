BALANOPHORA POLYANDRA PREVENTS DEXTRAN SULFATE SODIUM-INDUCED MURINE EXPERIMENTAL COLITIS VIA THE REGULATION OF NF-κB AND NLRP3 INFLAMMASOME

Balanophora polyandra (B. polyandra) is a folk medicine used as a tonic and for the treatment of hemorrhoids, stomachache, and hemoptysis. This study was designed to investigate the effects of B. polyandra on dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-treated ulcerative colitis mice in vivo and lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced RAW 264.7 macrophages in vitro. Mice were induced by B. polyandra total extract（BPE,250 and 1000mg/kg）and B. polyandra polysaccharides (BPP,100 and 400mg/kg) for 22 days and treated with 3.5% DSS in their drinking water for the last 7 days and the LPS-induced RAW264.7 macrophages was treated with BPE (100ug/ml) and BPP(100ug/ml). Mice treated with DSS developed severe mucosal colitis, with a marked distortion and crypt loss of colonic surface epithelium and a colonic shortening. Balanophora polyandra significantly inhibited colon shortening and reduced the severity of colitis in colon and lowered colonic inflammation score (p < 0.05) and the expression of interleukin(IL)‐1β, tumor necrosis factor (TNF-α), inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS), anti-serum amyloid A3 (SAA3) as well as the pro-inflammatory chemokine C-X-C motif chemokine 10 (CXCL10). B.polyandra also significantly suppressed the activation of nucleotide‐binding domain like receptor protein 3(NLRP3) inflammasome and the nuclear factor kB(NF-κB). These results suggest that dietary intake of B. polyandra ameliorate colitis. Such activities of B.polyandra in humans remain to be investigated.