(AGENPARL) – Tokyo (Japan), lun 20 gennaio 2020
January 20, 2020
Ministry of Finance
Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of December >
(Assets)
(In billions of yen, in percentage)
|
Types of Assets
|
Value
|
%
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year
|
Cash/Deposits
|
|
1.78
|
–
|
–
|
Loans
|
|
98.22
|
-260.0
|
–
|
Loans to General Account and Special Accounts
|
|
17.17
|
-217.1
|
-974.3
|
Loans to Government-related Institutions
|
|
14.25
|
60.6
|
-490.3
|
Loans to Local Governments
|
|
37.93
|
80.7
|
-577.6
|
Loans to Special Corporations
|
|
28.86
|
-184.2
|
–
|
Total
|
|
|
–
|
–
(Liabilities)
|
Types of Liabilities
|
Value
|
%
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year
|
Deposits
|
|
23.46
|
–
|
–
|
Special Account Deposits
|
|
16.94
|
–
|
–
|
Fund Deposits
|
|
1.48
|
133.0
|
240.1
|
Mutual Aid Cooperative Deposits
|
|
2.14
|
-158.3
|
-390.9
|
Other Deposits
|
|
2.90
|
-10.1
|
-10.1
|
Long-term Bonds
|
|
75.63
|
–
|
–
|
Others
|
|
0.91
|
-188.5
|
-144.1
|
Total
|
|
|
–
|
–
(Note) Figures may not total due to rounding.
Fonte/Source: https://www.mof.go.jp/english/filp/flf_balance/balance_flf/e1912.htm