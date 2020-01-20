20 Gennaio 2020
Home » BALANCE OF THE FISCAL LOAN FUND (END OF DECEMBER 2019)
BALANCE OF THE FISCAL LOAN FUND (END OF DECEMBER 2019)

(AGENPARL) – Tokyo (Japan), lun 20 gennaio 2020

January 20, 2020

Ministry of Finance

Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of December >

(Assets)

(In billions of yen, in percentage)

(Assets)

Types of Assets

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Cash/Deposits

1.78

Loans

98.22

-260.0

Loans to General Account and Special Accounts

17.17

-217.1

-974.3

Loans to Government-related Institutions

14.25

60.6

-490.3

Loans to Local Governments

37.93

80.7

-577.6

Loans to Special Corporations

28.86

-184.2

Total

(Liabilities)

(Liabilities)

Types of Liabilities

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Deposits

23.46

Special Account Deposits

16.94

Fund Deposits

1.48

133.0

240.1

Mutual Aid Cooperative Deposits

2.14

-158.3

-390.9

Other Deposits

2.90

-10.1

-10.1

Long-term Bonds

75.63

Others

0.91

-188.5

-144.1

Total

(Note) Figures may not total due to rounding.

Fonte/Source: https://www.mof.go.jp/english/filp/flf_balance/balance_flf/e1912.htm

