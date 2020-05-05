martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, LA CINA SI STA PREPARANDO AD UN’ONDATA DI OSTILITA’. LA REUTERS…

COLOMBIA : REQUEST FOR AN ARRANGEMENT UNDER THE FLEXIBLE CREDIT LINE AND…

FASE2, DI MAIO: HA PREVALSO SENSO CIVICO, AL LAVORO A PIANO EXPORT…

EUROPE DAY: WE BRING THE EU TO YOUR HOME

FASE 2: CALABRIA (FI), ROMA ANCORA NEL DEGRADO, PARCHI SONO JUNGLA

CORONAVIRUS, AZZOLINA E ASCANI RIUNISCONO TAVOLO CON REGIONI ED ENTI LOCALI. AL…

CARCERI: SISTO (FI), BONAFEDE PESSIMO MA DA DI MATTEO GESTO GRAVISSIMO

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE ESTERI, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA SU COVID 19 – MERCOLEDì…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE AGRICOLTURA, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 15 DIRETTA…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE AMBIENTE, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA SU COVID 19- MERCOLEDì ALLE…

Agenparl

BAE SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA SUPPORTS BOEING’S LOYAL WINGMAN AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY TEAM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE mar 05 maggio 2020

BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Officer, Gabby Costigan, said:
“I am delighted to be working with Boeing Australia to bring a new defence capability to life that also offers enormous potential for the RAAF as well as future export markets.
“This project highlights our commitment to leading the development of new technologies and collaborating to advance autonomous capabilities. It is also an exciting opportunity to work together again, delivering a world-leading program using home-grown engineering expertise.”
BAE Systems Australia joins over 35 Australian companies in manufacturing the first military aircraft in Australia in more than 50 years. The aircraft rolled out today is the first of three prototypes for Australia’s Loyal Wingman program and serves as the foundation for the Boeing Airpower Teaming System product being developed for the global defence market.
BAE Systems Australia has worked with Boeing on a number of projects over the past 30 years. Both companies have a shared national heritage having partnered on a number of early unmanned flight vehicles. They include the Jindivik and Turana Target Drones, GTV Glide Bomb and the Ikara unmanned torpedo delivery system.
Boeing was also a valued contributor to the development of the BAE Systems’ Nulka and a supplier of leading edge composite technology and parts into BAE Systems for the Australian component of the NATO Evolved SeaSparrow Missile program.
The relationship with Boeing for this game changing project will help grow BAE Systems’ Autonomous Systems and Advanced Payload groups with the creation of more than 50 jobs across engineering and manufacturing in Victoria and South Australia with scope for further work generated by export opportunities.
Boeing Airpower Teaming System program director, Shane Arnott, said:
“The Loyal Wingman is a historic development program for the Australian aerospace industry, Boeing and our entire industry team, and we’ve worked together with speed and agility to deliver this smart unmanned aircraft.

“We’ve leveraged the skills of the local supply chain to build a Loyal Wingman that will work together with other airpower teaming assets to provide an unmatched capability for Australia and for our global customers.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.baesystems.com/en-aus/article/loyal-wingman-milestone-welcomed-by-bae-systems-australia

Post collegati

BAE SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA SUPPORTS BOEING’S LOYAL WINGMAN AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY TEAM

Redazione

FOR HUNGRY FILIPINOS DURING THE PANDEMIC, BAYAN BAYANIHAN BRINGS FOOD AND HOPE

Redazione

UPLIFTING DANCE CREATIONS PRESENTED VIRTUALLY

Redazione

UH MāNOA KOREAN LANGUAGE FLAGSHIP CENTER FUNDING RENEWED

Redazione

ENGINEERING: LECTURER, TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION ENGINEERING

Redazione

SENIOR TO SOPHOMORE PROGRAM EARNS REACCREDITATION – ST. CLOUD STATE PROGRAM ONE OF 116 ACCREDITED IN THE NATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More