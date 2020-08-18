martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
Breaking News

MEETING 2020: LA CRISI OCCASIONE PER RILANCIARE IL BENE COMUNE

COVID, “IN PAKISTAN C’è GENTE CHE NON MANGIA”

​​​​​ROMITI: GARIGLIO, FIGURA CONTROVERSA MA CON LUI LA FIAT ERA RADICATA A…

AFGHANISTAN DA 101 ANNI ALLA RICERCA DELLA PACE. 16 FOTOGRAFI PER EMERGENCY

COVID, SALVINI: IN PUGLIA LA SQUADRA DI EMILIANO FA CAMPAGNA A COLPI…

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: L’ITALIA FINANZIA I CONTROLLI ANTI-CLANDESTINI IN TUNISIA GRAZIE AI DECRETI…

TENDER FOR GENERATOR MAINTENANCE (RELAUNCH)

DECRETO-LEGGE <EM>AGOSTO </EM>: AVVIO ESAME AL SENATO

DECRETO-LEGGE ELETTORALE: PRESENTAZIONE AL SENATO

SULTANATE’S INFLATION FALLS 1.40% IN JULY 2020

Agenparl

BAE SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA PLAYS KEY ROLE TO KEEP MARINERS SAFE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE mar 18 agosto 2020

BAE Systems supports and enhances the AHO’s Hydrography, Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) Information Environment (HMIE); which is an integrated system of both Commercial Off-The-Shelf and bespoke software that includes large databases, and specialist hydrographic software. BAE Systems supports and enhances the HMIE System – including the provision of ‘help desk’ services, maintenance services, data manipulation, plus software and hardware engineering changes.
In 2004, BAE Systems delivered the initial Digital Hydrographic Database (DHDB) used by the AHO to analyse and update hydrographic data. Since then, BAE Systems has spent more than 20 years working with Defence to improve both the speed that hydrographic data can be analysed and the quality of the information that is provided to update nautical charts and publications.
The HMIE support team includes 10 specialist employees – some are embedded with the AHO in Wollongong, NSW and others are based at Edinburgh Parks, SA.
BAE Systems Australia Managing Director Defence Delivery Andrew Gresham said:
“Our support of the Australian Hydrographic Office since 1997 is a great achievement for this highly skilled team.
“Data gathered by the hydrographic fleet which the company also support, is increasing exponentially and our team has worked hard to develop new ways to speed up the interpretation of the material so that the maps and charts have greater currency.
“The use of new technologies and software has also significantly improved the accuracy of the data which is incredibly important for all mariners.”

The AHO is part of the Department of Defence. It is responsible for providing Australia’s national hydrographic service under the terms of the Safety Of Life At Sea (SOLAS) Convention and the Navigation Act 2012.

Fonte/Source: https://www.baesystems.com/en-aus/article/bae-systems-australia-plays-key-role-to-keep-mariners-safe

Post collegati

BAE SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA PLAYS KEY ROLE TO KEEP MARINERS SAFE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ELECTION VERIFIABILITY REVISITED: AUTOMATED SECURITY PROOFS AND ATTACKS ON HELIOS AND BELENIOS

Redazione

THE MARRIAGE BETWEEN AIE AND PHOTOCHROMICS, TOGETHER FOR PROMISING PHOTORESPONSIVE SMART MATERIALS

Redazione

NAVY MOVES INLAND

Redazione

CONTRACT AWARDED FOR FALCON 5/F-15 BEDDOWN, STATE OF QATAR

Redazione

HIPP AWARDS FUGRO GULF ST VINCENT CHARTING PROJECT FOR AUSTRALIAN HYDROGRAPHIC OFFICE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More