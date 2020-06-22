lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
BACKYARD BIOLOGY :DISCOVER THE LIFE CYCLES AND ADAPTATIONS OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR WITH HANDS-ON SCIENCE ACTIVITIES

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 22 giugno 2020 Biology is the study of life, and life is all around you. You can find life thriving in the city and in the country, teeming in ecosystems around the planet–in deserts, oceans, and even the Arctic. Backyard Biology: Discover the Life Cycles and Adaptations Outside Your Door with Hands-On Science Activities introduces readers ages 9 to 12 to the amazing world of life science right outside their doors, no matter where they live. Plentiful text-to-self and text-to-world connections provide foundational learning.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204438435

