16 Gennaio 2020
Home » – BACKPACK PANTRY’S FUNDRAISER RAFFLE
– BACKPACK PANTRY’S FUNDRAISER RAFFLE

(AGENPARL) – Vashon (Washington), gio 16 gennaio 2020 Backpack Pantry's Fundraiser RAFFLE

Backpack Pantry (BPP),"an island non-profit that provides needed weekend meals to Vashon's  school children", is holding a month-long fundraising drive. $5/chance Raffle tickets are NOW on sale until February 13! Winner receives a $570.+ Valentine's Gift Basket filled with island Gift Cards+product!

BPP's Raffle prize has a (current*) value of $500. in island Donor gift cards (GC) + $70 in Donor-product: $570. total value  GC Donors include:earthen bistro, The Hardware Store, The Ruby Brink, Snapdragon, Sugar Shack, Vashon Pharmacy, The Vashon Island Coffee Roasterie. Additional island eatery GCs have been donated by BPP members.

For BPP's "Pop-up Ticket Sale's Locations" email: A. Levine />
And/or watch for regularly posted "Pop-up Ticket Sale's Location" announcements on Vashon's FB pages starting Friday, 1/17.

Raffle ticket sales will culminate at The Hardware Store's Valentine's Eve "Guest Bartender Night" (GBN), where BPP will be its beneficiary. BPP's GBN news will be forthcoming in early-February.

On behalf of the children we serve, Backpack Pantry heartfully thanks You!

*Updates re:Prize's dollar-value change — due to additional GC/product donations — will be reported here.

Fonte/Source: http://vmiaurora.preview.gochambermaster.com/events/details/backpack-pantry-s-fundraiser-raffle-01-17-2020-67260

– BACKPACK PANTRY'S FUNDRAISER RAFFLE

