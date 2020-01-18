18 Gennaio 2020
BACKPACK PANTRY FUNDRAISER RAFFLE

(AGENPARL) – Vashon (Washington), sab 18 gennaio 2020 Backpack Pantry's Fundraiser RAFFLE

Backpack Pantry (BPP),"an island non-profit that provides needed weekend meals to Vashon's  school children", is holding a month-long fundraising drive.  Raffle tickets are NOW on sale until February 13! Look for our POP UP RAFFLE TICKET SALE LOCATIONS!

Tickets are $5! Winner receives a $570.+ Valentine's Gift Basket filled with island Gift Cards+product!

BPP's Raffle prize has a (current*) value of $500. in island Donor gift cards (GC) + $70 in Donor-product: $570. total value 
GC Donors include:
earthen bistro
The Hardware Store Resturant
The Ruby Brink
Snapdragon
Sugar Shack
Vashon Pharmacy
The Vashon Island Coffee Roasterie.
Additional island eatery giftcards have been donated by BPP members.

For BPP's "Pop-up Ticket Sale's Locations" email: A. Levine />
And/or watch for regularly posted "Pop-up Ticket Sale's Location" announcements on Vashon's FB pages starting Friday, 1/17.

Raffle ticket sales will culminate at The Hardware Store's Valentine's Eve "Guest Bartender Night" (GBN), where BPP will be its beneficiary. BPP's GBN news will be forthcoming in early-February.

On behalf of the children we serve, Backpack Pantry heartfully thanks You!

*Updates re:Prize's dollar-value change — due to additional GC/product donations — will be reported here.
 

Fonte/Source: http://vmiaurora.preview.gochambermaster.com/news/details/backpack-pantry-fundraiser-raffle-01-17-2020

