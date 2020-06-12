venerdì, Giugno 12, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 12, 2020

ISRAEL: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL SPEAKS TO ALTERNATE PRIME MINISTER AND DEFENCE…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 11 JUNE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 456 DEFINITIVO –…

IL PREMIO TEMPLETON A FRANCIS COLLINS, SCIENZIATO E CREDENTE

ON THE OCCASION OF RUSSIA DAY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

ON THE OCCASION OF RUSSIA DAY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

ON THE OCCASION OF RUSSIA DAY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

WARNING: HOAX EMAILS PURPORTING TO BE FROM OLAF

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH DR. JAMES DOBSON OF FAMILY TALK WITH…

Agenparl

BACKGROUNDER: YUKON’S 2020–21 FEDERAL GAS TAX FUND ALLOCATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 12 giugno 2020

From: Infrastructure Canada

Backgrounder


Backgrounder: Yukon’s 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing $16.5 million under the GTF to Yukon. This includes more than $16.1 million for the following 23 recipients, and the remainder for administrative and capacity building funding.

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2020-21 ($)

Carcross/Tagish First Nation

294,880

Carmacks, Village of

236,441

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations

458,703

Dawson, City of

827,710

Faro, Town of

236,441

Haines Junction, Village of

472,993

Kluane First Nation

166,654

Kwanlin Dün First Nation

356,769

Liard First Nation

410,163

Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation

259,689

Mayo, Village of

236,441

First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun

242,700

Ross River Dena Council

239,059

Selkirk First Nation

276,678

Ta’an Kwä`ch’än Council

204,677

Teslin Tlingit Council

311,060

Teslin, Village of

236,441

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation

363,241

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation

319,555

Watson Lake, Town of

827,710

White River First Nation

141,170

Whitehorse, City of

7,928,219

Unincorporated Communities

1,132,600

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/06/backgrounder-yukons-202021-federal-gas-tax-fund-allocations.html

Post collegati

BACKGROUNDER: NORTHWEST TERRITORIES’ 2020–21 FEDERAL GAS TAX FUND ALLOCATIONS

Redazione

BACKGROUNDER: YUKON’S 2020–21 FEDERAL GAS TAX FUND ALLOCATIONS

Redazione

PROJECTED DEATHS OF DESPAIR FROM COVID-19

Redazione

UA QUICKLY DISTRIBUTES CARES ACT FUNDS TO STUDENTS IMPACTED BY PANDEMIC

Redazione

SUPPORTING COMMUNITIES ACROSS NUNAVUT

Redazione

NETEC COVID-19 WEBINAR SERIES: COVID-19 ENVIRONMENTAL CLEANING AND INFECTION PREVENTION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More