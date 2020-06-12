(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 12 giugno 2020

This year, the Government of Canada has accelerated the delivery of infrastructure funding through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF), to help communities address the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continue moving projects forward and create jobs across Yukon.





Backgrounder: Yukon’s 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing $16.5 million under the GTF to Yukon. This includes more than $16.1 million for the following 23 recipients, and the remainder for administrative and capacity building funding.