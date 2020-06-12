Backgrounder: Yukon’s 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 12 giugno 2020
Backgrounder
The Government of Canada is providing $16.5 million under the GTF to Yukon. This includes more than $16.1 million for the following 23 recipients, and the remainder for administrative and capacity building funding.
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
Allocation 2020-21 ($)
|
Carcross/Tagish First Nation
|
294,880
|
Carmacks, Village of
|
236,441
|
Champagne and Aishihik First Nations
|
458,703
|
Dawson, City of
|
827,710
|
Faro, Town of
|
236,441
|
Haines Junction, Village of
|
472,993
|
Kluane First Nation
|
166,654
|
Kwanlin Dün First Nation
|
356,769
|
Liard First Nation
|
410,163
|
Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation
|
259,689
|
Mayo, Village of
|
236,441
|
First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun
|
242,700
|
Ross River Dena Council
|
239,059
|
Selkirk First Nation
|
276,678
|
Ta’an Kwä`ch’än Council
|
204,677
|
Teslin Tlingit Council
|
311,060
|
Teslin, Village of
|
236,441
|
Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation
|
363,241
|
Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation
|
319,555
|
Watson Lake, Town of
|
827,710
|
White River First Nation
|
141,170
|
Whitehorse, City of
|
7,928,219
|
Unincorporated Communities
|
1,132,600
