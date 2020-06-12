venerdì, Giugno 12, 2020
BACKGROUNDER: NORTHWEST TERRITORIES’ 2020–21 FEDERAL GAS TAX FUND ALLOCATIONS

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 12 giugno 2020

From: Infrastructure Canada

Backgrounder


Backgrounder: Northwest Territories’ 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada is providing $16.5 million under the GTF to the Northwest Territories. This includes more than $16 million for the following 33 recipients, and the remainder for administrative and capacity building funding.

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2020-21 ($)

Aklavik

       333,000

Behchoko

       682,000

Colville Lake

          80,000

Deline

       279,000

Dettah

          80,000

Enterprise

          80,000

Fort Good Hope

       306,000

Fort Liard

       298,000

Fort McPherson

       415,000

Fort Providence

       324,000

Fort Resolution

          80,000

Fort Simpson

       574,000

Fort Smith

       913,000

Gameti

          80,000

Hay River

    1,397,000

Inuvik

    1,359,000

Jean Marie River

          80,000

Kakisa

          80,000

K’atlodeeche

          80,000

Lutsel K’e

       225,000

Nahanni Butte

          80,000

Norman Wells

       606,000

Paulatuk

       221,000

Sachs Harbour

       206,000

Sambaa K’e

          80,000

Tsiigehtchic

          80,000

Tuktoyaktuk

       398,000

Tulita

       274,000

Ulukhaktok

       280,000

Wekweeti

       178,000

Whati

       266,000

Wrigley

          80,000

Yellowknife

    5,511,000

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/06/backgrounder-northwest-territories-202021-federal-gas-tax-fund-allocations.html

