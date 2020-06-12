Backgrounder: Northwest Territories’ 2020–21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 12 giugno 2020
Backgrounder
The Government of Canada is providing $16.5 million under the GTF to the Northwest Territories. This includes more than $16 million for the following 33 recipients, and the remainder for administrative and capacity building funding.
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
Allocation 2020-21 ($)
|
Aklavik
|
333,000
|
Behchoko
|
682,000
|
Colville Lake
|
80,000
|
Deline
|
279,000
|
Dettah
|
80,000
|
Enterprise
|
80,000
|
Fort Good Hope
|
306,000
|
Fort Liard
|
298,000
|
Fort McPherson
|
415,000
|
Fort Providence
|
324,000
|
Fort Resolution
|
80,000
|
Fort Simpson
|
574,000
|
Fort Smith
|
913,000
|
Gameti
|
80,000
|
Hay River
|
1,397,000
|
Inuvik
|
1,359,000
|
Jean Marie River
|
80,000
|
Kakisa
|
80,000
|
K’atlodeeche
|
80,000
|
Lutsel K’e
|
225,000
|
Nahanni Butte
|
80,000
|
Norman Wells
|
606,000
|
Paulatuk
|
221,000
|
Sachs Harbour
|
206,000
|
Sambaa K’e
|
80,000
|
Tsiigehtchic
|
80,000
|
Tuktoyaktuk
|
398,000
|
Tulita
|
274,000
|
Ulukhaktok
|
280,000
|
Wekweeti
|
178,000
|
Whati
|
266,000
|
Wrigley
|
80,000
|
Yellowknife
|
5,511,000
Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/06/backgrounder-northwest-territories-202021-federal-gas-tax-fund-allocations.html