BACKGROUNDER: FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR PROJECTS BY ACCèS MICRO-CRéDIT GASPéSIE, POPABID, SOUDURES MARINE SERVICE TOURELLE AND LES PRODUITS TAPP

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 17 novembre 2020

Gaspé, Quebec, November 17, 2020 – Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The following information is in addition to the news release issued on November 17, 2020, on CED’s financial assistance, the recipient businesses and organization, and their respective projects.

Overview

4 projects supported by CED

$510,648 in CED financial contributions

$1,635,996 in total investments generated

3 jobs created

10 jobs maintained

Details

Accès Micro-crédit Gaspésie

amcgaspesie.org/en

Founded in 2005, Accès Micro-crédit Gaspésie is a non-profit organization with a mission to develop entrepreneurship and community financial well-being by providing technical support, personalized mentoring and micro-credit financing. Since 2018, the organization has been working to offer its services in both official languages with the aim of serving the English linguistic minority along the Gaspé coast. The Accès Micro-crédit Gaspésie project involves offering local mentoring, expertise-sharing workshops and technical support for Anglophone entrepreneurs.

CED financial assistance will focus on fees related exclusively to developing its new Anglophone clientele. The non-repayable contribution of $271,948, granted under the Quebec Economic Development Program, will enable Accès Micro-crédit Gaspésie to maintain one job and create an additional position, in addition to promoting the economic development of official language minority communities in the Gaspé.

Popabid (9414-4938 Québec inc.)

Popabid, located in Chandler, is an innovative start-up already targeting export markets. Its project aims to develop a multilingual digital technology platform for the philanthropic silent auctions sector.

CED’s contribution will focus on the fees of specialized professional resources responsible for developing the platform and on the acquisition of computers for programmers. The repayable contribution of $159,200, granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, will enable the business to create two jobs and intensify the Rocher-Percé RCM’s entrepreneurial dynamism and economic diversification through digital technologies.

Soudures marine service Tourelle inc.

Located in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Soudures marine service Tourelle specializes in the repair and modification of fishing vessels as well as the manufacture of tailor-made fishing equipment and boat trailers. Its project involves enhancing and diversifying its offering of products and services, as well as expanding its market by establishing a machine shop with digital control equipment.

CED’s financial support is targeting the acquisition and installation of this equipment, as well as electrical work and improvements to the existing building. The repayable contribution of $50,000, granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, will enable Soudures marine service Tourelle to maintain 10 jobs, as well as enhance its productivity and competitiveness by digitizing its production.

Les Produits Tapp inc.

produitstapp.com/english

Founded in 1995 in Douglastown, Les Produits Tapp inc. is a family business specializing in the production and processing of lacto-fermented organic vegetables, a pioneer in this field in the Gaspé. Through this project, the business aims to expand and increase its production capacity.

Thanks to CED’s financial support, it will be able to acquire and install new production equipment, including fermentation tanks and storage containers, as well as complete fitting-out work and improvements to the production area. The repayable contribution of $29,500, granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, will enable Les Produits Tapp to meet growing demand for its organic products and contribute to economic diversification in the La Côte-de-Gaspé RCM.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/economic-development-quebec-regions/news/2020/11/backgrounder-financial-support-for-projects-by-acces-micro-credit-gaspesie-popabid-soudures-marine-service-tourelle-and-les-produits-tapp.html