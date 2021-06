(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 15 giugno 2021 Backgrounder: Details on the tabling of the Government of Canada’s bill to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/news/2021/06/backgrounder-details-on-the-tabling-of-the-bill-to-modernize-and-strengthen-the-official-languages-act.html