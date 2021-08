(AGENPARL) – lun 23 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Blog for Library of Congress.

08/23/2021 09:00 AM EDT

Abraham Lincoln, with little formal education, studied a popular textbook, “English Grammar in Familiar Lectures” on his own while in his 20s. Through it, he gained a mastery of the language that would give the nation some of its most enduring speeches.

🔊 Listen to this