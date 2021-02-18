BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDE!

(AGENPARL) – gio 18 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to NLS Music Notes Blog from the Library of Congress.
Baby Its COLD Outside! [ https://blogs.loc.gov/nls-music-notes/2021/02/baby-its-cold-outside/?loclr=eanlsmb ] 02/18/2021 01:29 PM EST
Highlighting winter and snow themed music from the NLS Music Section collection. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]
facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]
Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]