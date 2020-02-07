(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), ven 07 febbraio 2020 GAO reviewed the Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service’s (Service) new rule entitled “Migratory Bird Hunting; Final Frameworks for Migratory Bird Hunting Regulations” (RIN: ). GAO found that the final rule prescribes final frameworks from which states may select season dates, limits, and other options for the migratory bird hunting seasons. This final rule is meant to facilitate the states’ selection of hunting seasons and to further the annual establishment of the migratory bird hunting regulations.

Enclosed is our assessment of the Service’s compliance with the procedural steps required by section )(B)(i) through (iv) of title 5 with respect to the rule. If you have any questions about this report or wish to contact GAO officials responsible for the evaluation work relating to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Janet Temko-Blinder, Assistant General Counsel, at (202) .

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-331738?source=ra