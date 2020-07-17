B.C. APPOINTS NEW INNOVATION COMMISSIONER

(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), ven 17 luglio 2020

Gerri Sinclair has been appointed as B.C.’s new innovation commissioner, effective July 17, 2020.

Sinclair will serve as advocate for the province’s tech sector.

“I welcome Dr. Gerri Sinclair into her role as innovation commissioner,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness. “Gerri is a champion for the technology and innovation sector. She will serve our province well as we build a resilient, globally competitive economy that provides family-supporting jobs throughout the province.”

The position of innovation commissioner was created in 2018 and is a component of the Confidence and Supply Agreement with the BC Green Party caucus to promote innovation across all sectors of the economy. Sinclair is well positioned to fill this mandate, given her 25 years of experience in the fields of internet, mobile and digital media technologies, and entrepreneurial business.

Sinclair was managing director at Kensington Capital and held executive positions with Microsoft and Vancity. She also served as executive director of the master of digital media program at the Centre for Digital Media.

Sinclair is a member of the Toronto Montreal Stock Exchange board of directors and a former director of the Vancouver Airport Authority, Telus and Ballard Power. Her experience in advisory, entrepreneurial and executive positions will offer a strong foundation to champion the province as a preferred location for new and emerging technologies.

As innovation commissioner, Sinclair will support the implementation of innovation and technology-related priorities and help B.C.’s tech sector grow. These goals are core to the innovation commissioner’s mandate to support technology and innovation adoption across all sectors and regions of the province and will help build a resilient economy.

The innovation commissioner will also help advance the work the government is doing to build the province back from the impacts of COVID-19 and to help ensure a secure future for everyone.

Quotes:

Adam Olsen, Interim Leader, BC Green Party –

“It’s critical that we focus on innovation to help us rebuild our economy from COVID-19 and make us more resilient to future challenges. As our new innovation commissioner, Dr. Gerri Sinclair will be a significant asset to the province and I welcome her to the role.”

Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head –

“I have long believed a strong innovation commissioner would be invaluable in helping B.C.’s tech sector advance. It is of particular importance now, given our collective challenge of economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19. Dr. Gerri Sinclair’s distinguished career as a leader in innovation makes her precisely the right person to champion our tech sector and help B.C. to capitalize on our strengths to build a thriving 21st-century economy.”

Quick Facts:

The term of the innovation commissioner is one year.

The innovation commissioner will help drive initiatives under the Technology and Innovation Policy Framework, the Emerging Economy Task Force, the previous innovation commissioner’s final report and targeted COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The innovation commissioner will sit on the Innovate BC board as a voting member.

Learn More:

For more information on the role of the innovation commissioner, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/technology-innovation/innovation-commissioner

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020JEDC0035-001314