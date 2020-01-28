(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), mar 28 gennaio 2020
DOCUMENT FOR PUBLIC RELEASE
The decision issued on the date below was subject to a GAO Protective Order.
This version has been approved for public release.
Decision
Matter of: Aderas, Inc
File: B-
Date: January 16, 2020
Richard Kelley, Esq., Bean, Kinney & Korman, PC, for the protester.
Zachary Schroeder, Esq., and Jonathan Baker, Esq., Crowell & Moring LLP, for the
intervenor.
Kevin Bolin, Esq., Defense Health Agency, for the agency.
Christopher Alwood, Esq., and Christina Sklarew, Esq., Office of the General Counsel,
GAO, participated in the preparation of the decision.
DIGEST
Protest asserting that the agency’s pre-award exchanges with vendors constituted
improper and unequal discussions is denied where the agency conducted meaningful
discussions with both the protester and the awardee, and provided an opportunity for the
protester to revise or modify its quotation.
Aderas, Inc., a small business of Reston, Virginia, protests the issuance of a task
order to Concept Plus LLC, a small business of Fairfax, Virginia, under request for
quotations[1] (RFQ) No.
HT issued by the Defense Health Agency (DHA), for commercial information
technology (IT) sustainment and development services in support of the individual
longitudinal exposure record (ILER) platform. The protester argues that the agency
improperly evaluated Concept Plus’s technical approach, failed to conduct a price realism
analysis, and failed to provide meaningful and equal discussions.
We deny the protest.
On June 28, 2019, DHA issued the RFQ as a total small business set-aside pursuant to
Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) subpart 8.4 to vendors holding contracts under the
General Services Administration Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) No. 70, Information
Technology, Health IT special item number . Contracting Officer’s Statement
(COS) at 3; see also AR Tab 1, RFQ at 1, 54. The RFQ contemplated the issuance
of a task order for sustainment and development IT services in support of the ILER
platform.[2] COS
at 3; RFQ at 3-31. The RFQ provided that the task order would be performed over a
base year, three option years, an 8‑month option period, and a 3-month option period.
RFQ at 3‑31.
The RFQ stated award would be made on a best-value tradeoff basis, based on an
integrated assessment of all evaluation factors. RFQ at 60. The RFQ listed five
evaluation factors with no specified order of importance: technical approach,
experience and personnel qualifications, management approach, past performance, and
price. Id. at 60-63. The RFQ provided that as part of the evaluation of
the technical approach, the agency would asses strengths, weaknesses, deficiencies, or
risks to the vendors’ quotations. Id. at 60-61. The RFQ provided
that the agency intended to issue a task order based on initial proposals, but explicitly
reserved the right to hold discussions. Id. at 60.
On or before the August 16, 2019 closing date for initial quotations, the agency
received complete quotations from three vendors, including Aderas and Concept Plus.
COS at 3. After initial evaluation of the quotations, the agency entered into
discussions to better understand the technical solutions quoted. Id. at
4. On August 30, the agency initiated discussions via email with all three
vendors. Id. The emails each included a memorandum and evaluation
notices describing each quotation’s assessed weaknesses.[3] See, e.g. AR, Tab 7,
Communications with Aderas Regarding Discussions. The memorandum provided to Aderas
stated that the agency would conduct meaningful discussions and upon the conclusion of
discussions request revised quotations. Id. at 3. The agency email to
Aderas specified that the response to the evaluation notice and any revised quotations were
due September 9. Id. at 1.
On September 8, both Aderas and Concept Plus provided the agency with responses to the
evaluation notices and revised quotations. COS at 5-6. The agency evaluated the
revised quotations of Aderas and Concept Plus as follows:
|
Aderas
|
Concept Plus
|
Technical Approach
|
Outstanding
|
Outstanding
|
Experience and Personnel Qualifications
|
Acceptable
|
Acceptable
|
Management Approach
|
Acceptable
|
Acceptable
|
Past performance
|
Acceptable
|
Acceptable
|
Total Price
|
$
|
$
AR, Tab 12, Notice to Unsuccessful Offeror at 2; see also COS at 6.
On September 30, the agency made award to Concept Plus. AR, Tab 11, Executed Contract
at 1. On October 10, Aderas filed this protest with our Office.
DISCUSSION
Aderas contends that the agency improperly evaluated Concept Plus’s technical
approach. Protest at 7-9. Aderas also contends that the agency unreasonably
failed to conduct a price realism analysis. Protest at 9-10. Aderas further
argues that the agency conducted improper and unequal discussions. Protest
at 5-7; Protester’s Comments at 2-5. Specifically, Aderas contends that the
agency decision to conduct discussions was unreasonable because Aderas does not believe its
quotation could be improved; in Aderas’s view, its initial quotation merited the highest
available rating. Protester’s Comments at 2‑3. Aderas also contends that
the agency conducted unequal discussions, alleging that it engaged in meaningful
discussions with Concept Plus, but not with Aderas. Id. at 3-5.
The agency argues that Aderas’s challenges to its technical evaluation and lack of price
realism analysis fail to state a valid basis for protest and should be dismissed.
Request for Dismissal at 5-10. The agency also argues that its decision to enter into
discussions was reasonable given that the language of the RFQ explicitly permitted the
agency to conduct discussions. Memorandum of Law (MOL) at 3. Finally, the
agency argues that the discussions were equal and reasonable because the agency conducted
meaningful discussions with all three vendors, including Aderas. Id.
at 2-7. For the reasons set forth below, we agree with the agency.
As an initial matter, we dismiss as legally insufficient the protester’s challenges to
the agency’s technical evaluation and lack of price realism analysis. Our Bid Protest
Regulations require that a protest include a detailed statement of the legal and factual
grounds for the protest, and that the grounds stated by legally sufficient. 4 C.F.R.
§§ ), (f). These requirements contemplate that protesters will provide,
at a minimum, either allegations or evidence sufficient, if uncontradicted, to establish
the likelihood that the protester will prevail in its claim of improper action.
Metson Marine Servs., Inc., B-, Oct. 19, 2016, 2016 CPD ¶ 313 at 5.
Aderas argues that the agency’s technical evaluation was improper because Concept Plus’s
technical approach did not deserve the outstanding rating it was given. Protest
at 8. However, the only support offered by the protester for its allegation is
that Concept Plus lacks Aderas’s incumbent experience for this DHA requirement.
Id. at 8-9; Protester’s Response to Request for Dismissal at 4. The RFQ
required the agency to evaluate a quotation’s technical approach for understanding of the
problem, feasibility of approach, and completeness. RFQ at 60. The protester
does not allege that the RFQ required a vendor to have specific incumbent experience in
order to demonstrate understanding of the problem, feasibility of approach, or
completeness.[4]
Accordingly, even were we to agree with the protester’s assertion that Concept Plus had no
incumbent experience, we have no basis to review whether the alleged lack of experience
would affect the evaluation of Concept Plus’s technical approach as the RFQ did not require
the agency to assess incumbent experience to determine technical approach. We
therefore dismiss this aspect of the protest.
Aderas also contends that the agency did not conduct a required price realism
analysis.[5]
Protest at 9-10. Generally, for fixed-price contracts, while an agency may conduct a
price realism analysis for the limited purpose of assessing whether an offeror’s low price
reflects a lack of technical understanding or risk (see FAR § ‑)), it may
do so only when offerors have been advised that the agency will conduct such an
analysis. Emergint Techs., Inc., B‑, Oct. 18, 2012, 2012 CPD ¶ 295
at 5‑6. Absent a solicitation provision so advising offerors, agencies are
neither required nor permitted to conduct a price realism analysis in awarding a
fixed-price contract. Id.
Here, the RFQ specified that nothing in the submission instructions should be construed
to imply the agency would perform a price realism analysis, and that the agency would “only
perform a price reasonableness analysis.” RFQ at 57. Because the RFQ did not
require the analysis that Aderas claims the agency failed to perform, we have no basis to
review the argument, and therefore dismiss this ground of protest.
As relevant to Aderas’s challenges to the agency’s conduct of discussions, the
procedures of FAR part 15 governing contracting by negotiation–including those concerning
exchanges with offerors after receipt of proposals–do not govern competitive procurements
under the FSS program. FAR § 8.404(a); USGC Inc., B‑ et al.,
Dec. 24, 2008, 2009 CPD ¶ 9 at 3. There is no requirement in FAR subpart 8.4 that an
agency seek clarifications or conduct discussions with vendors. See USGC
Inc., supra. However, exchanges that do occur with vendors in a FAR
subpart 8.4 procurement, like all other aspects of such a procurement, must be fair
and equitable; our Office has looked to the standards in FAR part 15 for guidance in making
this determination. See, e.g., Ricoh USA, B‑, Nov. 18,
2015, 2015 CPD ¶ 355 at 5-6.
Aderas has not shown that the agency’s decision to conduct discussions was unreasonable
or contrary to procurement laws or regulations. Aderas contends that the agency
decision to conduct discussions was unreasonable because Aderas does not believe its
quotation could be improved. Protester’s Comments at 2-3. Aderas further argues
that the decision to conduct discussions was inconsistent with the RFQ language stating
that award would be made on a best-value basis because any discussions would unfairly favor
lower-priced quotations. Id. at 3. An agency’s discretion to hold
discussions is quite broad, and is not generally reviewed by this Office. Alliance
Worldwide Distrib., LLC, B‑, Sept. 12, 2013, 2013 CPD ¶ 223 at 3.
Here, the RFQ explicitly provided that the agency could conduct discussions, putting
vendors on notice that award may not be made on initial quotations. RFQ at 60.
Aderas has not identified any statute or regulation which prohibits an agency from entering
into discussions when the agency has not identified aspects of one vendor’s quotation that
require modification or correction, or where one vendor’s initial quotation was evaluated
as technically superior. Further, it defies logic that an agency would be prohibited
from conducting discussions because award is to be made on a best-value basis, as Aderas
suggests, when the primary objective of discussions is to maximize the government’s ability
to obtain the best value. FAR ). In sum, Aderas has not shown that
the agency’s decision to conduct discussions was unreasonable or violated procurement laws
or regulations, and we deny this aspect of Aderas’s protest.
Aderas also argues that the agency conducted unequal discussions because it engaged in
meaningful discussions with Concept Plus, but limited its exchanges to Aderas to
clarifications. Protester’s Comments at 3-5. Aderas specifically argues that
the agency’s exchanges regarding its quotation could not have constituted meaningful
discussions because the agency disclosed only one weakness to Aderas while disclosing five
weaknesses to Concept Plus. Id. at 4. We disagree.
Discussions occur when an agency communicates with an offeror for the purpose of
obtaining information essential to determine the acceptability of a proposal or quotations,
or provides the offeror with an opportunity to revise or modify its proposal or
quotation. Diversified Collection Servs., Inc., B-, B-, Jan.
8, 2013, 2013 CPD ¶ 23 at 11‑12; see FAR § (d). When an agency engages
in discussions with an offeror, the discussions must be “meaningful,” that is, sufficiently
detailed so as to lead an offeror into the areas of its proposal requiring amplification or
revision. UNICCO Gov’t Servs., Inc., B- et al.,
January 23, 2014, 2014 CPD ¶ 55 at 9 (citing Hanford Envtl. Health
Found., B‑, B‑, Apr. 7, 2004, 2004 CPD ¶ 164 at 8).
The record shows that the agency treated these vendors fairly. The agency
disclosed each quotation’s assessed weaknesses and permitted the vendors to revise their
quotations. MOL at 3-4. As relevant here, the agency disclosed to Aderas
the only weakness assessed to its technical quotation and permitted Aderas to revise its
quotation. AR, Tab 7, Communications with Aderas Regarding Discussions
at 1-4. Aderas submitted a revised quotation which was evaluated by the agency
to have resolved the sole weakness assessed to Aderas’s initial quotation. MOL
at 4‑6; see AR, Tab 6, Source Selection Decision Document at 6.
On this record we find that the agency’s exchanges with Aderas constituted meaningful
discussions. Accordingly, we see no basis to conclude that these exchanges were
unfair to Aderas and deny this aspect of Aderas’s protest.
We deny the protest.
Thomas H. Armstrong
General Counsel
Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-418151?source=ra