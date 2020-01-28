(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), mar 28 gennaio 2020

DOCUMENT FOR PUBLIC RELEASE

The decision issued on the date below was subject to a GAO Protective Order.

This version has been approved for public release.

Decision

Matter of: Aderas, Inc

File: B-

Date: January 16, 2020

Richard Kelley, Esq., Bean, Kinney & Korman, PC, for the protester.

Zachary Schroeder, Esq., and Jonathan Baker, Esq., Crowell & Moring LLP, for the

intervenor.

Kevin Bolin, Esq., Defense Health Agency, for the agency.

Christopher Alwood, Esq., and Christina Sklarew, Esq., Office of the General Counsel,

GAO, participated in the preparation of the decision.

DIGEST

Protest asserting that the agency’s pre-award exchanges with vendors constituted

improper and unequal discussions is denied where the agency conducted meaningful

discussions with both the protester and the awardee, and provided an opportunity for the

protester to revise or modify its quotation.

Aderas, Inc., a small business of Reston, Virginia, protests the issuance of a task

order to Concept Plus LLC, a small business of Fairfax, Virginia, under request for

quotations[1] (RFQ) No.

HT issued by the Defense Health Agency (DHA), for commercial information

technology (IT) sustainment and development services in support of the individual

longitudinal exposure record (ILER) platform. The protester argues that the agency

improperly evaluated Concept Plus’s technical approach, failed to conduct a price realism

analysis, and failed to provide meaningful and equal discussions.

We deny the protest.

On June 28, 2019, DHA issued the RFQ as a total small business set-aside pursuant to

Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) subpart 8.4 to vendors holding contracts under the

General Services Administration Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) No. 70, Information

Technology, Health IT special item number . Contracting Officer’s Statement

(COS) at 3; see also AR Tab 1, RFQ at 1, 54. The RFQ contemplated the issuance

of a task order for sustainment and development IT services in support of the ILER

platform.[2] COS

at 3; RFQ at 3-31. The RFQ provided that the task order would be performed over a

base year, three option years, an 8‑month option period, and a 3-month option period.

RFQ at 3‑31.

The RFQ stated award would be made on a best-value tradeoff basis, based on an

integrated assessment of all evaluation factors. RFQ at 60. The RFQ listed five

evaluation factors with no specified order of importance: technical approach,

experience and personnel qualifications, management approach, past performance, and

price. Id . at 60-63. The RFQ provided that as part of the evaluation of

the technical approach, the agency would asses strengths, weaknesses, deficiencies, or

risks to the vendors’ quotations. Id . at 60-61. The RFQ provided

that the agency intended to issue a task order based on initial proposals, but explicitly

reserved the right to hold discussions. Id . at 60.

On or before the August 16, 2019 closing date for initial quotations, the agency

received complete quotations from three vendors, including Aderas and Concept Plus.

COS at 3. After initial evaluation of the quotations, the agency entered into

discussions to better understand the technical solutions quoted. Id . at

4. On August 30, the agency initiated discussions via email with all three

vendors. Id . The emails each included a memorandum and evaluation

notices describing each quotation’s assessed weaknesses.[3] See , e.g. AR, Tab 7,

Communications with Aderas Regarding Discussions. The memorandum provided to Aderas

stated that the agency would conduct meaningful discussions and upon the conclusion of

discussions request revised quotations. Id . at 3. The agency email to

Aderas specified that the response to the evaluation notice and any revised quotations were

due September 9. Id . at 1.

On September 8, both Aderas and Concept Plus provided the agency with responses to the

evaluation notices and revised quotations. COS at 5-6. The agency evaluated the

revised quotations of Aderas and Concept Plus as follows:

Aderas Concept Plus Technical Approach Outstanding Outstanding Experience and Personnel Qualifications Acceptable Acceptable Management Approach Acceptable Acceptable Past performance Acceptable Acceptable Total Price $ $

AR, Tab 12, Notice to Unsuccessful Offeror at 2; see also COS at 6.

On September 30, the agency made award to Concept Plus. AR, Tab 11, Executed Contract

at 1. On October 10, Aderas filed this protest with our Office.

DISCUSSION

Aderas contends that the agency improperly evaluated Concept Plus’s technical

approach. Protest at 7-9. Aderas also contends that the agency unreasonably

failed to conduct a price realism analysis. Protest at 9-10. Aderas further

argues that the agency conducted improper and unequal discussions. Protest

at 5-7; Protester’s Comments at 2-5. Specifically, Aderas contends that the

agency decision to conduct discussions was unreasonable because Aderas does not believe its

quotation could be improved; in Aderas’s view, its initial quotation merited the highest

available rating. Protester’s Comments at 2‑3. Aderas also contends that

the agency conducted unequal discussions, alleging that it engaged in meaningful

discussions with Concept Plus, but not with Aderas. Id. at 3-5.

The agency argues that Aderas’s challenges to its technical evaluation and lack of price

realism analysis fail to state a valid basis for protest and should be dismissed.

Request for Dismissal at 5-10. The agency also argues that its decision to enter into

discussions was reasonable given that the language of the RFQ explicitly permitted the

agency to conduct discussions. Memorandum of Law (MOL) at 3. Finally, the

agency argues that the discussions were equal and reasonable because the agency conducted

meaningful discussions with all three vendors, including Aderas. Id.

at 2-7. For the reasons set forth below, we agree with the agency.

As an initial matter, we dismiss as legally insufficient the protester’s challenges to

the agency’s technical evaluation and lack of price realism analysis. Our Bid Protest

Regulations require that a protest include a detailed statement of the legal and factual

grounds for the protest, and that the grounds stated by legally sufficient. 4 C.F.R.

§§ ), (f). These requirements contemplate that protesters will provide,

at a minimum, either allegations or evidence sufficient, if uncontradicted, to establish

the likelihood that the protester will prevail in its claim of improper action.

Metson Marine Servs., Inc. , B-, Oct. 19, 2016, 2016 CPD ¶ 313 at 5.

Aderas argues that the agency’s technical evaluation was improper because Concept Plus’s

technical approach did not deserve the outstanding rating it was given. Protest

at 8. However, the only support offered by the protester for its allegation is

that Concept Plus lacks Aderas’s incumbent experience for this DHA requirement.

Id . at 8-9; Protester’s Response to Request for Dismissal at 4. The RFQ

required the agency to evaluate a quotation’s technical approach for understanding of the

problem, feasibility of approach, and completeness. RFQ at 60. The protester

does not allege that the RFQ required a vendor to have specific incumbent experience in

order to demonstrate understanding of the problem, feasibility of approach, or

completeness.[4]

Accordingly, even were we to agree with the protester’s assertion that Concept Plus had no

incumbent experience, we have no basis to review whether the alleged lack of experience

would affect the evaluation of Concept Plus’s technical approach as the RFQ did not require

the agency to assess incumbent experience to determine technical approach. We

therefore dismiss this aspect of the protest.

Aderas also contends that the agency did not conduct a required price realism

analysis.[5]

Protest at 9-10. Generally, for fixed-price contracts, while an agency may conduct a

price realism analysis for the limited purpose of assessing whether an offeror’s low price

reflects a lack of technical understanding or risk (see FAR § ‑)), it may

do so only when offerors have been advised that the agency will conduct such an

analysis. Emergint Techs., Inc. , B‑, Oct. 18, 2012, 2012 CPD ¶ 295

at 5‑6. Absent a solicitation provision so advising offerors, agencies are

neither required nor permitted to conduct a price realism analysis in awarding a

fixed-price contract. Id .

Here, the RFQ specified that nothing in the submission instructions should be construed

to imply the agency would perform a price realism analysis, and that the agency would “only

perform a price reasonableness analysis.” RFQ at 57. Because the RFQ did not

require the analysis that Aderas claims the agency failed to perform, we have no basis to

review the argument, and therefore dismiss this ground of protest.

As relevant to Aderas’s challenges to the agency’s conduct of discussions, the

procedures of FAR part 15 governing contracting by negotiation–including those concerning

exchanges with offerors after receipt of proposals–do not govern competitive procurements

under the FSS program. FAR § 8.404(a); USGC Inc. , B‑ et al. ,

Dec. 24, 2008, 2009 CPD ¶ 9 at 3. There is no requirement in FAR subpart 8.4 that an

agency seek clarifications or conduct discussions with vendors. See USGC

Inc. , supra . However, exchanges that do occur with vendors in a FAR

subpart 8.4 procurement, like all other aspects of such a procurement, must be fair

and equitable; our Office has looked to the standards in FAR part 15 for guidance in making

this determination. See , e.g. , Ricoh USA , B‑, Nov. 18,

2015, 2015 CPD ¶ 355 at 5-6.

Aderas has not shown that the agency’s decision to conduct discussions was unreasonable

or contrary to procurement laws or regulations. Aderas contends that the agency

decision to conduct discussions was unreasonable because Aderas does not believe its

quotation could be improved. Protester’s Comments at 2-3. Aderas further argues

that the decision to conduct discussions was inconsistent with the RFQ language stating

that award would be made on a best-value basis because any discussions would unfairly favor

lower-priced quotations. Id. at 3. An agency’s discretion to hold

discussions is quite broad, and is not generally reviewed by this Office. Alliance

Worldwide Distrib., LLC , B‑, Sept. 12, 2013, 2013 CPD ¶ 223 at 3.

Here, the RFQ explicitly provided that the agency could conduct discussions, putting

vendors on notice that award may not be made on initial quotations. RFQ at 60.

Aderas has not identified any statute or regulation which prohibits an agency from entering

into discussions when the agency has not identified aspects of one vendor’s quotation that

require modification or correction, or where one vendor’s initial quotation was evaluated

as technically superior. Further, it defies logic that an agency would be prohibited

from conducting discussions because award is to be made on a best-value basis, as Aderas

suggests, when the primary objective of discussions is to maximize the government’s ability

to obtain the best value. FAR ). In sum, Aderas has not shown that

the agency’s decision to conduct discussions was unreasonable or violated procurement laws

or regulations, and we deny this aspect of Aderas’s protest.

Aderas also argues that the agency conducted unequal discussions because it engaged in

meaningful discussions with Concept Plus, but limited its exchanges to Aderas to

clarifications. Protester’s Comments at 3-5. Aderas specifically argues that

the agency’s exchanges regarding its quotation could not have constituted meaningful

discussions because the agency disclosed only one weakness to Aderas while disclosing five

weaknesses to Concept Plus. Id. at 4. We disagree.

Discussions occur when an agency communicates with an offeror for the purpose of

obtaining information essential to determine the acceptability of a proposal or quotations,

or provides the offeror with an opportunity to revise or modify its proposal or

quotation. Diversified Collection Servs., Inc. , B-, B-, Jan.

8, 2013, 2013 CPD ¶ 23 at 11‑12; see FAR § (d). When an agency engages

in discussions with an offeror, the discussions must be “meaningful,” that is, sufficiently

detailed so as to lead an offeror into the areas of its proposal requiring amplification or

revision. UNICCO Gov’t Servs., Inc. , B- et al. ,

January 23, 2014, 2014 CPD ¶ 55 at 9 ( citing Hanford Envtl. Health

Found. , B‑, B‑, Apr. 7, 2004, 2004 CPD ¶ 164 at 8).

The record shows that the agency treated these vendors fairly. The agency

disclosed each quotation’s assessed weaknesses and permitted the vendors to revise their

quotations. MOL at 3-4. As relevant here, the agency disclosed to Aderas

the only weakness assessed to its technical quotation and permitted Aderas to revise its

quotation. AR, Tab 7, Communications with Aderas Regarding Discussions

at 1-4. Aderas submitted a revised quotation which was evaluated by the agency

to have resolved the sole weakness assessed to Aderas’s initial quotation. MOL

at 4‑6; see AR, Tab 6, Source Selection Decision Document at 6.

On this record we find that the agency’s exchanges with Aderas constituted meaningful

discussions. Accordingly, we see no basis to conclude that these exchanges were

unfair to Aderas and deny this aspect of Aderas’s protest.

We deny the protest.

Thomas H. Armstrong

General Counsel