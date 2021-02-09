martedì, Febbraio 9, 2021
Breaking News

GLOBAL ECONOMICS INTELLIGENCE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY, JANUARY 2021

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN WITH WOLF BLITZER OF CNN’S THE SITUATION ROOM

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN WITH WOLF BLITZER OF CNN’S THE SITUATION ROOM

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN WITH WOLF BLITZER OF CNN’S THE SITUATION ROOM

NICARAGUA’S FOREIGN AGENTS LAW DRIVES NICARAGUA TOWARD DICTATORSHIP, SILENCING INDEPENDENT VOICES 

NICARAGUA’S FOREIGN AGENTS LAW DRIVES NICARAGUA TOWARD DICTATORSHIP, SILENCING INDEPENDENT VOICES 

CHINA: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL HOLDS VIDEO CONFERENCE WITH STATE COUNCILLOR/FOREIGN MINISTER…

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

Agenparl
Image default
Home » B-419149.2,B-419149.3, KIRA TRAINING SERVICES, LLC, DBA KIRA FACILITIES SERVICES, JANUARY 04, 2021

B-419149.2,B-419149.3, KIRA TRAINING SERVICES, LLC, DBA KIRA FACILITIES SERVICES, JANUARY 04, 2021

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 09 febbraio 2021 KIRA Training Services LLC, a small business of Colorado Springs, Colorado, protests the award of a contract to Invicta Defense LLC, a small business of Fort Worth, Texas, under request for proposals (RFP) No. N40192-20-R-7040, issued by the Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, for transportation management and logistics support services at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam. KIRA challenges various aspects of the agency’s source selection process, including the agency’s evaluation under the technical and price factors.

We deny the protest.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-419149.2,B-419149.3?source=ra

Post collegati

NSWC CRANE RELEASES 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW

Redazione

BUREAU OF CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION: QUALIFIED MORTGAGE DEFINITION UNDER THE TRUTH IN LENDING ACT (REGULATION Z): GENERAL QM LOAN DEFINITION

Redazione

DAILY BRIEFING FEBRUARY 9 2021

Redazione

B-419149.2,B-419149.3, KIRA TRAINING SERVICES, LLC, DBA KIRA FACILITIES SERVICES, JANUARY 04, 2021

Redazione

B-332824, BUREAU OF CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION: QUALIFIED MORTGAGE DEFINITION UNDER THE TRUTH IN LENDING ACT (REGULATION Z): GENERAL QM LOAN DEFINITION, JANUARY 11, 2021

Redazione

B-418639.2, KMK CONSTRUCTION, INC., DECEMBER 29, 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More