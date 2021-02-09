B-419149.2,B-419149.3, KIRA TRAINING SERVICES, LLC, DBA KIRA FACILITIES SERVICES, JANUARY 04, 2021

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 09 febbraio 2021 KIRA Training Services LLC, a small business of Colorado Springs, Colorado, protests the award of a contract to Invicta Defense LLC, a small business of Fort Worth, Texas, under request for proposals (RFP) No. N40192-20-R-7040, issued by the Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, for transportation management and logistics support services at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam. KIRA challenges various aspects of the agency’s source selection process, including the agency’s evaluation under the technical and price factors.

We deny the protest.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-419149.2,B-419149.3?source=ra