sabato, Agosto 8, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH PARTNERS ON COVID-19

2019 EU REPORT ON HUMAN RIGHTS AND DEMOCRACY IN THE WORLD: UNITED…

CôTE D’IVOIRE INDEPENDENCE DAY

CôTE D’IVOIRE INDEPENDENCE DAY

CôTE D’IVOIRE INDEPENDENCE DAY

GAD’S KEY ROLE IN PENSIONS CONSULTATION

DL AGOSTO, GUALTIERI: AIUTA IMPRESE E FAMIGLIE, VERSO RIPARTENZA ECONOMICA E OCCUPAZIONALE

GAD LAUNCHES ‘MAKING SENSE OF COVID-19’ WEBINAR PROGRAMME

GIUSTIZIA, CONTE: DA CDM VARATA RIFORMA CSM

SOLIDARIETà PER IL LIBANO. DALLA CEI 1 MILIONE DI EURO

Agenparl
Image default
Home » B-418676, C3.AI, INC., JULY 28, 2020

B-418676, C3.AI, INC., JULY 28, 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 07 agosto 2020 C3.ai, Inc., of Redwood City, California, protests the terms of request for task order proposals (RFTOP) No. , which was issued by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), for the creation and operation of a cloud-based platform where artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) software and data will be integrated and housed for the Department of Defense. The protester asserts that DISA should obtain the products and services as a commercial item acquisition under Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) part 12. The protester also contends the RFTOP is outside the scope of the underlying indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, and that the RFTOP impermissibly increases the maximum value of the underlying contract.

We deny the protest.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-418676?source=ra

Post collegati

SERIES: ADAPU1619, UNEMPLOYMENT LEVEL – ASSOCIATE DEGREE – ACADEMIC PROGRAM, 16 TO 19 YEARS

Redazione

SERIES: ADAPLM25O, CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE – ASSOCIATE DEGREE – ACADEMIC PROGRAM, 25 YEARS AND OVER, MEN

Redazione

SERIES: ADAPLM5564, CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE – ASSOCIATE DEGREE – ACADEMIC PROGRAM, 55 TO 64 YEARS, MEN

Redazione

SERIES: ADAPLW2534, CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE – ASSOCIATE DEGREE – ACADEMIC PROGRAM, 25 TO 34 YEARS, WOMEN

Redazione

NETEC COVID-19 WEBINAR SERIES: SUPPLY MANAGEMENT AND INVENTORY CONTROL DURING COVID-19 – PART ONE

Redazione

USAF, USA BRING JOINT HUMANITARIAN AID TO BEIRUT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More