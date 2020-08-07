B-418676, C3.AI, INC., JULY 28, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 07 agosto 2020 C3.ai, Inc., of Redwood City, California, protests the terms of request for task order proposals (RFTOP) No. , which was issued by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), for the creation and operation of a cloud-based platform where artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) software and data will be integrated and housed for the Department of Defense. The protester asserts that DISA should obtain the products and services as a commercial item acquisition under Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) part 12. The protester also contends the RFTOP is outside the scope of the underlying indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, and that the RFTOP impermissibly increases the maximum value of the underlying contract.

We deny the protest.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-418676?source=ra