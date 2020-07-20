B-418649,B-418649.2,B-418649.3, QWEST GOVERNMENT SERVICES, INC. D/B/A CENTURYLINK QGS, JULY 14, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 20 luglio 2020

DOCUMENT FOR PUBLIC RELEASE

The decision issued on the date below was subject to a GAO Protective Order.

This redacted version has been approved for public release.

Decision

Matter of: Qwest Government Services, Inc. d/b/a CenturyLink QGS

File: B-418649; B-418649.2; B-418649.3

Date: July 14, 2020

Shelly L. Ewald, Esq., and Emily C. Brown, Esq., Watt Tieder Hoffar & Fitzgerald,

LLP, for the protester.

Jonathan M. Baker, Esq., Christian N. Curran, Esq., Sean K. Griffin, Esq., and Rina M.

Gashaw, Esq., Crowell & Moring LLP, for AT&T Corp.;

Alexander B. Ginsberg, Esq., John E. Jensen, Esq., Meghan D. Doherty, Esq., and Robert

Starling, Esq., Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, for Verizon Business Network

Services, Inc., the intervenors.

Jeremiah Kline, Esq., Department of Commerce, for the agency.

John Sorrenti, Esq., Glenn G. Wolcott, Esq., and Christina Sklarew, Esq., Office of the

General Counsel, GAO, participated in the preparation of the decision.

DIGEST

1. Protest that the agency conducted unequal discussions is denied where the

record shows the agency engaged in clarifications, not discussions.

2. Protest that agency deviated from the terms of the solicitation and engaged in

disparate treatment in evaluating price quotations by accepting an awardee’s allegedly

incomplete quotation while finding protester’s quotation deficient is denied where the

record shows that the agency’s decision to accept the awardee’s quotation was consistent

with the terms of the solicitation, and the different treatment of the vendors resulted

from a difference in the quotations.

3. Protester is not an interested party to otherwise challenge the agency’s price

evaluation, the best-value tradeoff decision, or the awarded task orders where protester

would not be in line for award because the agency reasonably determined that the

protester’s price quotation was defective and therefore ineligible for award.

DECISION

CenturyLink QGS,[1] of

Monroe, Louisiana, protests the issuance of task orders to Verizon Business Network

Services, Inc. (Verizon), of Ashburn, Virginia, and AT&T Corp., of Oakton, Virginia, by

the Department of Commerce (DOC), under request for quotations (RFQ) No. for

telecommunications, networking services, and associated support. CenturyLink argues

that the agency conducted unequal discussions; deviated from the terms of the solicitation

and engaged in disparate treatment in evaluating price quotations; made an unreasonable

best-value tradeoff decision; and that the awarded task orders should be vacated because

they violate applicable regulations.

We deny the protest in part and dismiss it in part.

BACKGROUND

The agency issued the RFQ on October 16, 2018, under the General Services

Administration’s (GSA) Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) multiple-award

indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) governmentwide acquisition contract using

the procedures of Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) subpart 16.5. Agency Report

(AR), Tab 1, RFQ at 1.[2] The

procurement is for the consolidation and transition of “telecommunication services,

networking infrastructure and [information technology (IT)] services supporting the DOC’s

mission critical applications.” Id. at 28. These services were

previously acquired through multiple GSA and commercial sources and this procurement sought

to consolidate the services under the EIS contract. Id. at 27. The

services are to be provided to all existing DOC locations, and any future sites, with the

exception of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.[3] Id. at 30.

The RFQ stated that the agency intended to award task orders for six different task

areas, which could be bid on separately or together.[4] Id. at 30. The RFQ

contemplated that the agency would award separate task orders for each task area or

multiple task orders within each task area.[5] Id. at 149. Award would

be made using a best-value tradeoff approach considering the following evaluation

factors: (1) technical; (2) past performance; and (3) cost/price. Id. at

148. The technical factor consisted of four elements listed in descending order of

importance: technical approach, transition plan, management approach, and small

business subcontracting plan. Id. The technical factor was more

important than the past performance factor, and the two non-price factors combined were

approximately equal to price. Id.

The RFQ instructed vendors to submit their quotations in three volumes, one for each of

the three evaluation factors. Id. at 140. As relevant to this protest,

for the price volume, vendors had to use the EIS pricing workbook, which was an excel

spreadsheet attached to the solicitation.[6] Id. at 146; AR, Tab 5, RFQ

attach J.1 DOC EIS Pricing Workbook.[7] The pricing workbook contained over

60,000 line items, which represented the baseline service requirements by service site

locations. RFQ at 145; AR, Tab 5, RFQ attach J.1 DOC EIS Pricing Workbook. Each

line item also corresponded to a particular task area and period of performance.[8]

See id. The pricing workbook instructed vendors to provide a unit price

in each line item for the services required. AR, Tab 5, RFQ

attach. J.1 DOC EIS Pricing Workbook. That unit price would be multiplied by a

quantity provided by the agency to calculate a total extended price for each line

item. Id. The RFQ stated that quoted prices had to be consistent with

the vendor’s underlying EIS contract.[9] RFQ at 146.

The RFQ provided that price quotations would be evaluated for realism and

reasonableness. Id. at 152. The agency also would evaluate “completeness

in pricing information in each identified [t]ask [a]rea.” Id. The RFQ

informed vendors that “[f]ailure to list pricing for ALL items in any [t]ask

[a]rea may render that [t]ask [a]rea un-evaluate-able for selection purposes.”

Id. (emphasis in original).

CenturyLink submitted a quotation for all six of the task areas; Verizon quoted task

areas 1, 2, 4, and 5; while AT&T quoted all but task area 4. See AR, Tab

34, Source Selection Decision Document (SSDD) at 8-19. The agency determined that

CenturyLink’s pricing for task areas 1, 2, 3, and 5 was defective and therefore CenturyLink

was ineligible for award for those four areas. Id. at 8. After

evaluation of the quotations, the agency awarded task areas 1 and 2 to Verizon, task areas

3 and 5 to AT&T, and task areas 4 and 6 to CenturyLink.[10] Id. at 21.

After it received a debriefing, CenturyLink filed a protest with our Office challenging

the task orders issued to Verizon and AT&T.[11]

DISCUSSION

CenturyLink alleges that the agency conducted unequal discussions regarding the price

quotations because it allowed other vendors, but not CenturyLink, to make revisions to

their price quotations. CenturyLink also asserts that the agency violated the terms

of the solicitation and engaged in disparate treatment by accepting Verizon’s allegedly

incomplete quotation, but finding CenturyLink’s quotation deficient. For the reasons

discussed below, we find that the agency engaged in clarifications with the vendors and

therefore did not conduct unequal discussions. We also find that the agency’s

acceptance of Verizon’s quotation did not violate the terms of the solicitation or

constitute disparate treatment. Accordingly, we deny CenturyLink’s protest.

Agency Communications with Vendors

After receiving quotations, in June 2019, the agency emailed each of the vendors “a few

questions intended to clarify [their] price proposal volume[s].” See AR, Tabs

8-10, Emails from Agency to Vendors, June 14, 2019. In the email, the agency

instructed the vendors to answer only the questions provided and stated that “[t]he request

does not allow for you to change or materially alter your proposal, and under no

circumstances will any proposal revision be accepted.” See id. As

relevant to this protest, one question explained that for some of the line items in the

pricing workbook, vendors had input in the unit pricing field either “$0.00” or “$-,” or

had left the field blank.[12] Id. The agency asked

vendors to confirm whether they intended to “zero price bid” that particular line item, or

not bid it at all. See id.

CenturyLink responded that “$0.00 and $- is [sic] zero price bids. CenturyLink is

not providing no bids.” AR, Tab 9, Email from CenturyLink to Agency, June 17,

2019. Verizon responded that its quotation contained some pricing errors and

explained that it had intended to bid some of the unit prices that it had left blank.

AR, Tab 10, Email from Verizon to Agency, June 18, 2019. Verizon requested that the

agency allow it to provide pricing for these line items.[13] Id. However, Verizon did

not submit, and the agency never accepted, a revised price quotation from Verizon.

Contracting Officer’s Statement (COS) at 12.

Another question noted that some of the line item prices quoted by the vendors were

higher than the corresponding line item prices in the vendors’ EIS contracts.[14]

See AR, Tabs 8-10, Emails from Agency to Vendors, June 14, 2019. The agency

provided each vendor a spreadsheet listing the applicable line items, and showing the

vendor’s quoted price and what the agency believed to be the corresponding EIS line item

price. The agency also asked vendors to confirm to which line item on the EIS

contract the quoted prices corresponded. See, e.g., AR, Tab 10b,

Verizon Unit Price Comparison Spreadsheet. As relevant here, Verizon responded that

its quoted prices were inserted in error and should not be higher than the EIS pricing, and

requested an opportunity to make revisions. AR, Tab 10, Email from Verizon to Agency,

June 18, 2019. Again, despite Verizon’s request, the agency did not accept a revised

quotation from the company.[15] COS at 12.

In October 2019, the agency contacted CenturyLink again regarding its price quotation

and asked whether CenturyLink’s quoted prices were accurate. AR, Tab 11, Email from

Agency to CenturyLink, October 25, 2019. The agency explained: “In our

evaluation, we identified some anomalies that could be interpreted as being innovative or

suspect and therefore I’m seeking clarification on the matter to ensure we interpret it

correctly. CenturyLink is not being asked to provide any update to its proposal and

no such proposal revision will be accepted.” Id. In response,

CenturyLink confirmed that the pricing for task areas 4 and 6 was accurate and correct, but

acknowledged that there were anomalies in pricing for the other task areas.

Id., Email from CenturyLink to Agency, October 29, 2019. CenturyLink asked for

the opportunity to submit a corrected quotation, and stated “[w]e would appreciate your

consideration of our corrected pricing, which would replace the initial, incorrect pricing

submission covering [t]ask [a]reas 1, 2, 3 and 5.” Id. The agency

responded that same day and stated that it could not accept an updated pricing quotation

from CenturyLink.[16]

Id., Email from Agency to CenturyLink, October 29, 2019.

The Agency’s Price Evaluation

The agency’s evaluation of CenturyLink’s price quotation found that the pricing for the

first year was reasonable “but was listed as either $0 cost or drastically reduced

(by 50-70%) in subsequent years for many services.” AR, Tab 33, Cost/Price Evaluation

Team (CET) Report at 4. The evaluation noted that the agency contacted CenturyLink to

confirm whether the quotation was accurate and that CenturyLink “confirmed that their

pricing submission was not made on the most recent version of the [p]ricing [t]ables . . .

and that pricing errors existed in [t]asks 1, 2, 3 and 5.” Id. at 4-5.

The agency therefore concluded that CenturyLink’s pricing for task areas 1, 2, 3, and 5 was

defective and that it was ineligible for award of those task areas. Id. at 5;

AR,

Tab 34, SSDD at 8.

With respect to Verizon’s price quotation, the agency explained that it evaluated the

pricing as $0.00 for the line items that Verizon had left blank, notwithstanding the

company’s claim that it would have priced those line items if allowed by the agency.

Memorandum of Law (MOL) at 16. In other words, rather than allow Verizon to submit

pricing for those blank line items, the agency simply treated these line items as if

Verizon had quoted a price of $0.00. Verizon left a total of 1,072 (less than two

percent of the over 60,000 line items) line items blank that it otherwise would have priced

if given the opportunity. Supp. MOL at 8. The agency’s pricing workbook

evaluation, which was a spreadsheet mirroring the pricing workbook from the RFQ that the

agency used to calculate and evaluate vendors’ total quoted prices, confirms that the

agency entered $0.00 for Verizon’s relevant blank line items. See AR, Tab 33a,

CET Report – Supporting Pricing Workbook Evaluation. The pricing workbook also shows

that for those line items where Verizon’s quoted line item price was higher than its

corresponding EIS line item price, the agency utilized Verizon’s corresponding EIS line

item price in its evaluation.[17] See id.

Unequal Discussions

CenturyLink alleges that the agency’s June 2019 communications with the vendors were

discussions, not clarifications. In this regard, the protester explains that despite

Verizon’s response to the June communications stating that it intended to price the blank

line items, the agency “unilaterally chose to apply $0.00 pricing to those blanks.”

Comments & Supp. Protest at 23. CenturyLink thus argues that the agency “revised

Verizon’s proposal on its own accord, evaluating blanks to mean $0.00 bids, where the

evidence was completely to the contrary” and that this confirms the communications were

discussions, not clarifications. Id. The agency maintains that the

communications were clarifications, not discussions, pointing to the fact that it did not

accept revised quotations from any vendor at any time.

As noted above, this task order procurement was conducted as a competition between EIS

contract holders and therefore was subject to the provisions of FAR subpart 16.5, which

does not establish specific requirements for conducting clarifications or

discussions. FEI Sys., B-414852.2, Nov. 17, 2017, 2017 CPD ¶ 349 at 7.

However where, as here, an agency conducts a task order competition as a negotiated

procurement, our analysis regarding fairness will reflect the standards applicable to

negotiated procurements. See, e.g., TDS, Inc., B-292674, Nov.

12, 2003, 2003 CPD ¶ 204 at 4; Uniband, Inc., B-289305, Feb. 8, 2002, 2002 CPD ¶ 51

at 3-4. In a negotiated procurement, clarifications are limited exchanges that

agencies may use to allow vendors to clarify certain aspects of their proposals or to

resolve minor or clerical mistakes. FAR 15.306(a)(2); FEI Sys.,

supra. In contrast, exchanges between a procuring agency and a vendor that

permit the vendor to materially revise or modify its quotation generally constitute

discussions. FAR 15.306(d); Lockheed Martin Simulation, Training & Support,

B-292836.8 et al., Nov. 24, 2004, 2005 CPD ¶ 27.

Based on our review of the record, we find that the agency engaged in clarifications,

not discussions. As explained above, in its June email to the vendors, the agency

expressly stated that the communication “does not allow for you to change or materially

alter your proposal, and under no circumstances will any proposal revision be

accepted.” AR, Tabs 8-10, Emails from Agency to Vendors, June 14, 2019.

Consistent with this statement, the record confirms that the agency did not accept revised

quotations from any vendor. While Verizon requested an opportunity to submit pricing

for certain line items that it had left blank, Verizon never submitted, and the agency

never accepted, a revised quotation from Verizon.

CenturyLink argues that the agency’s decision to treat the blank line items in Verizon’s

price quotation as $0.00 bids effectively amounts to a revised quotation. We find

that the agency’s actions are unobjectionable and do not constitute discussions. The

vendor was not allowed to materially revise or modify its quotation; rather, the agency

made the decision to treat blank line items as $0.00 bids. There is nothing in the

solicitation that prevented the agency from taking this approach. Indeed, had Verizon

been allowed to revise its proposal, it stated that it would have priced these blank line

items. Thus, because the agency did not allow Verizon–or any vendors–to revise

their quotations in response to the June communications, we find that the agency engaged in

clarifications and not discussions.[18] Similarly, the agency’s October 2019

communications with CenturyLink were clarifications as the agency did not accept a revised

price quotation from the company.[19]

CenturyLink also alleges that the agency’s question regarding quoted line item prices

that were higher than the vendor’s corresponding EIS line item pricing constituted

discussions. Comments & Supp. Protest at 25. CenturyLink asserts that by asking

this question, the agency “was seeking revisions to [o]fferor’s proposals by requesting

that they submit lower prices as offered on the EIS contract.” Id.

CenturyLink claims that in response to this question, a vendor could have changed its EIS

pricing to any amount. Id. CenturyLink’s claim is not supported by the

record.

As explained above, the record shows that for those quoted line item prices that were

higher than the corresponding EIS prices, the agency ultimately used the prices from

Verizon’s corresponding EIS line items, and not the quoted prices or revised

prices.[20]

See AR, Tab 33a, CET Report – Supporting Pricing Workbook Evaluation. Also,

there is nothing in the record indicating that Verizon–or any other vendor–changed its

EIS prices in response to this question. In fact, the record confirms that the

agency’s evaluation used the same EIS line item prices that it had identified in its June

communications with Verizon. See id. Thus, vendors were not able

to revise their quotations in response to this question, and therefore the question–and

subsequent responses–did not constitute discussions.

Violation of Solicitation Terms and Disparate Treatment

CenturyLink also contends that the agency violated the terms of the RFQ and engaged in

disparate treatment by accepting Verizon’s quotation even though it did not provide a bid

for all services. CenturyLink argues that the RFQ required the agency to consider the

“completeness” of a vendor’s quotation and that “failure to price ALL items

renders a proposal ‘unevaluate-able’ for selection purposes.” Comments & Supp.

Protest at 9 (emphasis in original). CenturyLink maintains that because Verizon’s

quotation included a number of blank line items, “the [a]gency should have found Verizon

ineligible for consideration of any of the [t]ask [a]reas that had blanks.”

Id. at 11.

We find the agency’s acceptance of Verizon’s proposal to be unobjectionable. The

RFQ stated that the agency would evaluate “completeness in pricing information in each

identified [t]ask [a]rea” and that “[f]ailure to list pricing for ALL items

in any [t]ask [a]rea may render that [t]ask [a]rea un-evaluate-able for selection

purposes.” RFQ at 152 (emphasis in original). The RFQ thus permitted–but did

not require–the agency to reject a proposal that failed to provide a price for all line

items in a particular task area. Accordingly, the agency’s decision to evaluate

Verizon’s price quotation despite the fact that Verizon failed to quote a price for a

number of line items does not violate the solicitation.

CenturyLink also asserts that the agency engaged in disparate treatment by evaluating

Verizon’s quotation even though it contained blank line items, but concluding that

CenturyLink’s price quotation was defective and ineligible for award in task areas 1, 2, 3,

and 5. Supp. Comments at 12-13. Where a protester alleges unequal treatment in

an evaluation, it must show that the differences in the evaluation do not stem from

differences between the quotations. See 22nd Century Techs., Inc.,

B-417336, B‑417336.2, May 24, 2019, 2019 CPD ¶ 198 at 6; Camber Corp., B-413505,

Nov. 10, 2016, 2016 CPD ¶ 350 at 8. Here, CenturyLink has not shown that the agency treated

the vendors’ quotations unequally.[21] See 22nd Century Techs.,

Inc., supra.

The record shows that Verizon’s price quotation contained blank entries for 1,072 (or

less than two percent) of the line items; these are the line items that Verizon stated it

would have priced. AR, Tab 32a, Verizon Vol. III, Price Quotation, Pricing

Workbook. In contrast, CenturyLink quoted “$-,” indicating a zero dollar quoted

price, for approximately 47,545 (or 77 percent) of the line items. AR, Tab 30a,

CenturyLink Vol. III, Price Quotation, Pricing Workbook; COS at 9. As explained

above, the zero dollar cost and drastically reduced pricing for so many services in

CenturyLink’s quotation led the agency to conclude that CenturyLink’s pricing was

defective. AR, Tab 33, CET Report at 4. Moreover, CenturyLink even admitted

that its price quotation as submitted was erroneous.

On this record, we find that the agency’s decision to evaluate Verizon’s quotation but

not CenturyLink’s was reasonable and did not amount to disparate treatment.

CenturyLink’s quotation contained a majority of zero dollar line items, which led the

agency to reasonably conclude that CenturyLink’s quotation was defective; CenturyLink even

admitted as much. In contrast, Verizon’s quotation contained a small percentage of

blank line items, which the agency reasonably evaluated as $0.00 bids. Thus it was

the difference in the quotations–and not unequal treatment–that led the agency to

conclude that CenturyLink’s quotation was defective while proceeding with evaluation of

Verizon’s quotation. This protest ground is denied.

Because we find that the agency reasonably determined that CenturyLink’s quotation was

defective and ineligible for award of task areas 1, 2, 3, and 5, CenturyLink would not be

in line for award even if we sustained its other challenges to the agency’s price

evaluation, or its challenges to the agency’s best-value tradeoff decision, for these same

task areas. Accordingly, we find that CenturyLink is not an interested party to

pursue these challenges to the agency’s price evaluation. See ACTA, LLC,

B-418352, B-418352.2, Mar. 17, 2020, 2020 CPD ¶ 107 at 8; 4 C.F.R. § 21.0(a)(1).

These bases of protest are dismissed.[22]

The protest is denied in part and dismissed in part.

Thomas H. Armstrong

General Counsel