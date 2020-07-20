B-418649,B-418649.2,B-418649.3, QWEST GOVERNMENT SERVICES, INC. D/B/A CENTURYLINK QGS, JULY 14, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 20 luglio 2020
DOCUMENT FOR PUBLIC RELEASE
The decision issued on the date below was subject to a GAO Protective Order.
This redacted version has been approved for public release.
Decision
Matter of: Qwest Government Services, Inc. d/b/a CenturyLink QGS
File: B-418649; B-418649.2; B-418649.3
Date: July 14, 2020
Shelly L. Ewald, Esq., and Emily C. Brown, Esq., Watt Tieder Hoffar & Fitzgerald,
LLP, for the protester.
Jonathan M. Baker, Esq., Christian N. Curran, Esq., Sean K. Griffin, Esq., and Rina M.
Gashaw, Esq., Crowell & Moring LLP, for AT&T Corp.;
Alexander B. Ginsberg, Esq., John E. Jensen, Esq., Meghan D. Doherty, Esq., and Robert
Starling, Esq., Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, for Verizon Business Network
Services, Inc., the intervenors.
Jeremiah Kline, Esq., Department of Commerce, for the agency.
John Sorrenti, Esq., Glenn G. Wolcott, Esq., and Christina Sklarew, Esq., Office of the
General Counsel, GAO, participated in the preparation of the decision.
DIGEST
1. Protest that the agency conducted unequal discussions is denied where the
record shows the agency engaged in clarifications, not discussions.
2. Protest that agency deviated from the terms of the solicitation and engaged in
disparate treatment in evaluating price quotations by accepting an awardee’s allegedly
incomplete quotation while finding protester’s quotation deficient is denied where the
record shows that the agency’s decision to accept the awardee’s quotation was consistent
with the terms of the solicitation, and the different treatment of the vendors resulted
from a difference in the quotations.
3. Protester is not an interested party to otherwise challenge the agency’s price
evaluation, the best-value tradeoff decision, or the awarded task orders where protester
would not be in line for award because the agency reasonably determined that the
protester’s price quotation was defective and therefore ineligible for award.
DECISION
CenturyLink QGS,[1] of
Monroe, Louisiana, protests the issuance of task orders to Verizon Business Network
Services, Inc. (Verizon), of Ashburn, Virginia, and AT&T Corp., of Oakton, Virginia, by
the Department of Commerce (DOC), under request for quotations (RFQ) No. for
telecommunications, networking services, and associated support. CenturyLink argues
that the agency conducted unequal discussions; deviated from the terms of the solicitation
and engaged in disparate treatment in evaluating price quotations; made an unreasonable
best-value tradeoff decision; and that the awarded task orders should be vacated because
they violate applicable regulations.
We deny the protest in part and dismiss it in part.
BACKGROUND
The agency issued the RFQ on October 16, 2018, under the General Services
Administration’s (GSA) Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) multiple-award
indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) governmentwide acquisition contract using
the procedures of Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) subpart 16.5. Agency Report
(AR), Tab 1, RFQ at 1.[2] The
procurement is for the consolidation and transition of “telecommunication services,
networking infrastructure and [information technology (IT)] services supporting the DOC’s
mission critical applications.” Id. at 28. These services were
previously acquired through multiple GSA and commercial sources and this procurement sought
to consolidate the services under the EIS contract. Id. at 27. The
services are to be provided to all existing DOC locations, and any future sites, with the
exception of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.[3] Id. at 30.
The RFQ stated that the agency intended to award task orders for six different task
areas, which could be bid on separately or together.[4] Id. at 30. The RFQ
contemplated that the agency would award separate task orders for each task area or
multiple task orders within each task area.[5] Id. at 149. Award would
be made using a best-value tradeoff approach considering the following evaluation
factors: (1) technical; (2) past performance; and (3) cost/price. Id. at
148. The technical factor consisted of four elements listed in descending order of
importance: technical approach, transition plan, management approach, and small
business subcontracting plan. Id. The technical factor was more
important than the past performance factor, and the two non-price factors combined were
approximately equal to price. Id.
The RFQ instructed vendors to submit their quotations in three volumes, one for each of
the three evaluation factors. Id. at 140. As relevant to this protest,
for the price volume, vendors had to use the EIS pricing workbook, which was an excel
spreadsheet attached to the solicitation.[6] Id. at 146; AR, Tab 5, RFQ
attach J.1 DOC EIS Pricing Workbook.[7] The pricing workbook contained over
60,000 line items, which represented the baseline service requirements by service site
locations. RFQ at 145; AR, Tab 5, RFQ attach J.1 DOC EIS Pricing Workbook. Each
line item also corresponded to a particular task area and period of performance.[8]
See id. The pricing workbook instructed vendors to provide a unit price
in each line item for the services required. AR, Tab 5, RFQ
attach. J.1 DOC EIS Pricing Workbook. That unit price would be multiplied by a
quantity provided by the agency to calculate a total extended price for each line
item. Id. The RFQ stated that quoted prices had to be consistent with
the vendor’s underlying EIS contract.[9] RFQ at 146.
The RFQ provided that price quotations would be evaluated for realism and
reasonableness. Id. at 152. The agency also would evaluate “completeness
in pricing information in each identified [t]ask [a]rea.” Id. The RFQ
informed vendors that “[f]ailure to list pricing for ALL items in any [t]ask
[a]rea may render that [t]ask [a]rea un-evaluate-able for selection purposes.”
Id. (emphasis in original).
CenturyLink submitted a quotation for all six of the task areas; Verizon quoted task
areas 1, 2, 4, and 5; while AT&T quoted all but task area 4. See AR, Tab
34, Source Selection Decision Document (SSDD) at 8-19. The agency determined that
CenturyLink’s pricing for task areas 1, 2, 3, and 5 was defective and therefore CenturyLink
was ineligible for award for those four areas. Id. at 8. After
evaluation of the quotations, the agency awarded task areas 1 and 2 to Verizon, task areas
3 and 5 to AT&T, and task areas 4 and 6 to CenturyLink.[10] Id. at 21.
After it received a debriefing, CenturyLink filed a protest with our Office challenging
the task orders issued to Verizon and AT&T.[11]
DISCUSSION
CenturyLink alleges that the agency conducted unequal discussions regarding the price
quotations because it allowed other vendors, but not CenturyLink, to make revisions to
their price quotations. CenturyLink also asserts that the agency violated the terms
of the solicitation and engaged in disparate treatment by accepting Verizon’s allegedly
incomplete quotation, but finding CenturyLink’s quotation deficient. For the reasons
discussed below, we find that the agency engaged in clarifications with the vendors and
therefore did not conduct unequal discussions. We also find that the agency’s
acceptance of Verizon’s quotation did not violate the terms of the solicitation or
constitute disparate treatment. Accordingly, we deny CenturyLink’s protest.
Agency Communications with Vendors
After receiving quotations, in June 2019, the agency emailed each of the vendors “a few
questions intended to clarify [their] price proposal volume[s].” See AR, Tabs
8-10, Emails from Agency to Vendors, June 14, 2019. In the email, the agency
instructed the vendors to answer only the questions provided and stated that “[t]he request
does not allow for you to change or materially alter your proposal, and under no
circumstances will any proposal revision be accepted.” See id. As
relevant to this protest, one question explained that for some of the line items in the
pricing workbook, vendors had input in the unit pricing field either “$0.00” or “$-,” or
had left the field blank.[12] Id. The agency asked
vendors to confirm whether they intended to “zero price bid” that particular line item, or
not bid it at all. See id.
CenturyLink responded that “$0.00 and $- is [sic] zero price bids. CenturyLink is
not providing no bids.” AR, Tab 9, Email from CenturyLink to Agency, June 17,
2019. Verizon responded that its quotation contained some pricing errors and
explained that it had intended to bid some of the unit prices that it had left blank.
AR, Tab 10, Email from Verizon to Agency, June 18, 2019. Verizon requested that the
agency allow it to provide pricing for these line items.[13] Id. However, Verizon did
not submit, and the agency never accepted, a revised price quotation from Verizon.
Contracting Officer’s Statement (COS) at 12.
Another question noted that some of the line item prices quoted by the vendors were
higher than the corresponding line item prices in the vendors’ EIS contracts.[14]
See AR, Tabs 8-10, Emails from Agency to Vendors, June 14, 2019. The agency
provided each vendor a spreadsheet listing the applicable line items, and showing the
vendor’s quoted price and what the agency believed to be the corresponding EIS line item
price. The agency also asked vendors to confirm to which line item on the EIS
contract the quoted prices corresponded. See, e.g., AR, Tab 10b,
Verizon Unit Price Comparison Spreadsheet. As relevant here, Verizon responded that
its quoted prices were inserted in error and should not be higher than the EIS pricing, and
requested an opportunity to make revisions. AR, Tab 10, Email from Verizon to Agency,
June 18, 2019. Again, despite Verizon’s request, the agency did not accept a revised
quotation from the company.[15] COS at 12.
In October 2019, the agency contacted CenturyLink again regarding its price quotation
and asked whether CenturyLink’s quoted prices were accurate. AR, Tab 11, Email from
Agency to CenturyLink, October 25, 2019. The agency explained: “In our
evaluation, we identified some anomalies that could be interpreted as being innovative or
suspect and therefore I’m seeking clarification on the matter to ensure we interpret it
correctly. CenturyLink is not being asked to provide any update to its proposal and
no such proposal revision will be accepted.” Id. In response,
CenturyLink confirmed that the pricing for task areas 4 and 6 was accurate and correct, but
acknowledged that there were anomalies in pricing for the other task areas.
Id., Email from CenturyLink to Agency, October 29, 2019. CenturyLink asked for
the opportunity to submit a corrected quotation, and stated “[w]e would appreciate your
consideration of our corrected pricing, which would replace the initial, incorrect pricing
submission covering [t]ask [a]reas 1, 2, 3 and 5.” Id. The agency
responded that same day and stated that it could not accept an updated pricing quotation
from CenturyLink.[16]
Id., Email from Agency to CenturyLink, October 29, 2019.
The Agency’s Price Evaluation
The agency’s evaluation of CenturyLink’s price quotation found that the pricing for the
first year was reasonable “but was listed as either $0 cost or drastically reduced
(by 50-70%) in subsequent years for many services.” AR, Tab 33, Cost/Price Evaluation
Team (CET) Report at 4. The evaluation noted that the agency contacted CenturyLink to
confirm whether the quotation was accurate and that CenturyLink “confirmed that their
pricing submission was not made on the most recent version of the [p]ricing [t]ables . . .
and that pricing errors existed in [t]asks 1, 2, 3 and 5.” Id. at 4-5.
The agency therefore concluded that CenturyLink’s pricing for task areas 1, 2, 3, and 5 was
defective and that it was ineligible for award of those task areas. Id. at 5;
AR,
Tab 34, SSDD at 8.
With respect to Verizon’s price quotation, the agency explained that it evaluated the
pricing as $0.00 for the line items that Verizon had left blank, notwithstanding the
company’s claim that it would have priced those line items if allowed by the agency.
Memorandum of Law (MOL) at 16. In other words, rather than allow Verizon to submit
pricing for those blank line items, the agency simply treated these line items as if
Verizon had quoted a price of $0.00. Verizon left a total of 1,072 (less than two
percent of the over 60,000 line items) line items blank that it otherwise would have priced
if given the opportunity. Supp. MOL at 8. The agency’s pricing workbook
evaluation, which was a spreadsheet mirroring the pricing workbook from the RFQ that the
agency used to calculate and evaluate vendors’ total quoted prices, confirms that the
agency entered $0.00 for Verizon’s relevant blank line items. See AR, Tab 33a,
CET Report – Supporting Pricing Workbook Evaluation. The pricing workbook also shows
that for those line items where Verizon’s quoted line item price was higher than its
corresponding EIS line item price, the agency utilized Verizon’s corresponding EIS line
item price in its evaluation.[17] See id.
Unequal Discussions
CenturyLink alleges that the agency’s June 2019 communications with the vendors were
discussions, not clarifications. In this regard, the protester explains that despite
Verizon’s response to the June communications stating that it intended to price the blank
line items, the agency “unilaterally chose to apply $0.00 pricing to those blanks.”
Comments & Supp. Protest at 23. CenturyLink thus argues that the agency “revised
Verizon’s proposal on its own accord, evaluating blanks to mean $0.00 bids, where the
evidence was completely to the contrary” and that this confirms the communications were
discussions, not clarifications. Id. The agency maintains that the
communications were clarifications, not discussions, pointing to the fact that it did not
accept revised quotations from any vendor at any time.
As noted above, this task order procurement was conducted as a competition between EIS
contract holders and therefore was subject to the provisions of FAR subpart 16.5, which
does not establish specific requirements for conducting clarifications or
discussions. FEI Sys., B-414852.2, Nov. 17, 2017, 2017 CPD ¶ 349 at 7.
However where, as here, an agency conducts a task order competition as a negotiated
procurement, our analysis regarding fairness will reflect the standards applicable to
negotiated procurements. See, e.g., TDS, Inc., B-292674, Nov.
12, 2003, 2003 CPD ¶ 204 at 4; Uniband, Inc., B-289305, Feb. 8, 2002, 2002 CPD ¶ 51
at 3-4. In a negotiated procurement, clarifications are limited exchanges that
agencies may use to allow vendors to clarify certain aspects of their proposals or to
resolve minor or clerical mistakes. FAR 15.306(a)(2); FEI Sys.,
supra. In contrast, exchanges between a procuring agency and a vendor that
permit the vendor to materially revise or modify its quotation generally constitute
discussions. FAR 15.306(d); Lockheed Martin Simulation, Training & Support,
B-292836.8 et al., Nov. 24, 2004, 2005 CPD ¶ 27.
Based on our review of the record, we find that the agency engaged in clarifications,
not discussions. As explained above, in its June email to the vendors, the agency
expressly stated that the communication “does not allow for you to change or materially
alter your proposal, and under no circumstances will any proposal revision be
accepted.” AR, Tabs 8-10, Emails from Agency to Vendors, June 14, 2019.
Consistent with this statement, the record confirms that the agency did not accept revised
quotations from any vendor. While Verizon requested an opportunity to submit pricing
for certain line items that it had left blank, Verizon never submitted, and the agency
never accepted, a revised quotation from Verizon.
CenturyLink argues that the agency’s decision to treat the blank line items in Verizon’s
price quotation as $0.00 bids effectively amounts to a revised quotation. We find
that the agency’s actions are unobjectionable and do not constitute discussions. The
vendor was not allowed to materially revise or modify its quotation; rather, the agency
made the decision to treat blank line items as $0.00 bids. There is nothing in the
solicitation that prevented the agency from taking this approach. Indeed, had Verizon
been allowed to revise its proposal, it stated that it would have priced these blank line
items. Thus, because the agency did not allow Verizon–or any vendors–to revise
their quotations in response to the June communications, we find that the agency engaged in
clarifications and not discussions.[18] Similarly, the agency’s October 2019
communications with CenturyLink were clarifications as the agency did not accept a revised
price quotation from the company.[19]
CenturyLink also alleges that the agency’s question regarding quoted line item prices
that were higher than the vendor’s corresponding EIS line item pricing constituted
discussions. Comments & Supp. Protest at 25. CenturyLink asserts that by asking
this question, the agency “was seeking revisions to [o]fferor’s proposals by requesting
that they submit lower prices as offered on the EIS contract.” Id.
CenturyLink claims that in response to this question, a vendor could have changed its EIS
pricing to any amount. Id. CenturyLink’s claim is not supported by the
record.
As explained above, the record shows that for those quoted line item prices that were
higher than the corresponding EIS prices, the agency ultimately used the prices from
Verizon’s corresponding EIS line items, and not the quoted prices or revised
prices.[20]
See AR, Tab 33a, CET Report – Supporting Pricing Workbook Evaluation. Also,
there is nothing in the record indicating that Verizon–or any other vendor–changed its
EIS prices in response to this question. In fact, the record confirms that the
agency’s evaluation used the same EIS line item prices that it had identified in its June
communications with Verizon. See id. Thus, vendors were not able
to revise their quotations in response to this question, and therefore the question–and
subsequent responses–did not constitute discussions.
Violation of Solicitation Terms and Disparate Treatment
CenturyLink also contends that the agency violated the terms of the RFQ and engaged in
disparate treatment by accepting Verizon’s quotation even though it did not provide a bid
for all services. CenturyLink argues that the RFQ required the agency to consider the
“completeness” of a vendor’s quotation and that “failure to price ALL items
renders a proposal ‘unevaluate-able’ for selection purposes.” Comments & Supp.
Protest at 9 (emphasis in original). CenturyLink maintains that because Verizon’s
quotation included a number of blank line items, “the [a]gency should have found Verizon
ineligible for consideration of any of the [t]ask [a]reas that had blanks.”
Id. at 11.
We find the agency’s acceptance of Verizon’s proposal to be unobjectionable. The
RFQ stated that the agency would evaluate “completeness in pricing information in each
identified [t]ask [a]rea” and that “[f]ailure to list pricing for ALL items
in any [t]ask [a]rea may render that [t]ask [a]rea un-evaluate-able for selection
purposes.” RFQ at 152 (emphasis in original). The RFQ thus permitted–but did
not require–the agency to reject a proposal that failed to provide a price for all line
items in a particular task area. Accordingly, the agency’s decision to evaluate
Verizon’s price quotation despite the fact that Verizon failed to quote a price for a
number of line items does not violate the solicitation.
CenturyLink also asserts that the agency engaged in disparate treatment by evaluating
Verizon’s quotation even though it contained blank line items, but concluding that
CenturyLink’s price quotation was defective and ineligible for award in task areas 1, 2, 3,
and 5. Supp. Comments at 12-13. Where a protester alleges unequal treatment in
an evaluation, it must show that the differences in the evaluation do not stem from
differences between the quotations. See 22nd Century Techs., Inc.,
B-417336, B‑417336.2, May 24, 2019, 2019 CPD ¶ 198 at 6; Camber Corp., B-413505,
Nov. 10, 2016, 2016 CPD ¶ 350 at 8. Here, CenturyLink has not shown that the agency treated
the vendors’ quotations unequally.[21] See 22nd Century Techs.,
Inc., supra.
The record shows that Verizon’s price quotation contained blank entries for 1,072 (or
less than two percent) of the line items; these are the line items that Verizon stated it
would have priced. AR, Tab 32a, Verizon Vol. III, Price Quotation, Pricing
Workbook. In contrast, CenturyLink quoted “$-,” indicating a zero dollar quoted
price, for approximately 47,545 (or 77 percent) of the line items. AR, Tab 30a,
CenturyLink Vol. III, Price Quotation, Pricing Workbook; COS at 9. As explained
above, the zero dollar cost and drastically reduced pricing for so many services in
CenturyLink’s quotation led the agency to conclude that CenturyLink’s pricing was
defective. AR, Tab 33, CET Report at 4. Moreover, CenturyLink even admitted
that its price quotation as submitted was erroneous.
On this record, we find that the agency’s decision to evaluate Verizon’s quotation but
not CenturyLink’s was reasonable and did not amount to disparate treatment.
CenturyLink’s quotation contained a majority of zero dollar line items, which led the
agency to reasonably conclude that CenturyLink’s quotation was defective; CenturyLink even
admitted as much. In contrast, Verizon’s quotation contained a small percentage of
blank line items, which the agency reasonably evaluated as $0.00 bids. Thus it was
the difference in the quotations–and not unequal treatment–that led the agency to
conclude that CenturyLink’s quotation was defective while proceeding with evaluation of
Verizon’s quotation. This protest ground is denied.
Because we find that the agency reasonably determined that CenturyLink’s quotation was
defective and ineligible for award of task areas 1, 2, 3, and 5, CenturyLink would not be
in line for award even if we sustained its other challenges to the agency’s price
evaluation, or its challenges to the agency’s best-value tradeoff decision, for these same
task areas. Accordingly, we find that CenturyLink is not an interested party to
pursue these challenges to the agency’s price evaluation. See ACTA, LLC,
B-418352, B-418352.2, Mar. 17, 2020, 2020 CPD ¶ 107 at 8; 4 C.F.R. § 21.0(a)(1).
These bases of protest are dismissed.[22]
The protest is denied in part and dismissed in part.
Thomas H. Armstrong
General Counsel
