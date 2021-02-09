martedì, Febbraio 9, 2021
B-418639.2, KMK CONSTRUCTION, INC., DECEMBER 29, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 09 febbraio 2021 KMK Construction, Inc. (KMK), a small business of Eliot, Maine, protests the evaluation of its proposal under request for proposals (RFP) No. W912WJ20R0002, issued by the Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers (Corps) to provide design-build services in support of the Corps’s New England district mission. The protester challenges the agency’s evaluation of its proposals in multiple phases of the procurement and argues that the best-value determination was flawed.

We deny the protest.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-418639.2?source=ra

