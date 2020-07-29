B-418620,B-418620.2, CORECIVIC, INC., JULY 08, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 29 luglio 2020

DOCUMENT FOR PUBLIC RELEASE

The decision issued on the date below was subject to a GAO Protective Order.

This redacted version has been approved for public release.

Decision

Matter of: CoreCivic, Inc.

File: B-418620; B-418620.2

Date: July 8, 2020

Kara M. Sacilotto, Esq., Samantha S. Lee, Esq., Cara L. Lasley, Esq., and Adam R.

Briscoe, Esq., Wiley Rein LLP, for the protester.

Anuj Vohra, Esq., Christian N. Curran, Esq., and Zachary H. Schroeder, Esq., Crowell &

Moring LLP, for BI Incorporated, the intervenor.

Douglas J. Becker, Esq., and Gabriel E. Kennon, Esq., Department of Homeland Security,

for the agency.

Lois Hanshaw, Esq., and Evan C. Williams, Esq., Office of the General Counsel, GAO,

participated in the preparation of the decision.

DIGEST

1. Protest challenging the adequacy of discussions is denied where the record

shows that the agency’s conduct of discussions was either reasonable, or that any alleged

errors were not prejudicial to the protester.

2. Challenge to the agency’s price realism analysis is denied where the record

demonstrates that the agency’s actions were reasonable and the protester abandoned the

majority of its substantive arguments.

CoreCivic, Inc., of Brentwood, Tennessee, protests the award of a contract to BI

Incorporated, of Boulder, Colorado, the incumbent, under solicitation

No. 70CDCR19R, issued by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and

Customs Enforcement (ICE), for services in support of the Intensive Supervision Appearance

Program (ISAP) IV. CoreCivic challenges the agency’s conduct of discussions,

technical and price evaluation, and award decision.

We deny the protest.

BACKGROUND

Issued on May 17, 2019, the RFP sought a contractor to support the ICE component

responsible for the development and implementation of programs that provide cost-effective

alternatives to secure detention, including ISAP IV, a program using technology and case

management to ensure compliance with release conditions, court appearances, and final

orders of removal while allowing undocumented immigrants to remain in their

communities. Agency Report (AR), Tab 2, RFP amend. 1 at 25.[1] The ISAP IV contractor would

provide community-based supervision, in-person reporting, telephonic reporting, and GPS

monitoring or biometric technology monitoring services across the nation.

Id.

The RFP contemplated the award of a fixed-price, indefinite-delivery,

indefinite-quantity contract with a performance period of a base year and four 1-year

option periods. AR, Tab 6, RFP amend. 5 at 66. The RFP contemplated award

on a best-value tradeoff basis, considering three evaluation factors: technical, past

performance, and price. RFP at 74. The technical factor was more important

than past performance, and when combined, these factors would be more important than

price. Id.

The technical factor included two subfactors: staffing plan/qualifications of key

personnel (staffing plan) and operations plans. Id. Although the

sub-factors would not be separately rated, the staffing plan was more important than the

operations plan. Id. Price would be evaluated for reasonableness in

accordance with one or more price analysis techniques identified in Federal Acquisition

Regulation (FAR) section 15.404 and any proposal found to be unreasonable or

materially unbalanced could be rejected. AR, Tab 2, RFP amend. 1

at 144. The RFP stated that if considered to be in the best interest of the

government, the government intended to make award on the basis of initial offers without

discussions and advised offerors to submit their best price and technical proposal in their

initial submission. RFP at 67; AR, Tab 15, Emails between ICE and CoreCivic

at 40.

By the July 1 initial closing date, the agency received proposals from only

CoreCivic and BI. COS at 7. The agency evaluated proposals and decided to

hold discussions. Id. at 8. On September 10, ICE issued

clarification and discussion questions to CoreCivic regarding its past performance, price,

and technical proposals. AR, Tab 13, CoreCivic Discussions at 3-5.[2] As

relevant here, ICE informed CoreCivic that its proposed pricing for 11 of the 26

contract line item numbers (CLINs) identified in the RFP appeared significantly

understated. Id. at 4-5.

On September 19, ICE issued amendment 4 requesting that offerors respond to a

newly added CLIN by revising price and technical proposals. AR, Tab 5, RFP

amend. 4 at 1. The agency issued a letter with the amendment that advised

offerors that the agency would request final proposal revisions at the conclusion of

discussions . AR, Tab 14, Sept. 19, 2020 Letter at 2(emphasis in

original). Response to discussion questions and amendment 4 were due by

October 3. AR, Tab 15, Emails between ICE and CoreCivic

at 17.

On October 3, CoreCivic submitted a revised proposal and did not increase its

price. Protest at 9. Instead, CoreCivic explained that it intentionally

submitted a low priced offer with prices that were lower than historical prices and

specifically targeted certain CLINs for discounts. AR, Tab 16, CoreCivic

October 3, 2019 Response at 67-68. As relevant here, CoreCivic also stated

that it understood CLIN X001, contract management, to operate as a minimum guarantee

for ISAP revenue and that it priced CLINs X005, X005a, X005b (enrollment CLINs) equally low

because it expected an enrolled participant to generate sufficient revenue and profit over

the duration of their stay in the program. Id.

On December 3, the agency issued amendment 5, which advised that price proposals

would also be evaluated for realism. RFP at 79. The agency directed offerors

wishing to be considered for award to sign Standard Form 30 and complete a revised

pricing template by December 17. AR, Tab 15, Emails between ICE and

CoreCivic at 37, 46-47. The amendment also advised that pricing proposed in the

revised pricing template would be used as the contract price for evaluation purposes.

RFP at 72. The RFP also stated that unrealistically low prices could indicate an

inability to understand requirements and a high-risk approach to contract

performance. Id. Offerors were informed that unrealistic, unreasonable,

or unbalanced prices would be determined unacceptable. Id.

CoreCivic and BI responded to amendment 5 by the December 17 closing date.

After evaluating revised proposals, the final ratings were as follows:

BI CoreCivic Technical[3] Excellent Marginal Past Performance Substantial Confidence Substantial Confidence Total Price $2,598,425,038 $1,987,084,681

AR, Tab 25, CoreCivic Debriefing at 2.

CoreCivic’s technical proposal received a marginal rating based on the agency’s

assessment of two significant weaknesses and seven weaknesses under the operation plan

subfactor. AR, Tab 23, Source Selection Decision (SSD) at 40.

CoreCivic’s price was determined to be unrealistic, lacking an understanding of the

requirement, and posing an unacceptable risk to the successful performance of the

contract. Id. at 51. The source selection authority (SSA)

determined that BI’s proposal offered the best value to the government based on the SSA’s

integrated assessment and comparison of the strengths and weakness identified in

CoreCivic’s and BI’s proposals. Id. at 2.

On March 23, 2020, the agency notified CoreCivic of its award decision. After

timely requesting and receiving a debriefing, which stated that CoreCivic’s proposal was

eliminated due to its unrealistically low price, CoreCivic protested to our Office on

March 30.

DISCUSSION

The protester challenges the agency’s conduct of discussions with CoreCivic and the

evaluation of CoreCivic’s price and technical proposals. Although we do not

specifically address all of the protester’s arguments in this decision, we have fully

considered them and find no basis on which to sustain the protest.[4] For the reasons discussed below, we

find the agency’s conduct of discussions was either reasonable or that any errors did not

competitively prejudice CoreCivic. We also conclude that the agency’s price realism

analysis was unobjectionable.

Discussions

The protester raises various challenges to the price and technical discussions conducted

by the agency. Specifically, CoreCivic contends that price discussions were not

meaningful because the agency used different pricing tools when comparing initial and final

price proposals without reopening discussions, failed to raise its true concerns regarding

the protester’s price, never requested final proposal revisions, and did not allow

CoreCivic to revise its proposal after issuing amendment 5. Protest at 8;

Comments and Supp. Protest at 8-11. The protester also contends that the

agency’s technical discussions were prejudicial and not meaningful because the agency

failed to raise one weakness that was present in the initial and final evaluation, despite

CoreCivic’s final technical evaluation resulting in the assessment of seven weaknesses and

two significant weakness. Comments and Supp. Protest at 14-15. We find no basis

to sustain the challenges to the agency’s conduct of discussions.

It is a fundamental principle of negotiated procurements that discussions, when

conducted, must be meaningful; that is, the discussions must be sufficiently detailed and

identify the deficiencies and significant weaknesses found in an offeror’s proposal that

could reasonably be addressed so as to materially enhance the offeror’s potential for

receiving award. FAR

15.306(d)(3); General Dynamics Info. Tech., Inc.,

B-417616.2, B-417616.3, Mar. 31, 2020, 2020 CPD ¶ 132 at 11. Further,

an agency may not mislead an offeror–through the framing of a discussion question or a

response to a question–into responding in a manner that does not address the agency’s

concerns, or misinform the offeror concerning a problem with its proposal or about the

government’s requirements. Veterans Evaluation Servs., Inc. et al.,

B-412940.26 et al., Jan. 5, 2017, 2017 CPD ¶ 17 at 19.

We first address the protester’s arguments that the agency’s discussions were misleading

because the agency compared initial prices to historical prices for the ISAP III

contract and then compared final pricing to the IGCE during its final price

evaluation. Comments and Supp. Protest at 8. The protester also contends

that this change in comparison tools required the agency to reopen discussions.

Id. at 9.

The agency replies that the price comparison tools that ICE used were permitted by

FAR 15.404-1(b)(2) and whether it relied on historical ISAP III prices or the IGCE,

there was no need to reopen discussions because CoreCivic’s pricing was too low by either

standard. Supp. Memorandum of Law (MOL) at 3-5. In support, the agency explains

that the difference between relying on historical prices versus the IGCE is “matter of

cents.” Id. at 6. Additionally, the agency asserts that the protester

has failed to show that the agency’s use of different tools had any material impact on the

award decision because the CLINs identified as understated during discussions, were also

found unrealistically low in the final price evaluation and award decision.

Id.

In response, CoreCivic contends that the agency’s discussions, conveying that

CoreCivic’s pricing was low “based on historical prices,” were rendered inaccurate when the

agency changed its comparison point from ISAP III (historical) pricing to the IGCE.

Supp. Comments at 10-11. CoreCivic contends that this difference between sources

is significant because CoreCivic could allegedly estimate and derive ISAP III pricing

from publicly available sources, but could not determine estimated prices from the agency’s

internal, unpublished IGCE. Id. at 11.

We find no basis to sustain the protest. CoreCivic has not demonstrated that the

agency’s discussions were misleading. The record shows that the agency evaluated

initial prices for reasonableness and balance using historical ISAP prices, found a number

of CLINs to be understated, and advised the protester of this information. AR,

Tab 10, Initial Price Evaluation at 1; Tab 13, CoreCivic Discussion

at 4-5. The record also shows that the agency subsequently amended the RFP to

include an evaluation for price realism, permitted revised pricing, and after evaluating

revised proposals using the IGCE, concluded that the protester’s price was unrealistically

low. AR, Tab 22, Final Price Evaluation at 15.

To the extent CoreCivic contends that a comparison of prices using the IGCE is

substantively distinguishable from using ISAP III pricing, we find this argument

relies on a distinction without a difference. In this regard, we note that the

contracting officer states, and the protester does not challenge, that the IGCE was

developed using historical prices paid under ISAP III. See COS

at 2. Further, the agency explains, and the protester does not rebut, that the

difference between ISAP III pricing and the IGCE was not significant and instead merely a

“matter of cents.” Supp. MOL at 6. Thus, the protester has not shown that the

agency either failed to lead the protester into the area of its proposal requiring

revision, i.e., significantly understated prices, or, whether relying on historical

pricing or the IGCE, that the agency unreasonably found the protester’s pricing to be too

low.[5]

Next, the protester contends that the agency failed to raise its true concerns during

discussions by not advising CoreCivic that its total price was unrealistic and certain

CLINs presented risk. Comments and Supp. Protest at 9. The crux of the

protester’s argument is that the agency’s discussions–which were conducted after

evaluating proposals for price reasonableness–did not raise the realism concerns

identified in the agency’s final price evaluation. We find this allegation

unavailing. At the point when the agency issued discussion questions, the

solicitation did not contemplate a price realism evaluation; instead, proposals were

evaluated for reasonableness. AR, Tab 23, SSD at 5. After discussions

and receiving revised proposals, the agency amended the solicitation to add a price realism

evaluation, requested revised pricing, and evaluated proposals for price realism.

Id. at 5-6. In this regard, proposals were evaluated for realism only when the

agency conducted its final price evaluation, i.e., after discussions. Thus,

because the concerns the protester identifies in the final price evaluation arose based on

the agency’s price realism evaluation, these concerns did not exist during the

earlier-conducted discussions, and therefore could not have been raised with the

protester. As a result, we deny this basis of protest.

Additionally, the protester contends that the agency’s discussions failed to comply with

FAR 15.307, requiring an agency to request final proposal revisions (FPR) at the

conclusion of discussions. The protester also contends that if given the opportunity

to submit FPRs, it would have revised its proposal to be “more competitive.” Protest

at 8‑9. Our Office has consistently stated that we will not sustain a protest

unless the protester demonstrates competitive prejudice–that, but for the agency’s

actions, it would have a substantial chance of receiving the award. See Priority

One Servs., Inc., B‑415201.2, B-415201.3, Apr. 13, 2018, 2018 CPD ¶ 182

at 11.

The protester’s argument does not meet this burden. Regardless of whether

the agency labeled its request as a call for FPRs, the record shows that CoreCivic had the

opportunity to revise its price in response to amendments 4 and 5. AR,

Tab 14, Sept. 19, 2020 Letter at 2; RFP at 1.

Specifically, in response to amendment 5, CoreCivic was required to submit a revised

pricing template. RFP at 1; AR, Tab 15, Emails between ICE and CoreCivic

at 40, 48-49. Nevertheless, CoreCivic chose not to revise its price based upon

its business decision to perform the work with decreased profits. AR, Tab 17,

CoreCivic Dec. 17, 2020 Response at 1 (stating “we stand by the numbers we have

proposed”). The record also shows that the agency concluded that CoreCivic’s

final price was $732,792,440 lower than the IGCE and $611,340,357 lower than BI’s.

AR, Tab 23, SSD at 49. In these circumstances, where CoreCivic was already

on notice that elements of its price were understated, had the opportunity to revise its

pricing in response to amendment 5, chose not to revise its price, and the offerors’

final prices were substantially different, CoreCivic’s vague reference to making its

proposal more competitive here is not sufficient to demonstrate prejudice.[6] A protester’s general assertions that it would make unspecified proposal revisions

do not establish prejudice. See, e.g., Online Video Serv., Inc.,

B-403332, Oct. 15, 2010, 2010 CPD ¶ 244 at 2 (protester’s failure to provide

specific information or explanation as to how it would lower its price, which was twice as

high as the awardee’s, fails to show prejudice); General Dynamics C4 Sys., Inc.,

B-406965, B-406965.2, Oct. 9, 2012, 2012 CPD ¶ 285 at 9-10 (protester’s failure

to explain how proposal change would meet required specification fails to show

prejudice).

The protester also challenges the agency’s price discussions asserting that the agency

made material changes to the solicitation through amendment 5, and did not allow

CoreCivic to revise its proposal. Protest at 9. CoreCivic contends that it

was prejudiced by the agency’s actions because “[w]ith the awareness that it could be

rejected from the competition for unrealistic prices, CoreCivic could have increased its

proposed price to avoid being removed from consideration for its business decision to

perform the work with decreased profits.” Id. at 10.

The protester’s assertion that it was unaware that it could be rejected for unrealistic

prices is contradicted by the record. Here, amendment 5 advised that pricing

proposed in the pricing template would be used as the contract price for evaluation

purposes. RFP at 72. Additionally, the amendment explicitly stated that

unrealistically low pricing could indicate an inability to understand requirements and a

high-risk approach to contract performance, and result in a proposal being determined

unacceptable. RFPat 1, 79. In recognition of this change, the offerors

were permitted to revise their pricing after receipt of amendment 5. The protester’s

response confirmed receipt of amendment 5. AR, Tab 17, CoreCivic

Dec. 17, 2020 Response at 1-2. Moreover, CoreCivic revised its proposal by

offering a performance bond “[i]n an effort to assist in determining the level of risk

[associated with] accepting CoreCivic’s proposal,” and to shift any perceived risk of

contract requirements not being fulfilled from ICE to CoreCivic’s surety company.

Id. at 1. In offering the performance bond, CoreCivic represented that it

was “happy to take this additional step of mitigating any perceived risk with [its]

proposal.” Id.

Additionally, CoreCivic acknowledges that its response to amendment 5 did not

increase its pricing and instead stated “we stand by the numbers we have

proposed.” Id.; Protest at 9. These facts, when taken together, make

clear that the protester knew that its proposal could be rejected for unrealistic prices,

understood that risk would factor into the agency’s evaluation, and attempted to mitigate

any risk associated with its proposal and approach by offering a performance bond rather

than increasing its price. Thus, CoreCivic’s assertion that it was unaware that its

proposal could be rejected for proposing an unrealistically low price is not supported by

the record.

For the reasons outlined above, we find no basis to question the agency’s conduct of

discussions.

Price Realism

Finally, CoreCivic challenges the agency’s price realism evaluation. The protester

asserts that ICE mechanically compared prices to the IGCE and historical prices.

Protest at 10. CoreCivic also contends that the agency failed to consider its

proposed approach to operate at reduced profit margins and provide a performance bond to

ensure no risk to the agency. Id.

In response, the agency explains that it reasonably concluded that CoreCivic’s price was

unrealistic. In this regard, ICE states that the $611 million difference between

CoreCivic’s price and BI’s and the $732 million difference between CoreCivic’s price and

the IGCE, made CoreCivic’s price unrealistic as it presented risk to successful performance

of the tasks in the statement of work. MOL at 20; AR, Tab 22, Final Price

Evaluation at 2. ICE also states that it performed a technical crosswalk,

comparing CoreCivic’s price to its technical proposal, and found that multiple areas of the

protester’s price did not match the firm’s technical proposal. Id. at 10;

id. at 9-13. For example, the protester’s staffing plan proposed three

separate manager positions for five separate regions; however, for each position, the

protester offered pricing for only two of the five regions. MOL at 22. The

agency determined that this inconsistency presented a risk because it demonstrated a lack

of understanding of the requirement. Id. (citing AR, Tab 22, Final Price

Evaluation at 13).

Additionally, the agency states that it found CoreCivic’s price too low based on

proposed pricing for eight CLINs, including CLIN X001, the contract management CLIN under

which direct labor costs should be proposed, and the enrollment CLINs. MOL

at 22-29. The agency’s response fully explains the basis upon which it

determined that the protester’s approach to performing each CLIN presented risk to the

government. Id. For example, although the protester’s technical proposal

proposed to utilize [DELETED] program managers under the CLIN for direct labor, CLIN X001,

the protester did not include any prices in its CLIN X001 submission for these

positions. MOL at 24-25 (citing AR, Tab 21, Technical Price Crosswalk at

8). The agency noted that CLIN X001 functions as the monthly cost for contract

management, rather than guaranteed minimum revenue, as the protester assumed, and to the

extent direct labor prices were included in other CLINs, this created risk that CoreCivic

may not be able to recoup the costs necessary to keep the [DELETED] program managers

employed. Id.

As relevant to the enrollment CLINs, the agency found that CoreCivic proposed profit

rates between negative 53 and negative 68 percent. MOL at 26 (citingAR

Tab 18, CoreCivic Pricing Template at Tab 2d, Lines 20-22; Column R).

The agency recalculated the profit rate at zero percent and concluded that CoreCivic would

need to make up $31 million in other CLINs to break even in performing the enrollment

CLINs, which created significant risk to the government. Id. at 26-27

(citing AR, Tab 22, Final Price Evaluation at 15).

The protester substantively addresses only the agency’s response regarding the

enrollment CLINs by arguing that the agency’s evaluation failed to consider CoreCivic’s

unique pricing strategy to operate at little to no profit. Comments and Supp.

Protest at 12. Specifically, the protester argues that the agency did not

analyze whether CoreCivic’s pricing in related CLINs could support the reduced profits in

the enrollment CLINs. Id. In support of this argument, CoreCivic

represents that its October 3 proposal indicated “[b]y making slight adjustments to

the prices for other services provided to the participant, CoreCivic could easily make up

the [DELETED]% of the contract value that the Agency thought was missing from the

enrollment CLINs.” Id.

Although agencies are required to analyze price or cost in negotiated contracts to

ensure that proposed prices are fair and reasonable, where, as here, the award of a

fixed-price contract is contemplated, a proposal’s price realism is not ordinarily

considered, since a fixed-price contract places the risk and responsibility for contract

costs and resulting profit or loss on the contractor. International Outsourcing

Serv., B‑295959, May 25, 2006, 2006 CPD ¶ 6 at 7. However, an agency

may, at its discretion, provide for the use of a price realism analysis in a solicitation

for the award of a fixed-price contract to assess the risk in an offeror’s

approach. WinStar Fed.

Servs., B-284617

et al., May 17, 2000, 2000 CPD ¶ 92 at 9.

The FAR identifies a number of price analysis techniques that may be used to determine

whether prices are reasonable and realistic, including analysis of pricing information

provided by the offeror. FAR 15.404-1(b)(2). The depth of an agency’s

realism analysis is a matter within the sound exercise of the agency’s discretion, which we

will review only to determine whether it was reasonable and consistent with the terms of

the solicitation. Equa Sols., Inc., B-409848.2, B-409848.3,

Nov. 20, 2014, 2014 CPD ¶ 354 at 8. Our review of a price realism analysis

is limited to determining whether it was reasonable and consistent with the terms of the

solicitation. Smiths Detection, Inc.; Am. Sci. & Eng’g, Inc., B-402168.4 et

al., Feb. 9, 2011, 2011 CPD ¶ 39 at 17.

We find no basis to sustain the protest. While the protester represents in its

pleadings that it provided further explanations about how its pricing strategy showed how

related CLINs could support the reduced profit in enrollment CLINs, such detailed

explanations were not included in the actual CoreCivic proposal. See Comments

& Supp. Protest at 11; cf. AR, Tab 16, CoreCivic October 3, 2019 Response

at 69. Additionally, we see no basis to find unreasonable the agency’s conclusion

that CoreCivic’s pricing strategy would require at least $31 million in revenues from other

CLINs to break even on the enrollment CLINs. We also find no basis to challenge the

agency’s conclusion that the protester’s negative profit rate for the enrollment CLINs

presented significant risk to the government.

Additionally, where, as here, an agency provides a detailed response to a protester’s

assertions and the protester fails to rebut the agency’s arguments in its comments, the

protester fails to provide us with a basis to conclude that the agency’s position with

respect to the issues in question is unreasonable, and as a result, the protester abandons

those assertions. Safeguard Base Operations, LLC, B-415588.6, B-415588.7, Dec.

14, 2018, 2018 CPD ¶ 426 at 4. Since CoreCivic did not substantively address the

agency’s remaining responses regarding the realism of CoreCivic’s total price, the CLINs

found to be unrealistically low, the issues identified in the technical crosswalk, and the

risk inherent in the protester’s pricing strategy, we find that these arguments are

abandoned, and do not address them further. Accordingly, our Office has no basis to

object to the agency’s conclusions that CoreCivic’s price was unrealistic.[7]

Based on our conclusion above, we need not address the protester’s challenges to the

evaluation of its technical proposal. In this regard, even if we accepted the

protester’s technical challenges as true, because CoreCivic’s price was reasonably found to

be unrealistic, and its price proposal was unacceptable, CoreCivic cannot show prejudice

from any error in the agency’s technical assessment. See e.g., DynCorp

Int’l LLC, B-411465, B-411465.2, Aug. 4, 2015, 2015 CPD ¶ 228 at 13. An

unacceptable proposal cannot form the basis for award. See, e.g.,

Mission Essential Personnel, LLC, B-408788, Dec. 6, 2013, 2013 CPD ¶ 285

at 11.

The protest is denied.

Thomas H. Armstrong

General Counsel