B-418620,B-418620.2, CORECIVIC, INC., JULY 08, 2020

DOCUMENT FOR PUBLIC RELEASE
The decision issued on the date below was subject to a GAO Protective Order.
This redacted version has been approved for public release.
Decision
Matter of: CoreCivic, Inc.
File: B-418620; B-418620.2
Date: July 8, 2020
Kara M. Sacilotto, Esq., Samantha S. Lee, Esq., Cara L. Lasley, Esq., and Adam R.
Briscoe, Esq., Wiley Rein LLP, for the protester.
Anuj Vohra, Esq., Christian N. Curran, Esq., and Zachary H. Schroeder, Esq., Crowell &
Moring LLP, for BI Incorporated, the intervenor.
Douglas J. Becker, Esq., and Gabriel E. Kennon, Esq., Department of Homeland Security,
for the agency.
Lois Hanshaw, Esq., and Evan C. Williams, Esq., Office of the General Counsel, GAO,
participated in the preparation of the decision.
DIGEST
1. Protest challenging the adequacy of discussions is denied where the record
shows that the agency’s conduct of discussions was either reasonable, or that any alleged
errors were not prejudicial to the protester.
2. Challenge to the agency’s price realism analysis is denied where the record
demonstrates that the agency’s actions were reasonable and the protester abandoned the
majority of its substantive arguments.
CoreCivic, Inc., of Brentwood, Tennessee, protests the award of a contract to BI
Incorporated, of Boulder, Colorado, the incumbent, under solicitation
No. 70CDCR19R, issued by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and
Customs Enforcement (ICE), for services in support of the Intensive Supervision Appearance
Program (ISAP) IV. CoreCivic challenges the agency’s conduct of discussions,
technical and price evaluation, and award decision.
We deny the protest.
BACKGROUND
Issued on May 17, 2019, the RFP sought a contractor to support the ICE component
responsible for the development and implementation of programs that provide cost-effective
alternatives to secure detention, including ISAP IV, a program using technology and case
management to ensure compliance with release conditions, court appearances, and final
orders of removal while allowing undocumented immigrants to remain in their
communities. Agency Report (AR), Tab 2, RFP amend. 1 at 25.[1] The ISAP IV contractor would
provide community-based supervision, in-person reporting, telephonic reporting, and GPS
monitoring or biometric technology monitoring services across the nation.
Id.
The RFP contemplated the award of a fixed-price, indefinite-delivery,
indefinite-quantity contract with a performance period of a base year and four 1-year
option periods. AR, Tab 6, RFP amend. 5 at 66. The RFP contemplated award
on a best-value tradeoff basis, considering three evaluation factors: technical, past
performance, and price. RFP at 74. The technical factor was more important
than past performance, and when combined, these factors would be more important than
price. Id.
The technical factor included two subfactors: staffing plan/qualifications of key
personnel (staffing plan) and operations plans. Id. Although the
sub-factors would not be separately rated, the staffing plan was more important than the
operations plan. Id. Price would be evaluated for reasonableness in
accordance with one or more price analysis techniques identified in Federal Acquisition
Regulation (FAR) section 15.404 and any proposal found to be unreasonable or
materially unbalanced could be rejected. AR, Tab 2, RFP amend. 1
at 144. The RFP stated that if considered to be in the best interest of the
government, the government intended to make award on the basis of initial offers without
discussions and advised offerors to submit their best price and technical proposal in their
initial submission. RFP at 67; AR, Tab 15, Emails between ICE and CoreCivic
at 40.
By the July 1 initial closing date, the agency received proposals from only
CoreCivic and BI. COS at 7. The agency evaluated proposals and decided to
hold discussions. Id. at 8. On September 10, ICE issued
clarification and discussion questions to CoreCivic regarding its past performance, price,
and technical proposals. AR, Tab 13, CoreCivic Discussions at 3-5.[2] As
relevant here, ICE informed CoreCivic that its proposed pricing for 11 of the 26
contract line item numbers (CLINs) identified in the RFP appeared significantly
understated. Id. at 4-5.
On September 19, ICE issued amendment 4 requesting that offerors respond to a
newly added CLIN by revising price and technical proposals. AR, Tab 5, RFP
amend. 4 at 1. The agency issued a letter with the amendment that advised
offerors that the agency would request final proposal revisions at the conclusion of
discussions. AR, Tab 14, Sept. 19, 2020 Letter at 2(emphasis in
original). Response to discussion questions and amendment 4 were due by
October 3. AR, Tab 15, Emails between ICE and CoreCivic
at 17.
On October 3, CoreCivic submitted a revised proposal and did not increase its
price. Protest at 9. Instead, CoreCivic explained that it intentionally
submitted a low priced offer with prices that were lower than historical prices and
specifically targeted certain CLINs for discounts. AR, Tab 16, CoreCivic
October 3, 2019 Response at 67-68. As relevant here, CoreCivic also stated
that it understood CLIN X001, contract management, to operate as a minimum guarantee
for ISAP revenue and that it priced CLINs X005, X005a, X005b (enrollment CLINs) equally low
because it expected an enrolled participant to generate sufficient revenue and profit over
the duration of their stay in the program. Id.
On December 3, the agency issued amendment 5, which advised that price proposals
would also be evaluated for realism. RFP at 79. The agency directed offerors
wishing to be considered for award to sign Standard Form 30 and complete a revised
pricing template by December 17. AR, Tab 15, Emails between ICE and
CoreCivic at 37, 46-47. The amendment also advised that pricing proposed in the
revised pricing template would be used as the contract price for evaluation purposes.
RFP at 72. The RFP also stated that unrealistically low prices could indicate an
inability to understand requirements and a high-risk approach to contract
performance. Id. Offerors were informed that unrealistic, unreasonable,
or unbalanced prices would be determined unacceptable. Id.
CoreCivic and BI responded to amendment 5 by the December 17 closing date.
After evaluating revised proposals, the final ratings were as follows:
|
BI
|
CoreCivic
|
Technical[3]
|
Excellent
|
Marginal
|
Past Performance
|
Substantial Confidence
|
Substantial Confidence
|
Total Price
|
$2,598,425,038
|
$1,987,084,681
AR, Tab 25, CoreCivic Debriefing at 2.
CoreCivic’s technical proposal received a marginal rating based on the agency’s
assessment of two significant weaknesses and seven weaknesses under the operation plan
subfactor. AR, Tab 23, Source Selection Decision (SSD) at 40.
CoreCivic’s price was determined to be unrealistic, lacking an understanding of the
requirement, and posing an unacceptable risk to the successful performance of the
contract. Id. at 51. The source selection authority (SSA)
determined that BI’s proposal offered the best value to the government based on the SSA’s
integrated assessment and comparison of the strengths and weakness identified in
CoreCivic’s and BI’s proposals. Id. at 2.
On March 23, 2020, the agency notified CoreCivic of its award decision. After
timely requesting and receiving a debriefing, which stated that CoreCivic’s proposal was
eliminated due to its unrealistically low price, CoreCivic protested to our Office on
March 30.
DISCUSSION
The protester challenges the agency’s conduct of discussions with CoreCivic and the
evaluation of CoreCivic’s price and technical proposals. Although we do not
specifically address all of the protester’s arguments in this decision, we have fully
considered them and find no basis on which to sustain the protest.[4] For the reasons discussed below, we
find the agency’s conduct of discussions was either reasonable or that any errors did not
competitively prejudice CoreCivic. We also conclude that the agency’s price realism
analysis was unobjectionable.
Discussions
The protester raises various challenges to the price and technical discussions conducted
by the agency. Specifically, CoreCivic contends that price discussions were not
meaningful because the agency used different pricing tools when comparing initial and final
price proposals without reopening discussions, failed to raise its true concerns regarding
the protester’s price, never requested final proposal revisions, and did not allow
CoreCivic to revise its proposal after issuing amendment 5. Protest at 8;
Comments and Supp. Protest at 8-11. The protester also contends that the
agency’s technical discussions were prejudicial and not meaningful because the agency
failed to raise one weakness that was present in the initial and final evaluation, despite
CoreCivic’s final technical evaluation resulting in the assessment of seven weaknesses and
two significant weakness. Comments and Supp. Protest at 14-15. We find no basis
to sustain the challenges to the agency’s conduct of discussions.
It is a fundamental principle of negotiated procurements that discussions, when
conducted, must be meaningful; that is, the discussions must be sufficiently detailed and
identify the deficiencies and significant weaknesses found in an offeror’s proposal that
could reasonably be addressed so as to materially enhance the offeror’s potential for
receiving award. FAR
15.306(d)(3); General Dynamics Info. Tech., Inc.,
B-417616.2, B-417616.3, Mar. 31, 2020, 2020 CPD ¶ 132 at 11. Further,
an agency may not mislead an offeror–through the framing of a discussion question or a
response to a question–into responding in a manner that does not address the agency’s
concerns, or misinform the offeror concerning a problem with its proposal or about the
government’s requirements. Veterans Evaluation Servs., Inc. et al.,
B-412940.26 et al., Jan. 5, 2017, 2017 CPD ¶ 17 at 19.
We first address the protester’s arguments that the agency’s discussions were misleading
because the agency compared initial prices to historical prices for the ISAP III
contract and then compared final pricing to the IGCE during its final price
evaluation. Comments and Supp. Protest at 8. The protester also contends
that this change in comparison tools required the agency to reopen discussions.
Id. at 9.
The agency replies that the price comparison tools that ICE used were permitted by
FAR 15.404-1(b)(2) and whether it relied on historical ISAP III prices or the IGCE,
there was no need to reopen discussions because CoreCivic’s pricing was too low by either
standard. Supp. Memorandum of Law (MOL) at 3-5. In support, the agency explains
that the difference between relying on historical prices versus the IGCE is “matter of
cents.” Id. at 6. Additionally, the agency asserts that the protester
has failed to show that the agency’s use of different tools had any material impact on the
award decision because the CLINs identified as understated during discussions, were also
found unrealistically low in the final price evaluation and award decision.
Id.
In response, CoreCivic contends that the agency’s discussions, conveying that
CoreCivic’s pricing was low “based on historical prices,” were rendered inaccurate when the
agency changed its comparison point from ISAP III (historical) pricing to the IGCE.
Supp. Comments at 10-11. CoreCivic contends that this difference between sources
is significant because CoreCivic could allegedly estimate and derive ISAP III pricing
from publicly available sources, but could not determine estimated prices from the agency’s
internal, unpublished IGCE. Id. at 11.
We find no basis to sustain the protest. CoreCivic has not demonstrated that the
agency’s discussions were misleading. The record shows that the agency evaluated
initial prices for reasonableness and balance using historical ISAP prices, found a number
of CLINs to be understated, and advised the protester of this information. AR,
Tab 10, Initial Price Evaluation at 1; Tab 13, CoreCivic Discussion
at 4-5. The record also shows that the agency subsequently amended the RFP to
include an evaluation for price realism, permitted revised pricing, and after evaluating
revised proposals using the IGCE, concluded that the protester’s price was unrealistically
low. AR, Tab 22, Final Price Evaluation at 15.
To the extent CoreCivic contends that a comparison of prices using the IGCE is
substantively distinguishable from using ISAP III pricing, we find this argument
relies on a distinction without a difference. In this regard, we note that the
contracting officer states, and the protester does not challenge, that the IGCE was
developed using historical prices paid under ISAP III. See COS
at 2. Further, the agency explains, and the protester does not rebut, that the
difference between ISAP III pricing and the IGCE was not significant and instead merely a
“matter of cents.” Supp. MOL at 6. Thus, the protester has not shown that the
agency either failed to lead the protester into the area of its proposal requiring
revision, i.e., significantly understated prices, or, whether relying on historical
pricing or the IGCE, that the agency unreasonably found the protester’s pricing to be too
low.[5]
Next, the protester contends that the agency failed to raise its true concerns during
discussions by not advising CoreCivic that its total price was unrealistic and certain
CLINs presented risk. Comments and Supp. Protest at 9. The crux of the
protester’s argument is that the agency’s discussions–which were conducted after
evaluating proposals for price reasonableness–did not raise the realism concerns
identified in the agency’s final price evaluation. We find this allegation
unavailing. At the point when the agency issued discussion questions, the
solicitation did not contemplate a price realism evaluation; instead, proposals were
evaluated for reasonableness. AR, Tab 23, SSD at 5. After discussions
and receiving revised proposals, the agency amended the solicitation to add a price realism
evaluation, requested revised pricing, and evaluated proposals for price realism.
Id. at 5-6. In this regard, proposals were evaluated for realism only when the
agency conducted its final price evaluation, i.e., after discussions. Thus,
because the concerns the protester identifies in the final price evaluation arose based on
the agency’s price realism evaluation, these concerns did not exist during the
earlier-conducted discussions, and therefore could not have been raised with the
protester. As a result, we deny this basis of protest.
Additionally, the protester contends that the agency’s discussions failed to comply with
FAR 15.307, requiring an agency to request final proposal revisions (FPR) at the
conclusion of discussions. The protester also contends that if given the opportunity
to submit FPRs, it would have revised its proposal to be “more competitive.” Protest
at 8‑9. Our Office has consistently stated that we will not sustain a protest
unless the protester demonstrates competitive prejudice–that, but for the agency’s
actions, it would have a substantial chance of receiving the award. See Priority
One Servs., Inc., B‑415201.2, B-415201.3, Apr. 13, 2018, 2018 CPD ¶ 182
at 11.
The protester’s argument does not meet this burden. Regardless of whether
the agency labeled its request as a call for FPRs, the record shows that CoreCivic had the
opportunity to revise its price in response to amendments 4 and 5. AR,
Tab 14, Sept. 19, 2020 Letter at 2; RFP at 1.
Specifically, in response to amendment 5, CoreCivic was required to submit a revised
pricing template. RFP at 1; AR, Tab 15, Emails between ICE and CoreCivic
at 40, 48-49. Nevertheless, CoreCivic chose not to revise its price based upon
its business decision to perform the work with decreased profits. AR, Tab 17,
CoreCivic Dec. 17, 2020 Response at 1 (stating “we stand by the numbers we have
proposed”). The record also shows that the agency concluded that CoreCivic’s
final price was $732,792,440 lower than the IGCE and $611,340,357 lower than BI’s.
AR, Tab 23, SSD at 49. In these circumstances, where CoreCivic was already
on notice that elements of its price were understated, had the opportunity to revise its
pricing in response to amendment 5, chose not to revise its price, and the offerors’
final prices were substantially different, CoreCivic’s vague reference to making its
proposal more competitive here is not sufficient to demonstrate prejudice.[6] A protester’s general assertions that it would make unspecified proposal revisions
do not establish prejudice. See, e.g., Online Video Serv., Inc.,
B-403332, Oct. 15, 2010, 2010 CPD ¶ 244 at 2 (protester’s failure to provide
specific information or explanation as to how it would lower its price, which was twice as
high as the awardee’s, fails to show prejudice); General Dynamics C4 Sys., Inc.,
B-406965, B-406965.2, Oct. 9, 2012, 2012 CPD ¶ 285 at 9-10 (protester’s failure
to explain how proposal change would meet required specification fails to show
prejudice).
The protester also challenges the agency’s price discussions asserting that the agency
made material changes to the solicitation through amendment 5, and did not allow
CoreCivic to revise its proposal. Protest at 9. CoreCivic contends that it
was prejudiced by the agency’s actions because “[w]ith the awareness that it could be
rejected from the competition for unrealistic prices, CoreCivic could have increased its
proposed price to avoid being removed from consideration for its business decision to
perform the work with decreased profits.” Id. at 10.
The protester’s assertion that it was unaware that it could be rejected for unrealistic
prices is contradicted by the record. Here, amendment 5 advised that pricing
proposed in the pricing template would be used as the contract price for evaluation
purposes. RFP at 72. Additionally, the amendment explicitly stated that
unrealistically low pricing could indicate an inability to understand requirements and a
high-risk approach to contract performance, and result in a proposal being determined
unacceptable. RFPat 1, 79. In recognition of this change, the offerors
were permitted to revise their pricing after receipt of amendment 5. The protester’s
response confirmed receipt of amendment 5. AR, Tab 17, CoreCivic
Dec. 17, 2020 Response at 1-2. Moreover, CoreCivic revised its proposal by
offering a performance bond “[i]n an effort to assist in determining the level of risk
[associated with] accepting CoreCivic’s proposal,” and to shift any perceived risk of
contract requirements not being fulfilled from ICE to CoreCivic’s surety company.
Id. at 1. In offering the performance bond, CoreCivic represented that it
was “happy to take this additional step of mitigating any perceived risk with [its]
proposal.” Id.
Additionally, CoreCivic acknowledges that its response to amendment 5 did not
increase its pricing and instead stated “we stand by the numbers we have
proposed.” Id.; Protest at 9. These facts, when taken together, make
clear that the protester knew that its proposal could be rejected for unrealistic prices,
understood that risk would factor into the agency’s evaluation, and attempted to mitigate
any risk associated with its proposal and approach by offering a performance bond rather
than increasing its price. Thus, CoreCivic’s assertion that it was unaware that its
proposal could be rejected for proposing an unrealistically low price is not supported by
the record.
For the reasons outlined above, we find no basis to question the agency’s conduct of
discussions.
Price Realism
Finally, CoreCivic challenges the agency’s price realism evaluation. The protester
asserts that ICE mechanically compared prices to the IGCE and historical prices.
Protest at 10. CoreCivic also contends that the agency failed to consider its
proposed approach to operate at reduced profit margins and provide a performance bond to
ensure no risk to the agency. Id.
In response, the agency explains that it reasonably concluded that CoreCivic’s price was
unrealistic. In this regard, ICE states that the $611 million difference between
CoreCivic’s price and BI’s and the $732 million difference between CoreCivic’s price and
the IGCE, made CoreCivic’s price unrealistic as it presented risk to successful performance
of the tasks in the statement of work. MOL at 20; AR, Tab 22, Final Price
Evaluation at 2. ICE also states that it performed a technical crosswalk,
comparing CoreCivic’s price to its technical proposal, and found that multiple areas of the
protester’s price did not match the firm’s technical proposal. Id. at 10;
id. at 9-13. For example, the protester’s staffing plan proposed three
separate manager positions for five separate regions; however, for each position, the
protester offered pricing for only two of the five regions. MOL at 22. The
agency determined that this inconsistency presented a risk because it demonstrated a lack
of understanding of the requirement. Id. (citing AR, Tab 22, Final Price
Evaluation at 13).
Additionally, the agency states that it found CoreCivic’s price too low based on
proposed pricing for eight CLINs, including CLIN X001, the contract management CLIN under
which direct labor costs should be proposed, and the enrollment CLINs. MOL
at 22-29. The agency’s response fully explains the basis upon which it
determined that the protester’s approach to performing each CLIN presented risk to the
government. Id. For example, although the protester’s technical proposal
proposed to utilize [DELETED] program managers under the CLIN for direct labor, CLIN X001,
the protester did not include any prices in its CLIN X001 submission for these
positions. MOL at 24-25 (citing AR, Tab 21, Technical Price Crosswalk at
8). The agency noted that CLIN X001 functions as the monthly cost for contract
management, rather than guaranteed minimum revenue, as the protester assumed, and to the
extent direct labor prices were included in other CLINs, this created risk that CoreCivic
may not be able to recoup the costs necessary to keep the [DELETED] program managers
employed. Id.
As relevant to the enrollment CLINs, the agency found that CoreCivic proposed profit
rates between negative 53 and negative 68 percent. MOL at 26 (citingAR
Tab 18, CoreCivic Pricing Template at Tab 2d, Lines 20-22; Column R).
The agency recalculated the profit rate at zero percent and concluded that CoreCivic would
need to make up $31 million in other CLINs to break even in performing the enrollment
CLINs, which created significant risk to the government. Id. at 26-27
(citing AR, Tab 22, Final Price Evaluation at 15).
The protester substantively addresses only the agency’s response regarding the
enrollment CLINs by arguing that the agency’s evaluation failed to consider CoreCivic’s
unique pricing strategy to operate at little to no profit. Comments and Supp.
Protest at 12. Specifically, the protester argues that the agency did not
analyze whether CoreCivic’s pricing in related CLINs could support the reduced profits in
the enrollment CLINs. Id. In support of this argument, CoreCivic
represents that its October 3 proposal indicated “[b]y making slight adjustments to
the prices for other services provided to the participant, CoreCivic could easily make up
the [DELETED]% of the contract value that the Agency thought was missing from the
enrollment CLINs.” Id.
Although agencies are required to analyze price or cost in negotiated contracts to
ensure that proposed prices are fair and reasonable, where, as here, the award of a
fixed-price contract is contemplated, a proposal’s price realism is not ordinarily
considered, since a fixed-price contract places the risk and responsibility for contract
costs and resulting profit or loss on the contractor. International Outsourcing
Serv., B‑295959, May 25, 2006, 2006 CPD ¶ 6 at 7. However, an agency
may, at its discretion, provide for the use of a price realism analysis in a solicitation
for the award of a fixed-price contract to assess the risk in an offeror’s
approach. WinStar Fed.
Servs., B-284617
et al., May 17, 2000, 2000 CPD ¶ 92 at 9.
The FAR identifies a number of price analysis techniques that may be used to determine
whether prices are reasonable and realistic, including analysis of pricing information
provided by the offeror. FAR 15.404-1(b)(2). The depth of an agency’s
realism analysis is a matter within the sound exercise of the agency’s discretion, which we
will review only to determine whether it was reasonable and consistent with the terms of
the solicitation. Equa Sols., Inc., B-409848.2, B-409848.3,
Nov. 20, 2014, 2014 CPD ¶ 354 at 8. Our review of a price realism analysis
is limited to determining whether it was reasonable and consistent with the terms of the
solicitation. Smiths Detection, Inc.; Am. Sci. & Eng’g, Inc., B-402168.4 et
al., Feb. 9, 2011, 2011 CPD ¶ 39 at 17.
We find no basis to sustain the protest. While the protester represents in its
pleadings that it provided further explanations about how its pricing strategy showed how
related CLINs could support the reduced profit in enrollment CLINs, such detailed
explanations were not included in the actual CoreCivic proposal. See Comments
& Supp. Protest at 11; cf. AR, Tab 16, CoreCivic October 3, 2019 Response
at 69. Additionally, we see no basis to find unreasonable the agency’s conclusion
that CoreCivic’s pricing strategy would require at least $31 million in revenues from other
CLINs to break even on the enrollment CLINs. We also find no basis to challenge the
agency’s conclusion that the protester’s negative profit rate for the enrollment CLINs
presented significant risk to the government.
Additionally, where, as here, an agency provides a detailed response to a protester’s
assertions and the protester fails to rebut the agency’s arguments in its comments, the
protester fails to provide us with a basis to conclude that the agency’s position with
respect to the issues in question is unreasonable, and as a result, the protester abandons
those assertions. Safeguard Base Operations, LLC, B-415588.6, B-415588.7, Dec.
14, 2018, 2018 CPD ¶ 426 at 4. Since CoreCivic did not substantively address the
agency’s remaining responses regarding the realism of CoreCivic’s total price, the CLINs
found to be unrealistically low, the issues identified in the technical crosswalk, and the
risk inherent in the protester’s pricing strategy, we find that these arguments are
abandoned, and do not address them further. Accordingly, our Office has no basis to
object to the agency’s conclusions that CoreCivic’s price was unrealistic.[7]
Based on our conclusion above, we need not address the protester’s challenges to the
evaluation of its technical proposal. In this regard, even if we accepted the
protester’s technical challenges as true, because CoreCivic’s price was reasonably found to
be unrealistic, and its price proposal was unacceptable, CoreCivic cannot show prejudice
from any error in the agency’s technical assessment. See e.g., DynCorp
Int’l LLC, B-411465, B-411465.2, Aug. 4, 2015, 2015 CPD ¶ 228 at 13. An
unacceptable proposal cannot form the basis for award. See, e.g.,
Mission Essential Personnel, LLC, B-408788, Dec. 6, 2013, 2013 CPD ¶ 285
at 11.
The protest is denied.
Thomas H. Armstrong
General Counsel
Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-418620,B-418620.2?source=ra