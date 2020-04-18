B-418012.3, IT OBJECTS, LLC, APRIL 09, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 18 aprile 2020

Decision

Matter of: IT Objects, LLC

File: B-418012.3

Date: April 9, 2020

John R. Tolle, Esq., and H. Todd Whay, Esq., Baker, Cronogue, Tolle & Werfel, LLP,

for the protester.

James Rhodes, Esq., and Ryan J. Lambrecht, Esq., Department of Commerce, for the

agency.

Sarah T. Zaffina, Esq., and Jennifer D. Westfall-McGrail, Esq., Office of the General

Counsel, GAO, participated in the preparation of the decision.

DIGEST

Protest challenging agency’s implementation of corrective action taken in response to

GAO recommendation in prior sustained protest is dismissed where protester fails to state a

valid basis of protest.

IT Objects, LLC (ITO), a small business of Herndon, Virginia, protests the corrective

action that the Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

(NOAA) is taking in response to our recommendation in IT Objects, LLC , B‑418012.1,

B‑418012.2, Jan. 2, 2020, 2020 CPD ¶ 2. In that decision, we sustained

ITO’s protest of the award of a contract to Ahtna RDI, JV, LLC (ARJV), a small business

located in Anchorage, Alaska, under request for proposals (RFP) No. 1305M319RNFFS0008

for information technology services including software development and systems

administration, for the Alaska Region of the National Marine Fisheries Service

(NMFS).

After finding that NOAA’s evaluation of the awardee’s technical proposal was

unreasonable, we recommended that the agency reevaluate the awardee’s technical proposal

and prepare a new source selection decision, or take other such action permitted by the

applicable statutes and regulations. The agency responded to our recommendation by

reevaluating the awardee’s proposal and deciding to conduct discussions with offerors and

request final proposal revisions. The protester contends that these actions are

inconsistent with our recommendation and thus are improper.

We dismiss the protest.

BACKGROUND

In our prior decision, we found that the record did not support NOAA’s evaluation of

ARJV’s technical proposal and that ITO was prejudiced by the evaluation. IT

Objects, LLC , supra , at 7. We noted that the solicitation required

offerors to include letters of commitment from all proposed key personnel and that ARJV’s

proposal did not include a letter of commitment for the individual proposed for the Systems

Administrator 5 (SA 5) key position; therefore, we found ARJV failed to meet a

material solicitation requirement. Id. at 6‑7. We further noted

that we were not persuaded that the agency had considered the teaming agreement included in

ARJV’s proposal, between Ahtna Global, LLC (AG), one of the ARJV joint venture partners,

and the company owned by the individual ARJV proposed for the SA 5 key position, to be

a reasonable substitute for the required letter of commitment. Id.

at 6‑7. We found that although NOAA argued in its supplemental agency report

that it viewed the teaming agreement as a reasonable substitute for the necessary letter,

there was no contemporaneous evidence in the record that supported the agency’s view.

Id. Because the record failed to demonstrate that the agency’s evaluation of

ARJV’s technical evaluation was reasonable, we recommended, as noted above, that the agency

reevaluate ARJV’s proposal and prepare a new source selection decision, “or take such other

steps permitted by the applicable procurement laws and regulations.” Id.

at 7.

On February 14, 2020, the contracting officer notified ITO that the agency had

reevaluated ARJV’s proposal and determined a competitive range and discussions were

necessary. Protest attach. A at 1. The agency informed the protester that

it had been included in the competitive range and, in accordance with Federal Acquisition

Regulation (FAR) § 15.306(d), provided the protester with a list of all proposal

weaknesses.[1]

Id. at 1‑2. The discussions letter also required ITO to submit updated letters

of commitment for all proposed key personnel, even if the letters were already included in

the proposal. Id. at 2. Proposal revisions were due March 11, and

this protest was filed February 24.

DISCUSSION

The protester argues that by establishing a competitive range, conducting discussions,

and consequently, accepting revised proposals, the agency’s corrective action exceeds our

recommendation and is inconsistent with our finding that the award was improper.

Protest at 2.

The jurisdiction of our Office is established by the bid protest provisions of the

Competition in Contracting Act of 1984, 31 U.S.C. §§ 3551‑3557. Our role in

resolving bid protests is to ensure that the statutory requirements for full and open

competition are met. Honeywell Tech. Sols., Inc. , B‑407159.4, May 2,

2013, 2013 CPD ¶ 110 at 3. To achieve this end, our Bid Protest Regulations

require that a protest include a detailed statement of the legal and factual grounds for

the protest, and that the grounds stated be legally sufficient. 4 C.F.R.

§§ 21.1(c)(4), (f). These requirements contemplate that protesters will provide,

at a minimum, either allegations or evidence sufficient, if uncontradicted, to establish

the likelihood that the protester will prevail in its claim of improper agency action.

Midwest Tube Fabricators, Inc. , B‑407166, B‑407167, Nov. 20, 2012, 2012

CPD ¶ 324 at 3.

Here, the protester has failed to allege facts that, if uncontradicted, establish the

likelihood that NOAA violated applicable procurement laws or regulations. Our prior

decision recommended that the agency reevaluate ARJV’s proposal and prepare a new source

selection decision, “or take such other steps permitted by the applicable procurement laws

and regulations.” IT Objects, LLC , supra , at 7. After

reevaluating ARJV’s proposal, NOAA elected to establish a competitive range, conduct

discussions, and allow proposal revisions. ITO’s current protest does not argue that

the agency has taken action prohibited by law or regulation, nor does it argue that the

agency has taken action inconsistent with the solicitation terms, which notified offerors

that if award was not made based on initial proposals, the contracting officer would

establish a competitive range consisting of the highest‑rated proposals and would engage in

discussions with all offerors in the competitive range. Req. for Dismissal

attach. 1, RFP, at 73.

To the extent the protester characterizes our recommendation as prohibiting any agency

action beyond reevaluating ARJV’s proposal, our recommendation is not so limited. The

fact that an agency elects to take corrective measures beyond those recommended by our

Office is not in and of itself objectionable so long as the measures taken address the

underlying impropriety that led us to sustain the protest and are not otherwise improper.

JER 370 Third Street, LLC , B‑402025.3, Dec. 16, 2010, 2010 CPD ¶ 299

at 4.

In implementing our recommendation to reevaluate ARJV’s proposal, the agency elected to

establish a competitive range, conduct discussions, and receive revised proposals, all of

which are an inherent part of the procurement process under FAR § 15.306 and the terms

of the solicitation. We therefore find that the protester’s argument that the

agency’s action goes beyond what is necessary to remedy the underlying impropriety and

exceeds our recommendation in the prior protest fails to state a valid basis of

protest. See 4 C.F.R. § 21.5(f).

The protest is dismissed.

Thomas H. Armstrong

General Counsel