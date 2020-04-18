B-418012.3, IT OBJECTS, LLC, APRIL 09, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 18 aprile 2020
DOCUMENT FOR PUBLIC RELEASE
The decision issued on the date below was subject to a GAO Protective Order.
This redacted version has been approved for public release.
Decision
Matter of: IT Objects, LLC
File: B-418012.3
Date: April 9, 2020
John R. Tolle, Esq., and H. Todd Whay, Esq., Baker, Cronogue, Tolle & Werfel, LLP,
for the protester.
James Rhodes, Esq., and Ryan J. Lambrecht, Esq., Department of Commerce, for the
agency.
Sarah T. Zaffina, Esq., and Jennifer D. Westfall-McGrail, Esq., Office of the General
Counsel, GAO, participated in the preparation of the decision.
DIGEST
Protest challenging agency’s implementation of corrective action taken in response to
GAO recommendation in prior sustained protest is dismissed where protester fails to state a
valid basis of protest.
IT Objects, LLC (ITO), a small business of Herndon, Virginia, protests the corrective
action that the Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
(NOAA) is taking in response to our recommendation in IT Objects, LLC, B‑418012.1,
B‑418012.2, Jan. 2, 2020, 2020 CPD ¶ 2. In that decision, we sustained
ITO’s protest of the award of a contract to Ahtna RDI, JV, LLC (ARJV), a small business
located in Anchorage, Alaska, under request for proposals (RFP) No. 1305M319RNFFS0008
for information technology services including software development and systems
administration, for the Alaska Region of the National Marine Fisheries Service
(NMFS).
After finding that NOAA’s evaluation of the awardee’s technical proposal was
unreasonable, we recommended that the agency reevaluate the awardee’s technical proposal
and prepare a new source selection decision, or take other such action permitted by the
applicable statutes and regulations. The agency responded to our recommendation by
reevaluating the awardee’s proposal and deciding to conduct discussions with offerors and
request final proposal revisions. The protester contends that these actions are
inconsistent with our recommendation and thus are improper.
We dismiss the protest.
BACKGROUND
In our prior decision, we found that the record did not support NOAA’s evaluation of
ARJV’s technical proposal and that ITO was prejudiced by the evaluation. IT
Objects, LLC, supra, at 7. We noted that the solicitation required
offerors to include letters of commitment from all proposed key personnel and that ARJV’s
proposal did not include a letter of commitment for the individual proposed for the Systems
Administrator 5 (SA 5) key position; therefore, we found ARJV failed to meet a
material solicitation requirement. Id. at 6‑7. We further noted
that we were not persuaded that the agency had considered the teaming agreement included in
ARJV’s proposal, between Ahtna Global, LLC (AG), one of the ARJV joint venture partners,
and the company owned by the individual ARJV proposed for the SA 5 key position, to be
a reasonable substitute for the required letter of commitment. Id.
at 6‑7. We found that although NOAA argued in its supplemental agency report
that it viewed the teaming agreement as a reasonable substitute for the necessary letter,
there was no contemporaneous evidence in the record that supported the agency’s view.
Id. Because the record failed to demonstrate that the agency’s evaluation of
ARJV’s technical evaluation was reasonable, we recommended, as noted above, that the agency
reevaluate ARJV’s proposal and prepare a new source selection decision, “or take such other
steps permitted by the applicable procurement laws and regulations.” Id.
at 7.
On February 14, 2020, the contracting officer notified ITO that the agency had
reevaluated ARJV’s proposal and determined a competitive range and discussions were
necessary. Protest attach. A at 1. The agency informed the protester that
it had been included in the competitive range and, in accordance with Federal Acquisition
Regulation (FAR) § 15.306(d), provided the protester with a list of all proposal
weaknesses.[1]
Id. at 1‑2. The discussions letter also required ITO to submit updated letters
of commitment for all proposed key personnel, even if the letters were already included in
the proposal. Id. at 2. Proposal revisions were due March 11, and
this protest was filed February 24.
DISCUSSION
The protester argues that by establishing a competitive range, conducting discussions,
and consequently, accepting revised proposals, the agency’s corrective action exceeds our
recommendation and is inconsistent with our finding that the award was improper.
Protest at 2.
The jurisdiction of our Office is established by the bid protest provisions of the
Competition in Contracting Act of 1984, 31 U.S.C. §§ 3551‑3557. Our role in
resolving bid protests is to ensure that the statutory requirements for full and open
competition are met. Honeywell Tech. Sols., Inc., B‑407159.4, May 2,
2013, 2013 CPD ¶ 110 at 3. To achieve this end, our Bid Protest Regulations
require that a protest include a detailed statement of the legal and factual grounds for
the protest, and that the grounds stated be legally sufficient. 4 C.F.R.
§§ 21.1(c)(4), (f). These requirements contemplate that protesters will provide,
at a minimum, either allegations or evidence sufficient, if uncontradicted, to establish
the likelihood that the protester will prevail in its claim of improper agency action.
Midwest Tube Fabricators, Inc., B‑407166, B‑407167, Nov. 20, 2012, 2012
CPD ¶ 324 at 3.
Here, the protester has failed to allege facts that, if uncontradicted, establish the
likelihood that NOAA violated applicable procurement laws or regulations. Our prior
decision recommended that the agency reevaluate ARJV’s proposal and prepare a new source
selection decision, “or take such other steps permitted by the applicable procurement laws
and regulations.” IT Objects, LLC, supra, at 7. After
reevaluating ARJV’s proposal, NOAA elected to establish a competitive range, conduct
discussions, and allow proposal revisions. ITO’s current protest does not argue that
the agency has taken action prohibited by law or regulation, nor does it argue that the
agency has taken action inconsistent with the solicitation terms, which notified offerors
that if award was not made based on initial proposals, the contracting officer would
establish a competitive range consisting of the highest‑rated proposals and would engage in
discussions with all offerors in the competitive range. Req. for Dismissal
attach. 1, RFP, at 73.
To the extent the protester characterizes our recommendation as prohibiting any agency
action beyond reevaluating ARJV’s proposal, our recommendation is not so limited. The
fact that an agency elects to take corrective measures beyond those recommended by our
Office is not in and of itself objectionable so long as the measures taken address the
underlying impropriety that led us to sustain the protest and are not otherwise improper.
JER 370 Third Street, LLC, B‑402025.3, Dec. 16, 2010, 2010 CPD ¶ 299
at 4.
In implementing our recommendation to reevaluate ARJV’s proposal, the agency elected to
establish a competitive range, conduct discussions, and receive revised proposals, all of
which are an inherent part of the procurement process under FAR § 15.306 and the terms
of the solicitation. We therefore find that the protester’s argument that the
agency’s action goes beyond what is necessary to remedy the underlying impropriety and
exceeds our recommendation in the prior protest fails to state a valid basis of
protest. See 4 C.F.R. § 21.5(f).
The protest is dismissed.
Thomas H. Armstrong
General Counsel
Fonte/Source: https://www.gao.gov/products/B-418012.3?source=ra